Emmerson Dingwerth Adds Commitment to Large William and Mary Class of 2026

Emmerson Dingwerth from Fairview, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to William and Mary for the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at William & Mary! Huge thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through this process!! Go Tribe!!!!”

Dingwerth is currently a senior at Lovejoy High School, where she is a Texas Region 3-5A High School Champion in the 200 freestyle. In addition, she represents Metroplex Aquatics at the club level and is a multi-time Sectionals qualifier. At the 2022 Sectionals meet in College Station last month, Dingwerth competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free, posting best times in the 50 free (25.07) and 500 free (5:09.65).

Best Times SCY:

50 freestyle – 25.07

100 freestyle – 53.16

200 freestyle – 1:53.19

500 freestyle – 5:09.65

With her best times, Dingwerth should immediately contribute to William and Mary’s roster, especially in the 200 freestyle and 800 freestyle relay. In the 200 freestyle, Dingwerth’s best time would have ranked 3rd on William and Mary’s roster last season, giving her strong potential to earn a spot on the 800 freestyle relay. With a little more improvement in the 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Dingwerth may also be able to contribute there and earn a spot on the 400 freestyle relay. At the 2022 CAA Championships, it took a 52.26 to final in the 100 free, a 1:54.45 to final in the 200 free, and a 5:03.31 to final in the 500 free.

William and Mary took home the women’s team title at the 2022 CAA Championships, scoring 664 points to come in ahead of runners-up UNC Willmington’s score of 621 points. The team won a total of 6 events, led by senior Missy Cundiff, who took home gold in meet record fashion in the 50 freestyle (22.26) and also earned medals on the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay. For her efforts, Cundiff was recently awarded the CAA Female Swimmer of the Year Award. William and Mary is working to rebuild the depth in their roster after the program was cut, and later reinstated in late 2020. Due to the situation at the time, the team lost many of its swimmers from the classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024, many of whom elected to transfer to other programs, leaving the roster with only 5 current sophomores, 8 juniors, and 5 seniors.

With her commitment, Dingwerth will join a large William and Mary class of 2026 that includes Lindsay Juhlin, Kelsey Katt, Caroline Burgeson, Erin Langenburg, Lauren Klinefelter, Sophia Heilen, Taylor Stockard, and Kiersten Dagg. Notably, this class appears to be heavy with freestylers, as Dingwerth, Burgeson, Langenburg, Katt, Dagg, and Stockard all primarily focus in the freestyle events, especially the 200 freestyle.

