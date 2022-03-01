Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scoring Out The 2022 Women’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Data compiled by Andrew Mering.

With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cutline and score out the psych sheets for the event.

In the scored psych sheets, the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers project to win their second straight NCAA title by a decisive margin, scoring 479 points per to the pre-meet rankings.

The 2019 champion Stanford Cardinal sit second with 355.5, and last year’s runner-ups, the NC State Wolfpack, are third at 304.0.

The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the number do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.

2022 NCAAs – Projected Team Standings

Total Relay Individual
Virginia 479 194 285
Stanford 355.5 160 195.5
NC State 304 144 160
Tennessee 288.5 122 166.5
Alabama 256 116 140
Texas 232.5 99 133.5
Ohio St 226.5 134 92.5
Michigan 198 122 76
California 184 82 102
Southern Cali 137 50 87
Kentucky 132 42 90
Louisville 127.5 62 65.5
Wisconsin 89 36 53
Georgia 79 14 65
Northwestern 73.5 28 45.5
UNC 62 38 24
Arizona St 52 2 50
Penn 47 0 47
Indiana 45 24 21
Minnesota 40 10 30
Virginia Tech 37 20 17
Missouri 31 14 17
Duke 22 0 22
Texas A&M 22 6 16
Florida 16 14 2
Florida St 12 10 2
Auburn 7 7 0
Arkansas 6 0 6
Arizona 4 0 4

UVA also led the pre-selection psych sheet scoring last season with 474.5 projected points, and the team ended up winning the national title with 491.0.

NC State held their #2 ranking in 2021, while Texas leapfrogged Cal to get into the top three. The biggest mover inside the top 10 last season was Ohio State (+46.5 points), while Georgia was the biggest dropper points-wise, scoring 68 fewer than they were projected to.

2021 Women’s NCAAs – Psych Sheet vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)

Actual Finish School Psych Sheet Points Actual Points Difference
1 Virginia 474.5 491 +16.5
2 NC State 375 354 -21
3 Texas 334.5 344.5 +10
4 Cal 350 290 -60
5 Alabama 292.5 266 -26.5
6 Michigan 209 224.5 +15.5
7 Ohio State 169 215.5 +46.5
8 Georgia 249 181 -68
9 Stanford 169 159 -10
10 Tennessee 145 153 +8

For the 2022 Championships, Stanford freshman Regan Smith is the only projected to score the maximum of 60 individual points, as she holds the top seed in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 fly.

Fellow Cardinal first-year Torri Huske and a trio of UVA swimmers in Kate DouglassGretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh are the others projected to score 50+ points.

2022 NCAAs – Projected Individual Scoring

Note: ‘Event 1 Rank’ refers to a swimmer’s best-ranked entry, ‘Event 2 Rank’ is their second-best entry and ‘Event 3 Rank’ is their third-best entry. Note that these seeds are using the entire pre-selection psych sheets and don’t factor in the cutline.

The list below only includes swimmers projected to score at least one point.

