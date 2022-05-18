Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chinese Media Leaks 2022 World Championship Roster (UNOFFICIAL)

Comments: 1
by Yanyan Li 1

May 17th, 2022 Asia, International, News

According to the Twitter page Chinese News and Swimming Results, Chinese media has leaked the 45 swimmers that will be competing at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest this summer. The Chinese Swimming Federation has yet to confirm these names.

The projected Chinese roster (open water swimmers included) consists of 23 women and 22 men, and 16 different coaches. The country’s two individual Olympic champions, Zhang Yufei (200 fly) and Wang Shun (200 IM), will headline the women’s and men’s teams respectively. Other notable swimmers to compete at worlds include women’s 400 free Olympic bronze medalist Li Bingjie, defending men’s 100 back world champion Xu Jiayu, the women’s 4×200 free relay team that broke the world record last summer (Yufei, Bingjie, Tang Muhan, Yang Junxuan), and Yan Zibei, the breastroke leg of the silver-medal winning mixed medley relay at the Olympics (alongside Yufei, Bingjie, and Junxuan).

Big names that are missing from this roster include Wang Jianjiahe, the defending worlds bronze medalist in the women’s 1500 free; Yu Yiting, the world junior record holder in the women’s 200 IM; and 2012 200 and 400 IM Olympic champion Ye Shiwen. Shiwen, who did not qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games, plans to train for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Chinese Swimming News and Media reported that seven swimmers (Zhang Yufei, Yan Zibei, Qin Haiyang, Sun Jiajun, Tang Qianting, Wang Yichun and Peng Xuwei) currently training in the of Shanghai will be subject to the city’s COVID-19 travel restrcitions, which may put their participation at Worlds in jeopardy. The training center in Shanghai is currently open to national level swimmers only.

The Chinese Nationals from April 15 to April 20, as well as the Chinese Spring Championships from April 24 to 29, were set to be selection meets for Worlds. However, both of those meets were reportedly postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. The 2022 Asian Games and the 2021 World University Games (that were postponed to 2022), both set to happen in China as well, were also pushed back to 2023 for the same reason.

Instead, the Worlds team was speculated to be selected based off performances in “internal tests” that the Chinese Swimming Federation gave swimmers at a training camp. All swimmers who had hit FINA ‘A’ cut times were gathered to participate at the camp.

 

Projected Women’s Roster

Projected Men’s Roster

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
30 minutes ago

Quite a large roster considering the mess in China right now. I wonder what surprise they’ll have in store for us. All 4 of their 4×200 free gold medalists are listed. All of their 4×100 mixed medley medalists are listed. Will they actually target the 4×100 free this time? Wu Qingfeng is missing from their 4×100 free finalists but they can probably still put together a medal contending team if Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan swim it.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!