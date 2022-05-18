Breaststroker Julian Maycock Commits to Towson for Post-Gap Year Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julian Maycock has verbally committed to attend Towson University beginning in the fall of 2022.

A 2021 graduate of Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, Maycock is currently taking a gap year. He currently trains with Swim GSA.

Maycock has dropped significant time in his year off.

PB When Graduating HS Current PB 100 breast 58.55 56.36 200 breast 2:04.69 2:03.09 200 IM 1:55.48 1:53.73 400 IM 4:06.71 4:04.49

He swam best times in both of his best events, the 100 and 200 breaststroke, in December. He finished 48th in the 100 breast and 38th in the 200 breast at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet, about two weeks after announcing his commitment.

He will join a Towson team that had the best breaststroker in the Colonial Athletic Association last year: sophomore Brian Benzing, who led the conference in both the 100 breast (51.47) and was 2nd in the 200 breast (1:55.33). He scored points for Towson via a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Championships in March in the 100. He has been named CAA Men’s Swimmer of the Year twice in two seasons of collegiate competition.

The Towson men finished 3rd out of 5 teams in the CAA last season. Head coach Jake Shrum resigned at the end of the season to return to Virginia, his alma mater, as an assistant. Benzing committed before Shrum’s resignation, and the program has not yet named a replacement.

Maycock plans to major in chemistry at Towson.

