Scoring Out The 2022 Women’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Data compiled by Andrew Mering.
With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cutline and score out the psych sheets for the event.
In the scored psych sheets, the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers project to win their second straight NCAA title by a decisive margin, scoring 479 points per to the pre-meet rankings.
The 2019 champion Stanford Cardinal sit second with 355.5, and last year’s runner-ups, the NC State Wolfpack, are third at 304.0.
The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the number do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.
Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.
2022 NCAAs – Projected Team Standings
|Total
|Relay
|Individual
|Virginia
|479
|194
|285
|Stanford
|355.5
|160
|195.5
|NC State
|304
|144
|160
|Tennessee
|288.5
|122
|166.5
|Alabama
|256
|116
|140
|Texas
|232.5
|99
|133.5
|Ohio St
|226.5
|134
|92.5
|Michigan
|198
|122
|76
|California
|184
|82
|102
|Southern Cali
|137
|50
|87
|Kentucky
|132
|42
|90
|Louisville
|127.5
|62
|65.5
|Wisconsin
|89
|36
|53
|Georgia
|79
|14
|65
|Northwestern
|73.5
|28
|45.5
|UNC
|62
|38
|24
|Arizona St
|52
|2
|50
|Penn
|47
|0
|47
|Indiana
|45
|24
|21
|Minnesota
|40
|10
|30
|Virginia Tech
|37
|20
|17
|Missouri
|31
|14
|17
|Duke
|22
|0
|22
|Texas A&M
|22
|6
|16
|Florida
|16
|14
|2
|Florida St
|12
|10
|2
|Auburn
|7
|7
|0
|Arkansas
|6
|0
|6
|Arizona
|4
|0
|4
UVA also led the pre-selection psych sheet scoring last season with 474.5 projected points, and the team ended up winning the national title with 491.0.
NC State held their #2 ranking in 2021, while Texas leapfrogged Cal to get into the top three. The biggest mover inside the top 10 last season was Ohio State (+46.5 points), while Georgia was the biggest dropper points-wise, scoring 68 fewer than they were projected to.
2021 Women’s NCAAs – Psych Sheet vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)
|Actual Finish
|School
|Psych Sheet Points
|Actual Points
|Difference
|1
|Virginia
|474.5
|491
|+16.5
|2
|NC State
|375
|354
|-21
|3
|Texas
|334.5
|344.5
|+10
|4
|Cal
|350
|290
|-60
|5
|Alabama
|292.5
|266
|-26.5
|6
|Michigan
|209
|224.5
|+15.5
|7
|Ohio State
|169
|215.5
|+46.5
|8
|Georgia
|249
|181
|-68
|9
|Stanford
|169
|159
|-10
|10
|Tennessee
|145
|153
|+8
For the 2022 Championships, Stanford freshman Regan Smith is the only projected to score the maximum of 60 individual points, as she holds the top seed in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 fly.
Fellow Cardinal first-year Torri Huske and a trio of UVA swimmers in Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh are the others projected to score 50+ points.
2022 NCAAs – Projected Individual Scoring
Note: ‘Event 1 Rank’ refers to a swimmer’s best-ranked entry, ‘Event 2 Rank’ is their second-best entry and ‘Event 3 Rank’ is their third-best entry. Note that these seeds are using the entire pre-selection psych sheets and don’t factor in the cutline.
The list below only includes swimmers projected to score at least one point.
