James Guy, Tom Dean Wrap Up McCullagh International

2022 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL (IRL)

The 2022 McCullagh International wrapped up from Bangor yesterday with several Olympians taking to the long course pool.

Among them was 200m free gold medliast Tom Dean, who raced the men’s 200m IM. The Bath athlete topped the podium in a mark of 2:01.53 to get his 2022 calendar year underway.

Teammate James Guy got it done for gold in the men’s 100m fly, posting a winning effort of 52.75, while James Wilby was successful in the 50m breast in 27.66.

The women’s 50m breast saw Imogen Clark knock down the win in 30.75 while Daniel Jervis snagged the 400m free gold by more than 4 seconds in 3:48.89.

On the relay front, the mixed medley relay from Larne established a new Irish Senior Club record with a time of 4:01.77. The combination of Conor Ferguson, Margan Berryman, Ele Donegan and Danielle HIll collectively hacked 9 seconds off of the old senior club record Ards put on the books at 4:10.45 back in 2018.

Swansea took the actual title here in the relay however, posting 3;58.77 for the victory.