Name School Projected Pts Event 1 Event 1 Rank Event 1 Seed Event 2 Event 2 Rank Event 2 Seed Event 3 Event 3 Rank Event 3 Seed
Smith, Regan Stanford 60 100 Backstroke 1 49.23 200 Butterfly 1 1:50.99 200 Backstroke 1 1:48.91
Douglass, Kate Virginia 56 50 Freestyle 1 21.00 200 Breaststroke 1 2:03.14 100 Butterfly 3 49.86
Huske, Torri Stanford 53 100 Butterfly 1 49.43 200 IM 2 1:52.42 100 Freestyle 3 47.04
Walsh, Gretchen Virginia 53 100 Freestyle 1 46.86 50 Freestyle 2 21.04 100 Backstroke 3 49.71
Walsh, Alex Virginia 51 200 IM 1 1:52.38 400 IM 2 4:01.40 200 Butterfly 5 1:51.83
MacNeil, Maggie Michigan 48 100 Butterfly 2 49.74 50 Freestyle 3 21.32 100 Freestyle 4 47.10
Thomas, Lia Penn 47 200 Freestyle 1 1:41.93 500 Freestyle 1 4:34.06 100 Freestyle 10 47.63
Walshe, Ellen Tennessee 47 400 IM 3 4:01.46 200 IM 3 1:52.97 100 Butterfly 4 50.24
Berkoff, Katharine NC State 46 100 Backstroke 2 49.41 100 Freestyle 2 46.89 50 Freestyle 7 21.63
Ivey, Isabel California 41 200 Freestyle 2 1:42.29 200 IM 4 1:53.54 100 Freestyle 9 47.53
White, Rhyan Alabama 39.5 200 Backstroke 3 1:49.73 100 Backstroke 4 50.15 100 Butterfly 9 51.19
Nordin, Emma Arizona St 39 500 Freestyle 2 4:34.87 1650 Freestyle 3 15:47.15 200 Freestyle 11 1:43.76
Hansson, Sophie NC State 37 100 Breaststroke 1 56.72 200 Breaststroke 2 2:03.75 50 Freestyle 36 22.15
Bray, Olivia Texas 37 200 Butterfly 6 1:52.14 100 Backstroke 6 50.87 100 Butterfly 8 51.03
Nelson, Ella Virginia 36 200 Breaststroke 4 2:04.95 400 IM 4 4:02.11 200 IM 11 1:55.18
Forde, Brooke Stanford 35 400 IM 1 4:00.76 500 Freestyle 4 4:36.96 200 Breaststroke 26 2:08.35
Hartman, Zoie Georgia 35 200 IM 5 1:53.79 200 Breaststroke 7 2:06.27 100 Breaststroke 9 58.35
Tiltmann, Reilly Virginia 35 100 Backstroke 5 50.42 200 Backstroke 6 1:50.49 200 Freestyle 9 1:43.53
Fulmer, Amy Ohio St 32 50 Freestyle 8 21.71 200 Freestyle 8 1:43.46 100 Freestyle 8 47.46
Stege, Kristen Tennessee 31 1650 Freestyle 1 15:42.37 500 Freestyle 8 4:38.50
Gaines, Riley Kentucky 31 200 Butterfly 2 1:51.51 200 Freestyle 5 1:42.62 100 Freestyle 19 47.88
Elendt, Anna Texas 31 200 Breaststroke 3 2:03.92 100 Breaststroke 4 57.35
Weyant, Emma Virginia 30 400 IM 5 4:02.30 500 Freestyle 5 4:37.23 1650 Freestyle 15 16:02.51
Van Berkom, Megan Minnesota 30 400 IM 7 4:03.45 200 IM 8 1:54.92 200 Butterfly 10 1:53.89
Mrozinski, Julia Tennessee 29 500 Freestyle 3 4:35.95 200 Freestyle 6 1:43.21 100 Freestyle 22 47.92
Stadden, Isabelle California 29 200 Backstroke 2 1:49.51 100 Backstroke 7 51.00 200 IM 38 1:56.85
Transom, Laticia-Leigh Southern Cali 29 200 Freestyle 4 1:42.49 100 Freestyle 5 47.21 50 Freestyle 34 22.12
McKenna, Paige Wisconsin 28 1650 Freestyle 4 15:47.31 500 Freestyle 6 4:38.09
Scott, Morgan Alabama 27 50 Freestyle 5 21.54 100 Freestyle 6 47.32
