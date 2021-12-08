Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Princeton Women Hit an Hour of Pace + an Hour of Gym

We went down to Princeton, New Jersey to see what the Princeton women were up to in and out of the pool. On Thursdays, the women double, with their afternoon practice being an hour in the pool coupled with an hour in the gym. During this practice, the distance women hit pace 100s and 75s while the sprinters swam 50s and 25s. Then they went to the weight room to get a quality lift in.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!