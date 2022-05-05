Practice + Pancakes: 12x Olympic Medalist & SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte Swim Camp

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE INSTITUTE, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a Ryan Lochte camp at the SPIRE Institute. Lochte left no stone unturned, teaching all 4 strokes, starts, turns, and sharing his 20+ years of experience in the sport. Take a dive into the mind of Ryan Lochte in this Practice + Pancakes special.