|Name
|School
|Projected Pts
|Event 1
|Event 1 Rank
|Event 1 Seed
|Event 2
|Event 2 Rank
|Event 2 Seed
|Event 3
|Event 3 Rank
|Event 3 Seed
|Smith, Regan
|Stanford
|60
|100 Backstroke
|1
|49.23
|200 Butterfly
|1
|1:50.99
|200 Backstroke
|1
|1:48.91
|Douglass, Kate
|Virginia
|56
|50 Freestyle
|1
|21.00
|200 Breaststroke
|1
|2:03.14
|100 Butterfly
|3
|49.86
|Huske, Torri
|Stanford
|53
|100 Butterfly
|1
|49.43
|200 IM
|2
|1:52.42
|100 Freestyle
|3
|47.04
|Walsh, Gretchen
|Virginia
|53
|100 Freestyle
|1
|46.86
|50 Freestyle
|2
|21.04
|100 Backstroke
|3
|49.71
|Walsh, Alex
|Virginia
|51
|200 IM
|1
|1:52.38
|400 IM
|2
|4:01.40
|200 Butterfly
|5
|1:51.83
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|48
|100 Butterfly
|2
|49.74
|50 Freestyle
|3
|21.32
|100 Freestyle
|4
|47.10
|Thomas, Lia
|Penn
|47
|200 Freestyle
|1
|1:41.93
|500 Freestyle
|1
|4:34.06
|100 Freestyle
|10
|47.63
|Walshe, Ellen
|Tennessee
|47
|400 IM
|3
|4:01.46
|200 IM
|3
|1:52.97
|100 Butterfly
|4
|50.24
|Berkoff, Katharine
|NC State
|46
|100 Backstroke
|2
|49.41
|100 Freestyle
|2
|46.89
|50 Freestyle
|7
|21.63
|Ivey, Isabel
|California
|41
|200 Freestyle
|2
|1:42.29
|200 IM
|4
|1:53.54
|100 Freestyle
|9
|47.53
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|39.5
|200 Backstroke
|3
|1:49.73
|100 Backstroke
|4
|50.15
|100 Butterfly
|9
|51.19
|Nordin, Emma
|Arizona St
|39
|500 Freestyle
|2
|4:34.87
|1650 Freestyle
|3
|15:47.15
|200 Freestyle
|11
|1:43.76
|Hansson, Sophie
|NC State
|37
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|56.72
|200 Breaststroke
|2
|2:03.75
|50 Freestyle
|36
|22.15
|Bray, Olivia
|Texas
|37
|200 Butterfly
|6
|1:52.14
|100 Backstroke
|6
|50.87
|100 Butterfly
|8
|51.03
|Nelson, Ella
|Virginia
|36
|200 Breaststroke
|4
|2:04.95
|400 IM
|4
|4:02.11
|200 IM
|11
|1:55.18
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford
|35
|400 IM
|1
|4:00.76
|500 Freestyle
|4
|4:36.96
|200 Breaststroke
|26
|2:08.35
|Hartman, Zoie
|Georgia
|35
|200 IM
|5
|1:53.79
|200 Breaststroke
|7
|2:06.27
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|58.35
|Tiltmann, Reilly
|Virginia
|35
|100 Backstroke
|5
|50.42
|200 Backstroke
|6
|1:50.49
|200 Freestyle
|9
|1:43.53
|Fulmer, Amy
|Ohio St
|32
|50 Freestyle
|8
|21.71
|200 Freestyle
|8
|1:43.46
|100 Freestyle
|8
|47.46
|Stege, Kristen
|Tennessee
|31
|1650 Freestyle
|1
|15:42.37
|500 Freestyle
|8
|4:38.50
|Gaines, Riley
|Kentucky
|31
|200 Butterfly
|2
|1:51.51
|200 Freestyle
|5
|1:42.62
|100 Freestyle
|19
|47.88
|Elendt, Anna
|Texas
|31
|200 Breaststroke
|3
|2:03.92
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|57.35
|Weyant, Emma
|Virginia
|30
|400 IM
|5
|4:02.30
