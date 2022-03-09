2022 Zone B: Florida Men Qualify Second Diver For NCAAs, NC State Gets First

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S PLATFORM

Three female divers earned NCAA qualification in the final event of the Zone B Championships on the women’s side, with Duke’s Allyah Watson, Alabama’s Tanesha Lucoe and Georgia Tech’s Anna Bradescu getting the job done by placing second, fifth and seventh on platform, respectively.

There were nine qualifying spots on the line in this event, with six of the top-nine having qualified for NCAAs earlier in the competition. Duke’s Margo O’Meara edged out her teammate Watson by 0.35 points for the victory, with UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano a close third.

A total of 15 women qualified for NCAAs at the Zone B Championships.

MEN’S 3-METER

The men’s 3-meter saw UNC’s Anton Down-Jenkins win his second event of the competition and four new divers qualify for NCAAs with a whopping 11 qualifying spots up for grabs in the event.

Fellow Tar Heel Alexander Hart punched his NCAA ticket by placing seventh, which currently has him in position for reimbursement, while South Carolina’s Emanuel Vazquez, NC State’s Bayne Bennett and Florida’s Anton Svirskyi also earned qualification.

Two teams expected to be in the race for a top finish at NCAAs, Svirskyi now gives the Gators two divers qualified for the meet, joining Leonardo Garcia (who was second in this event), and Bennett gives the Wolfpack one.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. Note that we’re covering which divers are currently in position to earn reimbursement, and that could change depending on results later in the competition.

Women Diver Event(s) Aranza Vazquez Montano, UNC* 1m, 3m, Pl Mia Vallee, Miami (FL)* 1m, 3m Brooke Schultz, South Carolina* 1m, 3m Emma Gullstrand, Miami (FL)* 1m, 3m Margo O’Meara, Duke* 1m, 3m, Pl Maddison Pullinger, Duke 1m, 3m Meghan Wenzel, Georgia 1m Camryn Hidalgo, Georgia Tech* 1m, 3m, Pl Maha Amer, Florida* 1m, 3m, Pl Maha Gouda, FIU* 1m, Pl Grace Cable, Tennessee 3m, Pl Carina Lumia, Florida 3m Allyah Watson, Duke* Pl Tanesha Lucoe, Alabama Pl Anna Bradescu, Georgia Tech Pl Men Diver Event(s) Anton Down Jenkins, UNC* 1m, 3m Bryden Hattie, Tennessee* 1m, 3m Maxwell Flory, Miami (FL)* 1m, 3m Mohamed Farouk, Alabama* 1m, 3m Zhenwei Li, Alabama* 1m Matthew Wade, Tennessee* 1m, 3m Conner Pruitt, Auburn* 1m, 3m Leonardo Garcia, Florida* 1m, 3m Alexander Hart, UNC* 3m Emanuel Vazquez, South Carolina 3m Bayne Bennett, NC State 1m, 3m Anton Svirskyi, Florida 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.