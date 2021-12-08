Practice + Pancakes: Princeton Women Hit an Hour of Pace + an Hour of Gym

We went down to Princeton, New Jersey to see what the Princeton women were up to in and out of the pool. On Thursdays, the women double, with their afternoon practice being an hour in the pool coupled with an hour in the gym. During this practice, the distance women hit pace 100s and 75s while the sprinters swam 50s and 25s. Then they went to the weight room to get a quality lift in.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 0
December 08th, 2021