Ruck, Taylor Stanford 26.5 200 Backstroke 3 1:49.73 100 Backstroke 8 51.21 200 Freestyle 19 1:44.53
Williams, Liberty Louisville 26 1650 Freestyle 2 15:43.21 500 Freestyle 9 4:38.79 200 Freestyle 72 1:46.51
Wiseman, Avery Alabama 26 200 Breaststroke 5 2:05.46 100 Breaststroke 7 57.79 200 IM 27 1:56.27
Sticklen, Emma Texas 26 100 Butterfly 5 50.76 200 Butterfly 7 1:52.47 50 Freestyle 51 22.24
Dobler, Kaitlyn Southern Cali 25 100 Breaststroke 3 57.31 200 Breaststroke 9 2:06.56 50 Freestyle 31 22.09
Albiero, Gabi Louisville 24.5 100 Butterfly 7 50.90 50 Freestyle 10 21.77 100 Freestyle 11 47.67
McMahon, Kensey Alabama 24 1650 Freestyle 7 15:51.71 500 Freestyle 7 4:38.34
Alons, Kylee NC State 23 100 Butterfly 6 50.82 50 Freestyle 8 21.71 100 Freestyle 106 49.34
Foley, Sally Duke 22 200 IM 7 1:54.47 200 Breaststroke 10 2:06.63 200 Freestyle 14 1:43.85
Carter, Olivia Michigan 22 200 Butterfly 3 1:51.62 100 Butterfly 11 51.29 200 IM 24 1:56.07
Romano, Kristen Ohio St 21 200 IM 6 1:54.43 400 IM 9 4:05.28 200 Butterfly 27 1:55.22
Bacon, Phoebe Wisconsin 21 200 Backstroke 5 1:50.48 100 Backstroke 10 51.38 200 IM 17 1:55.64
Davey, Gillian Kentucky 21 200 Breaststroke 6 2:06.21 400 IM 9 4:05.28 200 IM 34 1:56.58
Countie, Grace UNC 21 50 Freestyle 4 21.45 100 Backstroke 12 51.54 100 Freestyle 16 47.77
Polonsky, Leah California 20 400 IM 8 4:03.90 200 IM 9 1:55.10 200 Breaststroke 48 2:09.93
Mull, Lola Northwestern 19 1650 Freestyle 6 15:51.38 500 Freestyle 11 4:39.03
Pash, Kelly Texas 19 200 Butterfly 8 1:52.69 200 Freestyle 12 1:43.83 200 IM 14 1:55.31
Wenger, Alexis Virginia 19 100 Breaststroke 2 56.76 200 Breaststroke 15 2:07.27 50 Freestyle 107 22.56
Podmanikova, Andrea NC State 17 100 Breaststroke 8 57.90 200 Breaststroke 11 2:06.78 200 IM 83 1:58.81
Zenick, Katherine Ohio St 17 100 Freestyle 7 47.40 100 Butterfly 12 51.35 50 Freestyle 24 21.96
McSharry, Mona Tennessee 17 100 Breaststroke 5 57.46 200 Breaststroke 14 2:07.01 50 Freestyle 45 22.20
Stepanek, Chloe Texas A&M 16 200 Freestyle 3 1:42.40 100 Freestyle 17 47.78 500 Freestyle 43 4:43.40
Thompson, Sarah Missouri 16 100 Backstroke 9 51.35 50 Freestyle 13 21.81 100 Butterfly 13 51.38
McCulloh, Abigail Georgia 15 1650 Freestyle 8 15:51.96 500 Freestyle 13 4:39.17 200 Butterfly 111 1:59.19
Luther, Dakota Georgia 15 200 Butterfly 4 1:51.65 100 Butterfly 21 51.88 200 IM 52 1:57.57
Brooks, Caitlin Kentucky 15 200 Backstroke 9 1:50.73 100 Backstroke 11 51.46 100 Butterfly 24 52.03
Pennington, Caroline Southern Cali 14 1650 Freestyle 5 15:48.69 500 Freestyle 37 4:43.05
Arens, Abby NC State 13 200 IM 10 1:55.16 200 Butterfly 12 1:54.11 100 Butterfly 16 51.62
Poole, Lauren Kentucky 13 400 IM 6 4:03.36 200 IM 26 1:56.20 200 Breaststroke 30 2:08.59
Kutsch, Aj Tennessee 13 50 Freestyle 6 21.60 100 Freestyle 72 48.92 100 Butterfly 91 53.31
