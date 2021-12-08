Gabby DeLoof Swims 2 Personal Bests at Club Wolverine Quad Meet

Club Wolverine Winter Quad

December 4-5, 2021

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals

Full Meet Results

While Gabby DeLoof‘s Tokyo Frog Kings squad didn’t advance to the International Swimming League Playoffs this season, the 25-year old Michigan alumnus didn’t take the rest of the short course season off.

In her first domestic meet since August, DeLoof swam a pair of lifetime bests at the Club Wolverine Winter Quad last weekend.

In the 100 back, she swam 52.67. That undercut her previous best time of 52.96 that she swam at both the 2017 and 2018 Big Ten Championships, while she was still representing Michigan.

In the 200 IM, she won in 1:56.98. That was her first 200 IM in any course since the 2015 Big Ten Championships, when she was a freshman, where she swam 2:02.75.

DeLoof has spent most of her international career as a 50-100-200 freestyler. She represented the U.S. at the 2019 World Championships, where she swam a prelims leg of the American 800 free relay that ultimately earned a silver medal in finals.

She also swam the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles at the Olympic Trials in June. Her highest finish was 7th in the 200 free final, missing the Olympic Team by just one place.

During the ISL season, however, the Frog Kings used her primarily as a backstroker. That was in part driven by need, and she averaged just over 15 points/match for the team this season as a free agent signing

But she has some backstroke genetics: her older sister Ali was a top contributor for the DC Trident this season, averaging 25.5 points/match, and is now one of the fastest American backstrokers ever in short course.

At 25 years old, DeLoof is still well in the prime of her career to be chasing USA Swimming international teams in her primary event, the 200 free. Increased versatility, like she showed during the ISL season and over the weekend in Ann Arbor, can help fund that chase for national teams via the ISL.

She did also swim her best race, the 200 free, in 1:45.21.

Other Highlight Swims:

The meet was primarily for local age group swimmers, but a few other senior-aged swimmers did show up and compete.