Kyle Chalmers Most Likely Bypassing Budapest World Championships

Australian mega star Kyle Chalmers spoke to SwimSwam earlier this week, discussing everything from his Tokyo performance to his shoulder injuries, as well as what his plans are for the summer.

In the interview, the 23-year-old revealed he will most likely not be aiming for a spot on the nation’s roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest. He will instead focus on continued shoulder rehabilitation en route to taking on the Commonwealth Games.

“When Worlds was still on the books (for Fukuoka), I was in the water really pushing it. But the canceling of worlds put the fact I haven’t had a break since March of 2020 into perspective and now I want to take the time to see friends and family.”

“My biggest goal is Paris 2024, that is what I want to win, so taking time out now to unwind, have a hard reset, will only help me be successful there.”

Chalmers already missed the FINA Short Course World Championships to undergo surgery, so this makes the second major championship that the sprint ace has decided to skip.

Swimming events, including para-swimming, are scheduled to span Friday, July 29th through Wednesday, August 3rd in Birmingham. At the last edition of the Games on the Gold Coast, Chalmers took the 200m freestyle gold while settling for silver behind Scotland’s Duncan Scott in his signature 100m free event.