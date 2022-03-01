Russian Swimming President Responds to FINA Neutrality Decision

Russian Swimming President Vladimir Salnikov has responded to FINA allowing Russian athletes to continue to compete, but only under neutral flags. Sanikov said, “This decision is balanced and the main thing is that it leaves our athletes the right to take part in international competitions”.

Russian aquatic athletes will still be allowed to compete but not represent the Russian name, flag, national anthems, and other symbols that would represent the country. Belarus athletes will have the same restrictions as well.

Salnikov competed for the Soviet Union in the 1976 Montreal, 1980 Moscow, and 1988 Seoul Olympics (the Soviet Union boycotted the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics). He specialized in distance freestyle and was the first person under 15 minutes in the 1500 freestyle as well as the first person under 8 minutes in the 800 freestyle. He also earned a total of four gold medals.

Salnikov retired after the 1988 Seoul Olympics and continued to stay connected to swimming by coaching, being a member of the Soviet Olympic Committee from 1984-1990, and was a member of the International Swimming Federation’s (FINA) Athletes’ Commission from 1991–2000. In 2009, he was elected as Russian Swimming President. In 2013, he joined the FINA Bureau and has not been suspended from his duties there.

Canada and the United Kingdom have announced today that they won’t race at Worlds scheduled for Russia in August 2022. They join Australia, 9 Nordic nations, Switzerland, and Ukraine in countries that have already withdrawn.