2021 Short Course World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Short Course World Championships are now underway, with five more days of action left on the schedule at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

To stay on top of the landscape of each event, check out SwimSwam’s discipline-by-discipline previews.

Preview Index

You can also check out all of our podium picks below. Note that relays were not selected.

Medalist Predictions

Women:

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 free Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) Abbey Weitzeil (USA) 100 free Siobhan Haughey (HKG) Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Abbey Weitzeil (USA) 200 free Siobhan Haughey (HKG) Freya Anderson (GBR) Barbora Seemanova (CZE) 400 free Siobhan Haughey (HKG) Summer McIntosh (CAN) Li Bingjie (CHN) 800 free Anastasia Kirpichnikova (RUS) Simona Quadarella (ITA) Katie Grimes (USA) 50 back Kira Toussaint (NED) Kylie Masse (CAN) Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 100 back Kira Toussaint (NED) Rhyan White (USA) Kylie Masse (CAN) 200 back Kylie Masse (CAN) Rhyan White (USA) Kira Toussaint (NED) 50 breast Alia Atkinson (JAM) Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) Ida Hulkko (FIN) 100 breast Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) Alia Atkinson (JAM) Martina Carraro (ITA) 200 breast Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) Emily Escobedo (USA) Molly Renshaw (GBR) 50 fly Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 100 fly Maggie MacNeil (CAN) Louise Hansson (SWE) Torri Huske (USA) 200 fly Zhang Yufei (CHN) Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) Ilaria Bianchi (ITA) 100 IM Maria Kameneva (RUS) Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) 200 IM Kate Douglass (USA) Yu Yiting (CHN) Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 400 IM Emma Weyant (USA) Sydney Pickrem (CAN)* Yu Yiting (CHN)

*Pickrem pulled out of the event and was replaced by Bailey Andison.

Men:

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 free Ben Proud (GBR) Michael Andrew (USA) Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 100 free Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) Alessandro Miressi (ITA) Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) 200 free Duncan Scott (GBR) Matt Sates (RSA)* Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) 400 free Tom Dean (GBR) Kieran Smith (USA) Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) 1500 free Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) Florian Wellbrock (GER) Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 50 back Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) Michele Lamberti (ITA) Guilherme Guido (BRA) 100 back Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) Robert Glinta (ROU) Guilherme Guido (BRA) 200 back Radoslaw Kawecki (POL) Christian Diener (GER) Shaine Casas (USA) 50 breast Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) Emre Sakci (TUR) Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 100 breast Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) Nic Fink (USA) Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 200 breast Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) Arno Kamminga (NED) Marco Koch (GER) 50 fly Nicholas Santos (BRA) Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) Tom Shields (USA) 100 fly Matteo Rivolta (ITA) Tom Shields (USA) Chad Le Clos (RSA) 200 fly Alberto Razzetti (ITA) Chad Le Clos (RSA) Tomoe Hvas (NOR) 100 IM Marco Orsi (ITA) Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) Daiya Seto (JPN) 200 IM Daiya Seto (JPN) Duncan Scott (GBR) Wang Shun (CHN) 400 IM Daiya Seto (JPN) Ilya Borodin (RUS) Duncan Scott (GBR)

*Sates pulled out of the competition due to travel restrictions after the picks were made.