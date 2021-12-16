Kyle Chalmers Underwent Shoulder Surgery This Week

Australian Olympian Kyle Chalmers has undergone shoulder surgery this week to address a nagging injury that rendered him out of the 2021 FINA Short Course Championships.

Per his Instagram, Chalmers said, “Another successful surgery, thanks all for the love and support! Back on top soon.”

As we reported just over a week ago, the 23-year-old freestyle ace pulled out of Abu Dhabi, citing it as a devastating decision.

“I’ve been swimming well and was looking forward to turning it on in Abu Dhabi but it’s going to have to wait another year.”

Chalmers broke the longstanding short course meters 100 freestyle World Record while competing in the FINA World Cup this season, producing an eye-popping 44.84.

It’s important to note that Chalmers has had a series of heart surgeries since earning 100m free Olympic gold at the 2016 Games in Rio, all addressing his Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT). He also underwent left shoulder surgery in November 2020 before taking Olympic silver in the same event in Tokyo this summer, though the shoulder to which he is referring now is his right shoulder.

“I’m hungrier than ever to get the gold in Paris 2024,” says Chalmers, as motivation to address this shoulder issue now.