Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kyle Chalmers Most Likely Bypassing Budapest World Championships

Comments: 7

 

Australian mega star Kyle Chalmers spoke to SwimSwam earlier this week, discussing everything from his Tokyo performance to his shoulder injuries, as well as what his plans are for the summer.

In the interview, the 23-year-old revealed he will most likely not be aiming for a spot on the nation’s roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest. He will instead focus on continued shoulder rehabilitation en route to taking on the Commonwealth Games.

“When Worlds was still on the books (for Fukuoka), I was in the water really pushing it. But the canceling of worlds put the fact I haven’t had a break since March of 2020 into perspective and now I want to take the time to see friends and family.”

“My biggest goal is Paris 2024, that is what I want to win, so taking time out now to unwind, have a hard reset, will only help me be successful there.”

Chalmers already missed the FINA Short Course World Championships to undergo surgery, so this makes the second major championship that the sprint ace has decided to skip.

Swimming events, including para-swimming, are scheduled to span Friday, July 29th through Wednesday, August 3rd in Birmingham. At the last edition of the Games on the Gold Coast, Chalmers took the 200m freestyle gold while settling for silver behind Scotland’s Duncan Scott in his signature 100m free event.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
1 hour ago

Come Paris, David Popovici will be dangerous in the 100 and the 200 free.

comment image

11
-2
Reply
Olympian
Reply to  Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
23 minutes ago

He already is!!! 4th in the Olympics at such young age is no joke, once he puts that muscle maturity on and confidence that only comes with experience he’ll be a beast

2
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Olympian
12 minutes ago

He might end up surprising many in the 200

0
0
Reply
PFA
1 hour ago

if he went from 45.5-44.8 then with that type of drop he could go from 47.0-46.4/3 theoretically but I still think if he’s heathy then he might clip the world record this year.

1
-9
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  PFA
48 minutes ago

Easier to drop in the short course bathtubs, than in the big pool.

46.3 is delusional, but Remel and Prince Chalmers have both 46.7 in them.

Popovici will push the World record even further in the future.

12
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Swimfan
45 minutes ago

I can see that this is not a good take from me. I was only going off of the short course drops based off what Chalmers went this past year but that might not be a good way to predict what will end up happening. Let’s just say I still feel that with the many challengers this year, I still believe the world record will go down though.

1
0
Reply
Olympian
Reply to  Swimfan
21 minutes ago

I’d love to learn how you guys come up with these projections… I’m a swimmer, who’s still active, racing at the Olympics and World Champs and these projections and LCM/SCM/SCY conversions make absolutely no sense to me!

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!