Bach, Hannah Ohio St 13 100 Breaststroke 6 57.61 200 Breaststroke 17 2:07.40
Sullivan, Erica Texas 12 1650 Freestyle 9 15:53.80 500 Freestyle 14 4:39.46
Muzzy, Emma NC State 12 200 Backstroke 7 1:50.62 100 Backstroke 20 51.82 200 IM 42 1:57.00
Douthwright, Brooklyn Tennessee 12 200 Freestyle 7 1:43.45 100 Freestyle 48 48.58 50 Freestyle 136 22.72
Atkinson, Emma Virginia Tech 12 200 Backstroke 8 1:50.64 200 Freestyle 16 1:44.25 100 Backstroke 29 52.15
Odgers, Isabelle Southern Cali 11 200 Breaststroke 8 2:06.42 200 IM 19 1:55.86 100 Breaststroke 33 59.72
Antoniou, Kalia Alabama 10.5 100 Freestyle 11 47.67 50 Freestyle 12 21.79
Klinker, Rachel California 9 200 Butterfly 9 1:53.30 100 Butterfly 36 52.32 500 Freestyle 44 4:43.53
Sheridan, Calypso Southern Cali 8 200 Breaststroke 13 2:06.97 200 IM 13 1:55.27 100 Backstroke 18 51.79
Nocentini, Jasmine Northwestern 8 50 Freestyle 11 21.78 100 Freestyle 15 47.76 200 Freestyle 39 1:45.42
Peplowski, Anna Indiana 8 200 Freestyle 9 1:43.53 200 Backstroke 18 1:53.04 100 Backstroke 33 52.38
Laning, Erica Arizona St 7 500 Freestyle 10 4:38.80 200 Freestyle 20 1:44.61 1650 Freestyle 25 16:11.32
Gan, Ching Hwee Indiana 7 1650 Freestyle 10 15:53.81 500 Freestyle 19 4:40.39 400 IM 61 4:13.94
Hay, Abby Louisville 7 200 IM 12 1:55.19 200 Butterfly 15 1:54.43 400 IM 20 4:08.13
Petkova, Diana Alabama 7 100 Freestyle 13 47.69 100 Breaststroke 14 59.01 200 IM 23 1:56.01
Rothrock, Trude Tennessee 7 100 Butterfly 10 51.26 100 Freestyle 41 48.48 200 IM 47 1:57.17
Vovk, Tara Northwestern 7 100 Breaststroke 10 58.52 200 Breaststroke 47 2:09.84 200 IM 51 1:57.49
Nordmann, Lucie Stanford 7 200 Backstroke 10 1:51.16 100 Backstroke 23 51.93
Pfeifer, Evie Texas 6 1650 Freestyle 11 16:00.28 500 Freestyle 17 4:39.92 400 IM 22 4:08.25
Nordmann, Lillie Stanford 6 200 Butterfly 11 1:53.92 200 Freestyle 27 1:44.85 500 Freestyle 42 4:43.22
Moore, Kate NC State 6 400 IM 15 4:06.66 200 IM 15 1:55.56 200 Backstroke 15 1:52.68
Sim, Letitia Michigan 6 100 Breaststroke 11 58.76 200 IM 22 1:55.99 200 Breaststroke 34 2:08.74
Sorenson, Sophie Kentucky 6 200 Backstroke 11 1:52.11 200 IM 28 1:56.34 100 Backstroke 45 52.55
Yager, Alexis Tennessee 6 400 IM 11 4:05.50 200 Breaststroke 21 2:07.99 200 IM 31 1:56.38
Tankersley, Morgan Stanford 5 500 Freestyle 12 4:39.09 200 Freestyle 17 1:44.28 1650 Freestyle 42 16:17.82
Geringer, Maya Ohio St 5 1650 Freestyle 13 16:01.30 500 Freestyle 16 4:39.55
Travis, Chase Virginia Tech 5 1650 Freestyle 12 16:00.54 500 Freestyle 35 4:42.73
Sheble, Grace NC State 5 400 IM 12 4:05.61 200 IM 25 1:56.08 200 Butterfly 31 1:55.50
Ulett, Rye Louisville 5 200 Backstroke 12 1:52.58 400 IM 24 4:09.27 200 IM 72 1:58.46
Crawford, Brearna Indiana 5 200 Breaststroke 12 2:06.86 100 Breaststroke 22 59.32 200 IM 108 1:59.46
