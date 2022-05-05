Tokyo Olympians and Paralympians Visit the White House: Social Media Edition

Yesterday, May 4th 2022, the 2020 Tokyo Olympians and Paralympians gathered at the White House. This was the first visit to the White House from Olympians and Paralympians since 2018 as well as the first visit under the Biden administration.

This also was the first time that both Winter and Summer Olympians and Paralympians gathered in Washington D.C. at the same time. This is due to the delay of the 2020 Tokyo events from COVID-19.

Based on the Instagram content, the athletes attended a celebration the night of May 3rd and then toured the White House and spent time on the White House lawn on May 4th.