Aussie Ace Kyle Chalmers: “I’ve Been Dealing With Shoulder Issues Everyday”

Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers may not be competing at this year’s World Championships, but the 23-year-old South Australian native is still slated to race at his nation’s Trials which begin on Wednesday morning.

The 2016 Olympic champion in the men’s 100m freestyle underwent a second shoulder surgery this past December. That left him out of last year’s Short Course World Championships as well as several domestic meets already in 2022.

Ready to come back at these Australian Trials, the Marion Swimming Club team member is putting his current physical state into perspective.

“The last two-and-a-half years has been very frustrating, dealing with shoulder injuries day-in, day-out,” Chalmers told reporters on Tuesday. (7NEWS)

“It’s more so the away-from-the-pool stuff that it affects me, like my everyday lifestyle – I can’t sleep on my shoulders, driving, drinking coffees, whatever it is … anything lifting my shoulders is what sucks.

“If it was just the two hours, four hours a day I am in the pool that it was sore, it would be OK.

“But it’s the everyday life that gets affected from shoulder injuries or injuries in general that you just can’t get away from, just forever in your head.”

The freestyle ace reflected on what it took to get him on the podium with silver in the men’s 100m free last year, saying, “To get to Tokyo, (I had to) do everything I possibly can – surgeries, cortisones, … anti-inflammatories every day.

“This year, it’s like: what will this impact have on the rest of my life?”

Looking ahead, the sprinter said, “Let’s hope it (the shoulders) goes until at least Paris … surely I have got a few more years in me.

“I turn 24 next month so still pretty young, unfortunately it feels like I am 40 most days.

“Unfortunately when I am done with swimming I probably won’t be able to lift my shoulders above my head. But do it while I can and then take it from there.”

Chalmers is set to contest just the men’s 50m and 100m fly at this year’s Aussie Trials, having already qualified for the Commonwealth Games via his 100m free silver medal from Tokyo.