|500 Freestyle
|5
|4:37.23
|1650 Freestyle
|15
|16:02.51
|Van Berkom, Megan
|Minnesota
|30
|400 IM
|7
|4:03.45
|200 IM
|8
|1:54.92
|200 Butterfly
|10
|1:53.89
|Mrozinski, Julia
|Tennessee
|29
|500 Freestyle
|3
|4:35.95
|200 Freestyle
|6
|1:43.21
|100 Freestyle
|22
|47.92
|Stadden, Isabelle
|California
|29
|200 Backstroke
|2
|1:49.51
|100 Backstroke
|7
|51.00
|200 IM
|38
|1:56.85
|Transom, Laticia-Leigh
|Southern Cali
|29
|200 Freestyle
|4
|1:42.49
|100 Freestyle
|5
|47.21
|50 Freestyle
|34
|22.12
|McKenna, Paige
|Wisconsin
|28
|1650 Freestyle
|4
|15:47.31
|500 Freestyle
|6
|4:38.09
|Scott, Morgan
|Alabama
|27
|50 Freestyle
|5
|21.54
|100 Freestyle
|6
|47.32
|Ruck, Taylor
|Stanford
|26.5
|200 Backstroke
|3
|1:49.73
|100 Backstroke
|8
|51.21
|200 Freestyle
|19
|1:44.53
|Williams, Liberty
|Louisville
|26
|1650 Freestyle
|2
|15:43.21
|500 Freestyle
|9
|4:38.79
|200 Freestyle
|72
|1:46.51
|Wiseman, Avery
|Alabama
|26
|200 Breaststroke
|5
|2:05.46
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|57.79
|200 IM
|27
|1:56.27
|Sticklen, Emma
|Texas
|26
|100 Butterfly
|5
|50.76
|200 Butterfly
|7
|1:52.47
|50 Freestyle
|51
|22.24
|Dobler, Kaitlyn
|Southern Cali
|25
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|57.31
|200 Breaststroke
|9
|2:06.56
|50 Freestyle
|31
|22.09
|Albiero, Gabi
|Louisville
|24.5
|100 Butterfly
|7
|50.90
|50 Freestyle
|10
|21.77
|100 Freestyle
|11
|47.67
|McMahon, Kensey
|Alabama
|24
|1650 Freestyle
|7
|15:51.71
|500 Freestyle
|7
|4:38.34
|Alons, Kylee
|NC State
|23
|100 Butterfly
|6
|50.82
|50 Freestyle
|8
|21.71
|100 Freestyle
|106
|49.34
|Foley, Sally
|Duke
|22
|200 IM
|7
|1:54.47
|200 Breaststroke
|10
|2:06.63
|200 Freestyle
|14
|1:43.85
|Carter, Olivia
|Michigan
|22
|200 Butterfly
|3
|1:51.62
|100 Butterfly
|11
|51.29
|200 IM
|24
|1:56.07
|Romano, Kristen
|Ohio St
|21
|200 IM
|6
|1:54.43
|400 IM
|9
|4:05.28
|200 Butterfly
|27
|1:55.22
|Bacon, Phoebe
|Wisconsin
|21
|200 Backstroke
|5
|1:50.48
|100 Backstroke
|10
|51.38
|200 IM
|17
|1:55.64
|Davey, Gillian
|Kentucky
|21
|200 Breaststroke
|6
|2:06.21
|400 IM
|9
|4:05.28
|200 IM
|34
|1:56.58
|Countie, Grace
|UNC
|21
|50 Freestyle
|4
|21.45
|100 Backstroke
|12
|51.54
|100 Freestyle
|16
|47.77
|Polonsky, Leah
|California
|20
|400 IM
|8
|4:03.90
|200 IM
|9
|1:55.10
|200 Breaststroke
|48
|2:09.93
|Mull, Lola
|Northwestern
|19
|1650 Freestyle
|6
|15:51.38
|500 Freestyle
|11
|4:39.03
|Pash, Kelly
|Texas
|19
|200 Butterfly
|8
|1:52.69
|200 Freestyle
|12
|1:43.83
|200 IM
|14
|1:55.31
|Wenger, Alexis
|Virginia
|19
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|56.76
|200 Breaststroke
|15
|2:07.27
|50 Freestyle
|107
|22.56
|Podmanikova, Andrea
|NC State
|17
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|57.90
|200 Breaststroke
|11
|2:06.78
|200 IM
|83
|1:58.81
|Zenick, Katherine
|Ohio St
|17
|100 Freestyle
|7
|47.40
|100 Butterfly
|12
|51.35
|50 Freestyle
|24
|21.96
|McSharry, Mona
|Tennessee
|17
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|57.46
|200 Breaststroke
|14
|2:07.01
|50 Freestyle
|45
|22.20
|Stepanek, Chloe
|Texas A&M
|16
|200 Freestyle
|3
|1:42.40
|100 Freestyle
|17
|47.78
|500 Freestyle
|43
|4:43.40
|Thompson, Sarah
|Missouri
|16
|100 Backstroke
|9
|51.35
|50 Freestyle
|13
|21.81
|100 Butterfly
|13
|51.38
|McCulloh, Abigail
|Georgia
|15
|1650 Freestyle
|8
|15:51.96
|500 Freestyle
|13
|4:39.17
|200 Butterfly
|111
|1:59.19
|Luther, Dakota
|Georgia
|15
|200 Butterfly
|4
|1:51.65
|100 Butterfly
|21
|51.88
|200 IM
|52
|1:57.57
|Brooks, Caitlin
|Kentucky
|15
|200 Backstroke
|9
|1:50.73
|100 Backstroke
|11
|51.46
|100 Butterfly
|24
|52.03
|Pennington, Caroline
|Southern Cali
|14
|1650 Freestyle
|5
|15:48.69
|500 Freestyle
|37
|4:43.05
|Arens, Abby
|NC State
|13
|200 IM
|10
|1:55.16
|200 Butterfly
|12
|1:54.11
|100 Butterfly
|16
|51.62
|Poole, Lauren
|Kentucky
|13
|400 IM
|6
|4:03.36
|200 IM
|26
|1:56.20
|200 Breaststroke
|30
|2:08.59
|Kutsch, Aj
|Tennessee
|13
|50 Freestyle
|6
|21.60
|100 Freestyle
|72
|48.92
|100 Butterfly
|91
|53.31
|Bach, Hannah
|Ohio St
|13
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|57.61
|200 Breaststroke
|17
|2:07.40
|Sullivan, Erica
|Texas
|12
|1650 Freestyle
|9
|15:53.80
|500 Freestyle
|14
|4:39.46
|Muzzy, Emma
|NC State
|12
|200 Backstroke
|7
|1:50.62
|100 Backstroke
|20
|51.82
|200 IM
|42
|1:57.00
|Douthwright, Brooklyn
|Tennessee
|12
|200 Freestyle
|7
|1:43.45
|100 Freestyle
|48
|48.58
|50 Freestyle
|136
|22.72
|Atkinson, Emma
|Virginia Tech
|12
|200 Backstroke
|8
|1:50.64
|200 Freestyle
|16
|1:44.25
|100 Backstroke
|29
|52.15
|Odgers, Isabelle
|Southern Cali
|11
|200 Breaststroke
|8
|2:06.42
|200 IM
|19
|1:55.86
|100 Breaststroke
|33
|59.72
|Antoniou, Kalia
|Alabama
|10.5
|100 Freestyle
|11
|47.67
|50 Freestyle
|12
|21.79
|Klinker, Rachel
|California
|9
|200 Butterfly
|9
|1:53.30
|100 Butterfly
|36
|52.32
|500 Freestyle
|44
|4:43.53
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Southern Cali
|8
|200 Breaststroke
|13
|2:06.97
|200 IM
|13
|1:55.27
|100 Backstroke
|18
|51.79
|Nocentini, Jasmine
|Northwestern
|8
|50 Freestyle
|11
|21.78
|100 Freestyle
|15
|47.76
|200 Freestyle
|39
|1:45.42
|Peplowski, Anna
|Indiana
|8
|200 Freestyle
|9
|1:43.53
|200 Backstroke
|18
|1:53.04
|100 Backstroke
|33
|52.38
|Laning, Erica
|Arizona St
|7
|500 Freestyle
|10
|4:38.80
|200 Freestyle
