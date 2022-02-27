Villanova Women, Georgetown Men Win 2022 Big East Championships

2022 BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s Final Standings

Villanova University 1498 University of Connecticut 1422.5 Xavier University 1116 Georgetown University 1104 Seton Hall University 894 Butler University 459.5 Providence College 437

Men’s Final Standings

Georgetown University 794 Xavier University 784.5 Villanova University 606 Seton Hall University 518.5 Providence College 341

The Villanova women were able to defend their title winning their ninth title in a row. It was a close battle between Villanova and UConn for most of the meet, but the Villanova women extended their lead from 48 to 75.5 points on the final day.

The Georgetown men passed Xavier on the final day to win the title. The Georgetown men trailed Xavier by 9.5 after day 3, but were able to pull ahead and win by 9.5 points.

Villanova senior Nicole Welch kicked off the night winning the 1650 freestyle in a time of 16:42.08. Welch was second in the event last year swimming a time of 16:53.38. Last year’s winner Niamh Hofland was third in a time of 16:53.74. Seton Hall freshman Sean Vizzard won the men’s side swimming a time of 15:08.48 also earning him an NCAA B cut. The second (Jake McIntyre), third (Andrew Martin), and fourth (Michael Wheeler) place finishers also earned the NCAA B cuts as well.

Villanova’s Kelly Montesi won the 200 backstroke in a time of 1:53.25. That time earned her a Big East record as well as an NCAA B cut. It currently places her at #22 in the NCAA this season. Andrew Carbone of Georgetown won the men’s 200 backstroke touching in a 1:43.06. That time also earned him an NCAA B cut.

Milly Routledge of Villanova defended her title in the 100 freestyle winning in a time of 50.00. Georgetown’s Michael Baldini won the men’s side in a time of 44.68.

Angela Gambardella of UConn defended her title in the 200 breaststorke winning in a time of 2:14.36. She was followed closely behind by teammate Katelyn Walsh who touched in 2:14.40. Georgetown’s Carlson Temple won the men’s race touching in a time of 1:58.97.

Elizabeth Bailey of Villanova won the 200 butterfly in a time of 2:00.28. Nolan Danus of Villanova won the men’s side in a time of 1:47.46.

Georgetown freshman Charlie Reichle helped expand the team’s lead by winning the 3 meter diving in a score of 582.05.

The Villanova women sealed their win finishing the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay as they touched the wall in a time of 3:20.68.

On the men’s side, Xavier made one last push for the title winning the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 2:58.01. Georgetown finished second in a time of 2:59.12.