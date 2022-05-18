18-Year-Old Mollie O’Callaghan Posts World-Leading 52.83 in 100 Free Prelims

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE- HEATS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom- 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak- 52.70 (2016)

Australian Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)

– 51.96 (2021) Commonwealth Record: Emma McKeon – 51.96 (2021)

– 51.96 (2021) FINA ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Top 8 Finishers:

18-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan wasted no time making her mark on these Championships, tearing to a new personal best of 52.83 in prelims of the women’s 100 free. The 18-year-old rising superstar is now the fastest swimmer in the world this year as well as the first woman to dip under 53 seconds this year.

Additionally, O’Callaghan is now the 6th fastest Australian all-time in the event, becoming just the 7th Aussie to break 53 seconds in the LCM 100 free. I say just, but Australia has produced far and away the most sub-53 women’s 100 freestylers in the world, accounting for 7 of the 22 women in the world to have achieved such a mark. Australia is also the home country of the firsts woman to ever break 53 seconds in the 100 free: Libby Lenton.

Here are the 7 Australian who have been 52.99 or faster in the LCM 100 free:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 51.96 Emma McKeon 2 52.03 Cate Campbell 3 52.27 Bronte Campbell 4 52.62 Libby Lenton 5 52.76 Madi Wilson 6 52.83 Mollie O’Callaghan 7 52.92 Meg Harris

While it may be early to compare O’Callaghan to Australian Record holder Emma McKeon (51.96), she’s now just 0.87 seconds off the record, with another opportunity to swim faster in the rapidly approaching finals today. SO, let’s take a look at how O’Callaghan’s splitting this morning compares to McKeon’s splitting from her record swim at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer.

Splits Emma McKeon – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Finals (AUS REC) Mollie O’Callaghan – 2022 Australian Swimming Championships Prelims 1st 50 25.08 26.10 2nd 50 26.88 26.73 FINAL TIME 51.96 52.83

As the splits show, O’Callaghan already has the ability to close faster than McKeon, she’ll need to develop more front end speed to get down towards breaking 52 seconds.