Ryan Lochte Explains the Fastest Way to Underwater Dolphin Kick

12x Olympic medalist and SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte is a master of underwaters and shares his secrets to great underwater kicking.

Watch Ryan Lochte use his underwaters to pass France on the last leg of the 4×200 free relay at the 2011 World Championships to win gold for USA.

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte. See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.