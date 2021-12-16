13 Breaststrokers Disqualified During Opening Session of Short Course Worlds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

An alarming number of breaststrokers were disqualified during the opening preliminary session of the 2021 FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

A total of 13 athletes received DQs across the women’s 50 breast and men’s 100 breast, including potential medal threats such as Italian Arianna Castiglioni, Turkey’s Emre Sakci and Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior.

SwimSwam has reached out to FINA to find out if there was something in particular the officials were looking for that resulted in such a high number of disqualifications.

There were also notably zero DQs in either the women’s 400 IM or men’s 200 IM.

Athletes DQed, Women’s 50 Breast

Arianna Castiglioni (ITA)

(ITA) Nina Stanisavljevic (SRB)

Tang Qianting (CHN)

Tjasa Vozel (SLO)

Claudette Ishimwe (RWA)

Lara Dashti (KUW)

Salima Ahmadou Youssoufou (NIG)

Athletes DQed, Men’s 100 Breast

Emre Sakci (TUR)

(TUR) Joao Gomes Junior (BRA)

Denis Petrashov (KGZ)

Choe Sungjae (KOR)

Jorge Murillo Valdes (COL)

Maximillian Wei Ang (SGP)

Mohamad Kamara (SLE)

Michael yu Hin Ng (HKG)

Sakci came into the men’s 100 breast as the third seed, entered with his Turkish National Record of 55.74 set last year in the ISL, while Gomes Junior was entered without an entry time but was expected to factor into the at least the semis, having placed 11th at the 2018 Championships in a PB of 57.26.

In the women’s event, Castiglioni was also the #3 seed with her time of 29.09 from the ISL regular season in September.

Jamaican world record holder Alia Atkinson was the top qualifier into the women’s 50 breast semi-finals in a time of 29.55, while Dutchman Arno Kamminga paced the men’s 100 breast in 56.19. The world record holder in that event, Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich, is a close second in 56.20.