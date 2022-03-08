A Day in the Life: Alaskan Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby

I had the privilege of flying to Seward, Alaska to film with Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby. During my time there, I documented a typical training day for Lydia. This included a morning swim (this morning was a recovery/technique session led by Seward Tsunami Swim Club’s Co-head coach Meghan O’Leary) followed by a weight workout (today was leg day).

After the gym, we went on a snow-shoe run around Resurrection Bay (not really the norm, but it was an Alaskan novelty). From there, Lydia often goes to Resurrect Art Coffee House, a quiet haven for the high school senior where she can get a hot drink, see friends, and get work done whether it’s for school or her professional life. After the coffee house, it’s usually lunch and some downtime or more school work, and then back to the pool for practice #2. Today’s pm workout was aerobic work led by Seward’s other Co-head coach, Solomon D’Amico.