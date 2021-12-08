Lakeside’s Riccardo Osio Moves To #17 In 13-14 Age Group With 49.27 100 Fly

2021 North Texas Senior Meet

December 3-6, 2021

MISD Natatorium, Mansfield, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “MAC North Texas Senior Meet”

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Riccardo Osio burst into the all-time rankings in the boys’ 13-14 100 butterfly over the weekend at the North Texas Senior Meet in Mansfield, Tx., smashing his way through the 50-second barrier in 49.27.

Osio, 14, came into the season with a best time of 51.01, and had recently set a PB of 50.71 in November. In the prelims of the meet, Osio clocked in at 50.02, making his way into 51st in the boys’ 13-14 100 fly all-time rankings.

His swim in the final then launched him up into 17th, having come into the meet not even ranked in the top 100 (100th is 50.45).

Osio also swam the prelims of the 200 fly (before scratching the final), registering a time of 1:52.88 to lower his previous best of 1:54.32. While narrowly missing the all-time top 100 swimmers in the 13-14 age group, the time does rank Osio second in the nation this season among 13-14s, trailing only Thomas Heilman (1:49.32).

The other top performer of the meet was Metroplex Aquatics swimmer Trevan Valena, 14, whose swims included a 1:53.40 in the 200 fly that ranks him third behind Heilman and Osio in the 13-14 age group this season.

Valena also delivered some monster best times in the 400 IM (4:02.31) and 200 IM (1:54.38), ranking third and fifth among 13-14s this season, respectively.

Another noteworthy swim came from 23-year-old Tom Higdon, who used to swim for Simpson University in the NAIA. Higdon won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 54.84, his fastest swim since the 2020 NAIAs where he established a PB of 54.15.