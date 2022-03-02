Kyle Chalmers Is All-In for 100 Free Gold Medal in Paris 2024 Olympics

We sat down with Olympic champion and world-record holder Kyle Chalmers after his recent signing with arena. Chalmers explains why he signed with arena, sighting that his scm 100 free best was stuck at 45.5 for years, then within 2 weeks of wearing an arena suit, he went 45.0 and then 44.8, his first world record.

Chalmers also updates us on the status of his shoulder after his most recent surgery that forced him to withdraw from the 2021 SC world Champs. He’s just finishing up his first real break from swimming since the 2021 Olympic Games (where he won silver by .06 in the 100 free) and his shoulder is feeling ready to get back into training.

Lastly, we discuss Chalmers’ motivation heading into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Chalmers admits that if he would have won gold in Tokyo (which may have taken a world record), he wouldn’t be very motivated now. However, losing to longtime rival Caeleb Dressel by such a slim margin has lit a fire in his belly, one that will only be quenched by an Olympic gold-medal sandwich (stacking his 2 100 free Olympic gold medals on either side of his 100 free Olympic silver).