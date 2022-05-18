Kristian Pitschugin Hits Israeli National Record at Israel Association Cup

Israel Swimming Association Cup

May 10-13, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Many of the Israeli World Championship roster competed this past weekend at the Israel Swimming Cup in Netanya.

Winning two events at the meet was Kristian Pitschugin as he won the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. He won the 50 in a 27.38 and the 100 in a 1:00.37. His 100 breaststroke was a National Record as the previous record stood at a 1:00.79 set last summer by Itay Goldfaden. He is a member of the Worlds roster for this summer.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Mihael Leytrovskiy. He won the 50 backstroke in a time of 25.04 and is on the country’s World Championship roster. Leytrovskiy swam the 100 backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics where he finished

Also highlighting the meet was Tomer Frankel. Frankel picked up wins in the 100 freestyle (49.15) and 100 butterfly (52.69). Frankel swam in prelims of the 100 butterfly at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he swam a 51.99 to finish 21st.

Also picking up two wins at the meet was David Grechik, a Northwestern commit. Grechik won the 100 backstroke in a 54.99 and the 200 backstroke in a 1:58.20. He also was second behind Leytrovskiy in the 50 backstroke touching in a 25.21.

Yoav Romano was dominant in the distance freestyles winning the 800 freestyle in a 8:09.89 and the 1500 freestyle in a 15:34.78. Both swims were best times.

The youngest winner on the men’s side was Yahav Halag who won the 200 butterfly in a time of 2:03.80. That time was also a best time for the teenager.

Other Men’s Event Winners Include:

50 freestyle: Meiron Amir Cheruti, 21.95

200 freestyle: Denis Loktev, 1:47.16

400 freestyle: Bar Soloveychik, 3:51.95

200 breaststroke: Daniel Issifov, 2:15.70

50 butterfly: Marcus Schlesinger, 23.97

200 IM: Yakov Yan Toumarkin, 2:00.12

400 IM: Eytan Ben Shitrit, 4:23.20

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Anastasya Gorbenko. Gorbenko won the 100 freestyle in a 55.02, the 50 backstroke in a 27.87, the 200 breaststroke in a 2:26.20, and the 200 IM in a 2:10.51. Gorbenko did not compete in her best event, the 100 backstroke which is the event she earned a spot in finals at last year’s Toyko Olympics.

Also picking up multiple wins was Daria Golovati. Golovati dominated the sprint events winning the 50 freestyle (25.62), 50 butterfly (27.52), and 200 freestyle (1:59.67). Both Gorbenko and Golovati will be representing Israel at the World Championships in June.

Sweeping the distance freestyle events was Ofek Adir. The teenager won the 400 freestyle in a 4:22.95, the 800 freestyle in a 9:01.69, and the 1500 freestyle in a 17:17.21.

Karen Ayzbruch also picked up multiple wins. She won the 50 breaststroke in a 33.41, the 100 breaststroke in a 1:13.38, and the 400 IM in a 4:58.36.

Aviv Barzelay, who is also on the Worlds roster, won the 200 backstroke in a 2:11.46. That was slightly faster than what she swam in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics when she swam a 2:12.93 to finish 15th.

Other Women’s Event Winners Include: