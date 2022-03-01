Scoring Out The 2022 Women’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Data compiled by Andrew Mering.

With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cutline and score out the psych sheets for the event.

In the scored psych sheets, the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers project to win their second straight NCAA title by a decisive margin, scoring 479 points per to the pre-meet rankings.

The 2019 champion Stanford Cardinal sit second with 355.5, and last year’s runner-ups, the NC State Wolfpack, are third at 304.0.

The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the number do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.

2022 NCAAs – Projected Team Standings

Total Relay Individual Virginia 479 194 285 Stanford 355.5 160 195.5 NC State 304 144 160 Tennessee 288.5 122 166.5 Alabama 256 116 140 Texas 232.5 99 133.5 Ohio St 226.5 134 92.5 Michigan 198 122 76 California 184 82 102 Southern Cali 137 50 87 Kentucky 132 42 90 Louisville 127.5 62 65.5 Wisconsin 89 36 53 Georgia 79 14 65 Northwestern 73.5 28 45.5 UNC 62 38 24 Arizona St 52 2 50 Penn 47 0 47 Indiana 45 24 21 Minnesota 40 10 30 Virginia Tech 37 20 17 Missouri 31 14 17 Duke 22 0 22 Texas A&M 22 6 16 Florida 16 14 2 Florida St 12 10 2 Auburn 7 7 0 Arkansas 6 0 6 Arizona 4 0 4

UVA also led the pre-selection psych sheet scoring last season with 474.5 projected points, and the team ended up winning the national title with 491.0.

NC State held their #2 ranking in 2021, while Texas leapfrogged Cal to get into the top three. The biggest mover inside the top 10 last season was Ohio State (+46.5 points), while Georgia was the biggest dropper points-wise, scoring 68 fewer than they were projected to.

2021 Women’s NCAAs – Psych Sheet vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)

Actual Finish School Psych Sheet Points Actual Points Difference 1 Virginia 474.5 491 +16.5 2 NC State 375 354 -21 3 Texas 334.5 344.5 +10 4 Cal 350 290 -60 5 Alabama 292.5 266 -26.5 6 Michigan 209 224.5 +15.5 7 Ohio State 169 215.5 +46.5 8 Georgia 249 181 -68 9 Stanford 169 159 -10 10 Tennessee 145 153 +8

For the 2022 Championships, Stanford freshman Regan Smith is the only projected to score the maximum of 60 individual points, as she holds the top seed in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 fly.

Fellow Cardinal first-year Torri Huske and a trio of UVA swimmers in Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh are the others projected to score 50+ points.

2022 NCAAs – Projected Individual Scoring

Note: ‘Event 1 Rank’ refers to a swimmer’s best-ranked entry, ‘Event 2 Rank’ is their second-best entry and ‘Event 3 Rank’ is their third-best entry. Note that these seeds are using the entire pre-selection psych sheets and don’t factor in the cutline.

The list below only includes swimmers projected to score at least one point.