|20
|1:44.61
|1650 Freestyle
|25
|16:11.32
|Gan, Ching Hwee
|Indiana
|7
|1650 Freestyle
|10
|15:53.81
|500 Freestyle
|19
|4:40.39
|400 IM
|61
|4:13.94
|Hay, Abby
|Louisville
|7
|200 IM
|12
|1:55.19
|200 Butterfly
|15
|1:54.43
|400 IM
|20
|4:08.13
|Petkova, Diana
|Alabama
|7
|100 Freestyle
|13
|47.69
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|59.01
|200 IM
|23
|1:56.01
|Rothrock, Trude
|Tennessee
|7
|100 Butterfly
|10
|51.26
|100 Freestyle
|41
|48.48
|200 IM
|47
|1:57.17
|Vovk, Tara
|Northwestern
|7
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|58.52
|200 Breaststroke
|47
|2:09.84
|200 IM
|51
|1:57.49
|Nordmann, Lucie
|Stanford
|7
|200 Backstroke
|10
|1:51.16
|100 Backstroke
|23
|51.93
|Pfeifer, Evie
|Texas
|6
|1650 Freestyle
|11
|16:00.28
|500 Freestyle
|17
|4:39.92
|400 IM
|22
|4:08.25
|Nordmann, Lillie
|Stanford
|6
|200 Butterfly
|11
|1:53.92
|200 Freestyle
|27
|1:44.85
|500 Freestyle
|42
|4:43.22
|Moore, Kate
|NC State
|6
|400 IM
|15
|4:06.66
|200 IM
|15
|1:55.56
|200 Backstroke
|15
|1:52.68
|Sim, Letitia
|Michigan
|6
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|58.76
|200 IM
|22
|1:55.99
|200 Breaststroke
|34
|2:08.74
|Sorenson, Sophie
|Kentucky
|6
|200 Backstroke
|11
|1:52.11
|200 IM
|28
|1:56.34
|100 Backstroke
|45
|52.55
|Yager, Alexis
|Tennessee
|6
|400 IM
|11
|4:05.50
|200 Breaststroke
|21
|2:07.99
|200 IM
|31
|1:56.38
|Tankersley, Morgan
|Stanford
|5
|500 Freestyle
|12
|4:39.09
|200 Freestyle
|17
|1:44.28
|1650 Freestyle
|42
|16:17.82
|Geringer, Maya
|Ohio St
|5
|1650 Freestyle
|13
|16:01.30
|500 Freestyle
|16
|4:39.55
|Travis, Chase
|Virginia Tech
|5
|1650 Freestyle
|12
|16:00.54
|500 Freestyle
|35
|4:42.73
|Sheble, Grace
|NC State
|5
|400 IM
|12
|4:05.61
|200 IM
|25
|1:56.08
|200 Butterfly
|31
|1:55.50
|Ulett, Rye
|Louisville
|5
|200 Backstroke
|12
|1:52.58
|400 IM
|24
|4:09.27
|200 IM
|72
|1:58.46
|Crawford, Brearna
|Indiana
|5
|200 Breaststroke
|12
|2:06.86
|100 Breaststroke
|22
|59.32
|200 IM
|108
|1:59.46
|Angus, Sophie
|Northwestern
|5
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|58.78
|200 Breaststroke
|38
|2:09.13
|Harter, Abby
|Virginia
|4
|200 Butterfly
|13
|1:54.19
|200 IM
|21
|1:55.90
|100 Butterfly
|28
|52.15
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|4
|400 IM
|13
|4:06.37
|200 Breaststroke
|19
|2:07.96
|200 IM
|48
|1:57.19
|Bernal, Aria
|Arizona
|4
|100 Backstroke
|13
|51.59
|200 Backstroke
|50
|1:54.43
|200 IM
|115
|1:59.76
|Hosack, Lillie
|Wisconsin
|4
|200 Freestyle
|13
|1:43.84
|100 Freestyle
|24
|48.03
|50 Freestyle
|27
|22.00
|Liberto, Morgan
|Alabama
|4
|200 Backstroke
|13
|1:52.63
|100 Backstroke
|63
|52.99
|100 Butterfly
