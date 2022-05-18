Summer Juniors Qualifier Nicky Glenn Commits to Cal Poly

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nicky Glenn from Mill Valley, California, has elected to swim and study at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo next fall.

“I’m super stoked to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Cal Poly SLO! A special thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for the endless support throughout the years! Go Mustangs!”

A sprint free specialist, Glenn is a senior at Tamalpais High School. He recently placed 6th in the 50 free (20.69) and 4th in the 100 free (45.87), swam fly (22.32) on the 5th-place 200 medley relay, and anchored the 200 free relay (20.28) at the 2022 CIF-North Coast Section Swimming & Diving Championship Meet at the beginning of May.

Glenn swims year-round with Orinda Aquatics. In March, he competed at Carlsbad Sectionals, where he earned lifetime bests in the 50 free and 100 free (which he later improved at the NCS Championships), placing 4th and 26th in the respective finals. He also swam the 100 back.

Last summer, he updated all his LCM times between Roseville Sectionals and the Arena Grand Challenge. Those include the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.43

100 free – 45.87

50 back – 25.72

100 back – 52.38

100 breast – 59.26

100 fly – 52.61

Glenn will join Trevor Yargeau and Will Newlands in the Mustangs’ class of 2026. His 50 free time would have scored in the B final at this year’s MPSF Championships, while his 100 free would have been within a tenth of getting a second swim. Cal Poly finished fifth out of seven teams in the men’s meet.

