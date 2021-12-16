Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Underwater Video Can Be Used To Initiate Stroke Infractions, Not Just Overturn

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After we saw an influx of breaststrokers disqualified on the opening day of the 2021 Short Course World Championships, questions arose on whether or not these were strictly judgment calls made by certain officials or if it was underwater video catching an unusually high number of swimmers breaking the rules.

The answer is that underwater video can initiate a stroke infraction, a rule that has been in place since last year.

The use of underwater video at both the Olympics and World Championships was approved to “initiate stroke infraction calls” in early 2020, and made its debut in Tokyo this past summer.

At Olympic Games and World Championships approved Automatic Officiating Equipment, including Underwater Video Judging Equipment shall be provided and used. The approved Underwater Video Judging Equipment shall be used to initiate stroke infraction calls, confirm stroke infraction calls or assist the Referee to overturn calls made on the pool deck.

In the prelims, 13 swimmers were disqualified across the women’s 50 breast and the men’s 100 breast, and then during finals, Alia Atkinson, the top seed, world record holder and defending champion in the women’s breast, got DQed.

All of the DQs were reportedly called by the underwater cameras, and Atkinson, Arianna Castiglioni and Yu Yiting (who were both DQed in the women’s 50 breast prelims, and would’ve made the semi-finals otherwise) were all called for a downward dolphin kick prior to the finish.

The video review system does not mean that officials cannot make a disqualification, but the footage can be used to either overturn a referee’s call, in addition to finding illegal infractions on its own.

0