|117
|53.70
|Herrmann, Vanessa
|Arkansas
|4
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|58.85
|200 Breaststroke
|31
|2:08.61
|Rumley, Jasmine
|Tennessee
|3.5
|50 Freestyle
|13
|21.81
|100 Freestyle
|32
|48.41
|Guevara, Miriam
|Northwestern
|3.5
|100 Butterfly
|13
|51.38
|200 Butterfly
|29
|1:55.30
|100 Backstroke
|75
|53.18
|Roghair, Aurora
|Stanford
|3
|1650 Freestyle
|14
|16:01.55
|500 Freestyle
|46
|4:43.62
|200 Freestyle
|49
|1:45.72
|Wilson, Alicia
|California
|3
|400 IM
|14
|4:06.43
|200 IM
|32
|1:56.41
|200 Backstroke
|94
|1:56.61
|Smith, Maddie
|Northwestern
|3
|100 Freestyle
|14
|47.71
|50 Freestyle
|29
|22.06
|100 Butterfly
|57
|52.74
|Looney, Lindsay
|Arizona St
|3
|200 Butterfly
|14
|1:54.26
|400 IM
|68
|4:14.40
|200 Freestyle
|90
|1:46.92
|Lindner, Sophie
|UNC
|3
|200 Backstroke
|14
|1:52.67
|100 Backstroke
|17
|51.75
|100 Butterfly
|87
|53.21
|Funderburke, Nyah
|Ohio St
|2.5
|100 Backstroke
|14
|51.62
|100 Butterfly
|79
|53.05
|50 Freestyle
|124
|22.67
|Cook, Julia
|Texas
|2.5
|100 Backstroke
|14
|51.62
|200 Backstroke
|41
|1:54.01
|100 Freestyle
|65
|48.86
|Mathieu, Tylor
|Florida
|2
|500 Freestyle
|15
|4:39.51
|1650 Freestyle
|32
|16:13.39
|200 Freestyle
|52
|1:45.89
|Ulett, Tristen
|Louisville
|2
|100 Butterfly
|15
|51.39
|200 Butterfly
|26
|1:55.14
|200 IM
|29
|1:56.36
|Kucheran, Nina
|Florida St
|2
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|59.02
|200 Breaststroke
|29
|2:08.57
|200 IM
|36
|1:56.68
|Barclay, Emily
|Arkansas
|2
|50 Freestyle
|15
|21.84
|100 Freestyle
|57
|48.71
|Dupre, Cora
|Alabama
|2
|200 Freestyle
|15
|1:43.93
|50 Freestyle
|20
|21.94
|100 Freestyle
|21
|47.91
|Breslin, Aly
|Tennessee
|1
|1650 Freestyle
|16
|16:03.12
|500 Freestyle
|29
|4:42.02
|400 IM
|102
|4:17.21
|Poole, Julia
|NC State
|1
|200 IM
|16
|1:55.58
|200 Breaststroke
|43
|2:09.46
|100 Breaststroke
|58
|1:00.48
|Peplowski, Noelle
|Indiana
|1
|200 Breaststroke
|16
|2:07.32
|200 IM
|20
|1:55.88
|100 Breaststroke
|25
|59.43
|Trace, Katie
|Ohio St
|1
|400 IM
|16
|4:06.79
|200 Butterfly
|25
|1:55.12
|200 IM
|44
|1:57.06
|Panitz, Josie
|Ohio St
|1
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|59.05
|200 Breaststroke
|20
|2:07.97
|200 IM
|50
|1:57.46
|Foelske, Jadé
|Arizona St
|1
|200 Butterfly
|16
|1:54.50
|100 Butterfly
|69
|52.93
|200 IM
|89
|1:58.97
|Cuomo, Lexi
|Virginia
|1
|50 Freestyle
|16
|21.86
|100 Butterfly
|31
|52.21
|100 Freestyle
|59
|48.74
|Rees, Meredith
|Missouri
|1
|100 Backstroke
|16
|51.63
|200 Backstroke
|33
|1:53.82
|50 Freestyle
|124
|22.67
|Hetrick, Paige
|Louisville
|1
|200 Backstroke
|16
|1:52.84
|200 Freestyle
|24
|1:44.80
|100 Backstroke
|31
|52.22