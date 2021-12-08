French Elite Winter Championships Bring Fukuoka Qualification Opportunity

2021 FRENCH ELITE WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 9th – Sunday, December 12th

Montpellier, France

LCM (50m)

Selection Policy

Entries

The 2021 French Elite Winter Championships are upon us, with action in Montpellier beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 9th.

Nearly 400 swimmers representing more than 100 squads are set to race in the hopes of snagging roster spots for both the 2022 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, as well as the 2022 European Championships in Rome, Italy.

In terms of overall qualification, this meet is ranked as #2 in priority according to the French Swimming Federation’s selection procedures. Topping the list are the French Elite Championships slated for April of next year, while the FFN Golden Tour stops in Nice and Marseille fall as additional qualifying opportunities.

Of note, swimmers selected for the FINA Long Course World Championships will not also be selected for the World University Games (Summer Universiade) nor for the Mediterranean Games.

The qualification times dictated by the French Swimming Federation are as follows:

Swimmers lined up to compete include David Aubry, Charlotte Bonnet, Jeremy Desplanches, Anna Egorova (RUS), Beryl Gastaldello, Maxime Grousset, Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), Marc-Antoine Olivier, Damien Joly, Fantine Lesaffre, Gregory Mallet, Yohann Ndoye Brouard, Jordan Pothain, Jeremy Stravius, Mewen Tomac, Marie Wattel.