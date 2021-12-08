Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kyle Chalmers Out Of Short Course World Championships Due To Shoulder

While the nation of Australia opted out of sending an official team to the FINA Short Course World Championships taking place in just about a week, Kyle Chalmers and Holly Barratt were set to still travel and represent the green and gold in Abu Dhabi.

However, as revealed to FINA journalist Nick Hope today on social media, now Chalmers has withdrawn from the competition, citing shoulder issues.

“For me, my whole short course has been based around performing at World Short Course but my shoulder has unfortunately gone on me.”

The 23-year-old who is now back in Australia continued, “I may potentially have surgery in the next couple of weeks to have a cleanout.”

He acknowledges the heavy racing schedule that comprises 2022 with both Long and Short Course World Championships as well as Commonwealth Games and wants to be in the best position possible for those racing opportunities.

“I’m devastated by the news, I’ve been swimming well and was looking forward to turning it on in Abu Dhabi but it’s going to have to wait another year.”

Chalmers broke the longstanding short course meters 100 freestyle World Record while competing in the FINA World Cup this season, producing an eye-popping 44.84.

It’s important to note that Chalmers has had a series of heart surgeries since earning 100m free Olympic gold at the 2016 Games in Rio, all addressing his Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT). He also underwent left shoulder surgery in November 2020 before taking Olympic silver in the same event in Tokyo this summer, though the shoulder to which he is referring now is his right shoulder.

“I’m hungrier than ever to get the gold in Paris 2024,” says Chalmers, as motivation to address this shoulder issue now.

Chalmers also describes the battle between him and American Caeleb Dressel, specifically what he thinks made the difference in Tokyo.

