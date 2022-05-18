Cody Simpson Equals QT in 100 Fly, Likely Headed to World Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entry List
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Amazon Prime)
- World Championships Qualifying Criteria
Australian singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson equaled the qualifying time of 51.96 in the 100-meter butterfly finals on Wednesday, most likely booking a spot on the Senior International Team headed to the World Championships in Budapest and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.
Simpson, whose 51.79 in prelims crushed his personal best by .87 seconds, placed third behind Kyle Chalmers (51.67) and medalist Matthew Temple (51.50) in the final. The top two under the qualifying time advance to next month’s World Championships, but Chalmers’ absence from the event allows Simpson to take his spot. The top three advance to the Commonwealth Games in late July, where Chalmers is slated to compete.
The qualification would be a major step in the pop star’s remarkable journey back to the pool. Simpson quit swimming at 13 years old to pursue music and only recently began training again in 2020. After a decade out of the water, the 25-year-old placed eighth at last year’s Olympic Trials.
“That’s a dream come true,” Simpson said of his first Senior International Team berth. “So much progress from last year, I’ve just been busting my ass all year. I had no idea it was going to happen this meet, so I’m through the roof. I only started training a little under two years ago after 10 years out of the water. I didn’t even think I’d be remotely competitive until this year at the earliest, so to make the team is just a bonus on the way to Paris.”
Top 5 Finishers, 100 Fly
- Matthew Temple, 51.50
- Kyle Chalmers, 51.67
- Cody Simpson, 51.96
- Bowen Gough, 52.35
- Ben Armbruster, 52.41
Simpson was .01 seconds behind Chalmers at the turn before the reigning 100 freestyle silver medalist gained some separation down the stretch in the race for second place. Chalmers has been back in the pool for just six weeks following a second shoulder surgery this past December.
All-time Performers: Australian Men’s 100 Fly
- Matthew Temple, 50.45 (2021)
- Andrew Lauterstein, 50.85 (2009)
- Grant Irvine, 51.00 (2017)
- Kyle Chalmers, 51.37 (2020)
- David Morgan, 51.47 (2019)
- Christopher Wright, 51.67 (2012)
- Geoff Huegill, 51.69 (2010)
- Cody Simpson, 51.79 (2022)
- Michael Klim, 51.81 (1999)
- Tommaso D’Orsogna, 51.92 (2015)
“Australian singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson”
Wasn’t he a swimmer first before turned into singer?🤔
I swear I read articles about him swimming age group in the same club as Cam MacEvoy
I’m actually shocked at how much this guys progressed because when he first got back into it, I thought it was just something he was doing to stay in shape
This is incredible!
I remember when he first began his comeback, I saw an article *I think* from SwimmingWorld that referred to him as “Miley Cyrus’ ex” and not Cody Simpson. That really bothered me and I’m glad he’s moved past that narrative
Chalmers’ 100 fly PB is 51.37 from 2020.
Now this puts a smile on my face