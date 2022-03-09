2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The first morning session of the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships will feature prelims of the women’s 200 IM and 50 free, followed by the slower heats of the 1000 free.

2021 champion Marizel Van Jaarsveld of Indy will try to defend her title in the 200 IM. She comes in seeded third with 2:00.32, behind Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenheimer (1:59.20) and Nova S’eastern’s Savanna Best (1:59.29). Van Jaarsveld’s teammate Katie McCoy is also a contender with 2:00.35.

Johanna Buys of Indy leads a tight field in the 50 free with 22.52. Defending champion Danielle Melilli of Queens (22.53), MSU Mankato’s Kate Flynn (22.53), and Luna Mertins from Lynn (22.74) are the headliners in the sprint free event.

In the 1000 free, the 8 fastest swimmers by seed time will swim with finals tonight. The other entrants, led by Tampa’s Megan Goldthorpe (10:10.72) and Marina Amorim of Drury (10:10.90), will swim timed finals this afternoon. At the conclusion of the event tonight, all the times will be sorted and there could very well be afternoon swimmers on the podium.

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Marizel Van Jaarsveld, Indy – 1:57.84

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 22.20 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Meet Record: 22.20 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

2021 Champion: Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) – 22.57

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII Record: 9:43.70 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2020)

Meet Record: 9:43.70 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2020)

2021 Champion: Allison Weber, Drury – 9:53.12

Top 8 finishers: