Swimming Canada Pulls Out of Russian-Hosted World Championships

Swimming Canada is the latest national aquatics federation to ramp up pressure on FINA to remove meets from Russia and ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition.

The Canadians announced on Tuesday afternoon that they would not send a team to December’s Short Course World Championships that is slotted to be hosted in Kazan, Russia. They join Australia, 9 Nordic nations, Switzerland, and Ukraine as countries that have publicly said they will not attend meets in Russia as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Swimming Canada, in solidarity with our global partners in sport, denounces Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and will not attend any further events in Russia or Belarus until a peaceful resolution is reached,” the statement said.

While Australia only sent one athlete to the 2021 World Short Course Championships, Canada finished 2nd in the medals table behind the US. They won 7 gold, 6 silver, and 2 bronze medals for 15 out of the 138 medals awarded at that event.

“Swimming Canada supports sanctions against Russia and Belarus, including barring both countries from competition, and supports President Vladimir Putin being stripped of the FINA Order award.”

While FINA has pulled a diving event, a synchronized swimming event, and the World Junior Swimming Championships from Russia, they have not made a move on the World Short Course Swimming Championships yet.

FINA said on Tuesday that they were stripping Russian President Vladimir Putin of his FINA Order award and would require Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag at future competitions.

FINA has become an outlier in international sport. The World Short Course Swimming Championships are the biggest sporting event scheduled to be hosted in Russia in 2022 that is still standing, and most other international governing bodies have issued an outright ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing internationally.

World Athletics joined the growing movement on Tuesday in a statement barring Russian athletes and coaches from all competition in their events.

“All athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect,” World Athletics said. The Russian Federation has been suspended since 2015, and World Athletics said that they would consider suspending the Belarusian Federation at a meeting next week as well.