Angus, Sophie Northwestern 5 100 Breaststroke 12 58.78 200 Breaststroke 38 2:09.13
Harter, Abby Virginia 4 200 Butterfly 13 1:54.19 200 IM 21 1:55.90 100 Butterfly 28 52.15
Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky 4 400 IM 13 4:06.37 200 Breaststroke 19 2:07.96 200 IM 48 1:57.19
Bernal, Aria Arizona 4 100 Backstroke 13 51.59 200 Backstroke 50 1:54.43 200 IM 115 1:59.76
Hosack, Lillie Wisconsin 4 200 Freestyle 13 1:43.84 100 Freestyle 24 48.03 50 Freestyle 27 22.00
Liberto, Morgan Alabama 4 200 Backstroke 13 1:52.63 100 Backstroke 63 52.99 100 Butterfly 117 53.70
Herrmann, Vanessa Arkansas 4 100 Breaststroke 13 58.85 200 Breaststroke 31 2:08.61
Rumley, Jasmine Tennessee 3.5 50 Freestyle 13 21.81 100 Freestyle 32 48.41
Guevara, Miriam Northwestern 3.5 100 Butterfly 13 51.38 200 Butterfly 29 1:55.30 100 Backstroke 75 53.18
Roghair, Aurora Stanford 3 1650 Freestyle 14 16:01.55 500 Freestyle 46 4:43.62 200 Freestyle 49 1:45.72
Wilson, Alicia California 3 400 IM 14 4:06.43 200 IM 32 1:56.41 200 Backstroke 94 1:56.61
Smith, Maddie Northwestern 3 100 Freestyle 14 47.71 50 Freestyle 29 22.06 100 Butterfly 57 52.74
Looney, Lindsay Arizona St 3 200 Butterfly 14 1:54.26 400 IM 68 4:14.40 200 Freestyle 90 1:46.92
Lindner, Sophie UNC 3 200 Backstroke 14 1:52.67 100 Backstroke 17 51.75 100 Butterfly 87 53.21
Funderburke, Nyah Ohio St 2.5 100 Backstroke 14 51.62 100 Butterfly 79 53.05 50 Freestyle 124 22.67
Cook, Julia Texas 2.5 100 Backstroke 14 51.62 200 Backstroke 41 1:54.01 100 Freestyle 65 48.86
Mathieu, Tylor Florida 2 500 Freestyle 15 4:39.51 1650 Freestyle 32 16:13.39 200 Freestyle 52 1:45.89
Ulett, Tristen Louisville 2 100 Butterfly 15 51.39 200 Butterfly 26 1:55.14 200 IM 29 1:56.36
Kucheran, Nina Florida St 2 100 Breaststroke 15 59.02 200 Breaststroke 29 2:08.57 200 IM 36 1:56.68
Barclay, Emily Arkansas 2 50 Freestyle 15 21.84 100 Freestyle 57 48.71
Dupre, Cora Alabama 2 200 Freestyle 15 1:43.93 50 Freestyle 20 21.94 100 Freestyle 21 47.91
Breslin, Aly Tennessee 1 1650 Freestyle 16 16:03.12 500 Freestyle 29 4:42.02 400 IM 102 4:17.21
Poole, Julia NC State 1 200 IM 16 1:55.58 200 Breaststroke 43 2:09.46 100 Breaststroke 58 1:00.48
Peplowski, Noelle Indiana 1 200 Breaststroke 16 2:07.32 200 IM 20 1:55.88 100 Breaststroke 25 59.43
Trace, Katie Ohio St 1 400 IM 16 4:06.79 200 Butterfly 25 1:55.12 200 IM 44 1:57.06
Panitz, Josie Ohio St 1 100 Breaststroke 16 59.05 200 Breaststroke 20 2:07.97 200 IM 50 1:57.46
Foelske, Jadé Arizona St 1 200 Butterfly 16 1:54.50 100 Butterfly 69 52.93 200 IM 89 1:58.97
Cuomo, Lexi Virginia 1 50 Freestyle 16 21.86 100 Butterfly 31 52.21 100 Freestyle 59 48.74
Rees, Meredith Missouri 1 100 Backstroke 16 51.63 200 Backstroke 33 1:53.82 50 Freestyle 124 22.67
Hetrick, Paige Louisville 1 200 Backstroke 16 1:52.84 200 Freestyle 24 1:44.80 100 Backstroke 31 52.22

