Swimming Australia Pulls Out Of 2022 World Short Course Championships

Earlier today FINA announced the cancellation of the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships that were scheduled to be held from August 23-28 in Kazan, Russia as a result of Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

In response, Swimming Australia has released a statement in support of FINA’s decision to cancel the 2022 World Junior Championships.

Swimming Australia has taken things now one step further, also announcing its decision to withdraw from the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships bound for Kazan. The nation joins 9 other Nordic federations and Ukraine in this decision.

“Swimming Australia strongly condemns the actions of the Russian Government and is appalled by the developments in Ukraine,” reads the organization’s statement.

Swimming Australia CEO, Eugenie Buckley, said, “The decision not to send our athletes to Russia is based on safety reasons first and foremost.

“We would also like to see FINA consider relocating these events to alternate locations so our swimmers have the opportunity to race in a safe environment.”

While at the last edition of the World Junior Championships in 2019, Australia placed 3rd overall in the swimming medal table, the nation did not send an official team to the 2021 Short Course World Championships. Just one swimmer, Holly Barratt, represented the green and gold in Abu Dhabi.

With the Commonwealth Games and Long Course Championships both on the docket for 2022, it was unclear what priority Swimming Australia set on the Short Course World Championships.

Swimming Australia states, ‘Given the importance of the pathway to Swimming Australia, an alternate international event is being planned for the Juniors swim team with our Pan Pacific partners.’

Additionally, ‘Swimming Australia will continue to monitor the situation ahead of the FINA World Championships in Budapest in June.’