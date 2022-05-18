Taking the Next Step: Cody Simpson Hits FINA ‘A’ Cut with 51.79 Prelims 100 Fly

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FLY- HEATS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel- 49.45 (2021)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak- 50.62 (2017)

Australian Record: Matthew Temple– 50.45 (2021)

Commonwealth Record: Joseph Schooling- 50.39 (2016)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

Top 8 Finishers:

Cody Simpson has officially entered the fray in the men’s 100 fly, clocking a new personal best of 51.79 in prelims this morning in Oaklands Park. Simpson, an Australian pop and R&B singer, has now cracked the FINA ‘A’ standard of 51.96 in the event, making him eligible to compete at the World Championships this summer in Budapest.

The 25-year-old will have another opportunity to bring the time down further in tonight’s final, where he’ll have a tough race on his hands going against Australian Record holder Matthew Temple. In addition to making Simpson eligible for the Australian World Champs team int eh 100 fly, his time this morning is one which would be competitive on the world stage. At the 2019 World Championships (the most recent edition), it took a 51.70 to advance to finals, a time which coincidentally was swum by Temple. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, 51.79 would have qualified for semifinals, though it took a 51.30 to advance to finals. The good news for Simpson, however, is that we can expect the World Championships to be slightly less deep than usual. With Russia having been banned entirely from the event, and numerous swimmers around the world opting to abstain from these World Champs, it likely will be a “down” year in terms of the times it will take to qualify for semifinals and finals.

The swim was massive for Simpson, taking 0.87 seconds off his previous best of 52.66. In terms of the race itself, Simpson and Temple swam virtually identical races this morning. Temple was out in 24.26 on the first 50, while Simspon was 24.39. Temple was then 27.38 coming home, just 0.02 seconds faster than Simpson’s 27.40.