Cody Simpson Equals QT in 100 Fly, Likely Headed to World Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australian singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson equaled the qualifying time of 51.96 in the 100-meter butterfly finals on Wednesday, most likely booking a spot on the Senior International Team headed to the World Championships in Budapest and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.

Simpson, whose 51.79 in prelims crushed his personal best by .87 seconds, placed third behind Kyle Chalmers (51.67) and medalist Matthew Temple (51.50) in the final. The top two under the qualifying time advance to next month’s World Championships, but Chalmers’ absence from the event allows Simpson to take his spot. The top three advance to the Commonwealth Games in late July, where Chalmers is slated to compete.

The qualification would be a major step in the pop star’s remarkable journey back to the pool. Simpson quit swimming at 13 years old to pursue music and only recently began training again in 2020. After a decade out of the water, the 25-year-old placed eighth at last year’s Olympic Trials.

“That’s a dream come true,” Simpson said of his first Senior International Team berth. “So much progress from last year, I’ve just been busting my ass all year. I had no idea it was going to happen this meet, so I’m through the roof. I only started training a little under two years ago after 10 years out of the water. I didn’t even think I’d be remotely competitive until this year at the earliest, so to make the team is just a bonus on the way to Paris.”

Simpson was .01 seconds behind Chalmers at the turn before the reigning 100 freestyle silver medalist gained some separation down the stretch in the race for second place. Chalmers has been back in the pool for just six weeks following a second shoulder surgery this past December.

