GBR’s Medi Harris Busts Out Another Sub-Minute 100 Backstroke

The 2022 McCullagh International meet continued with day two in Bangor, highlighted by another big backstroke performance from Medi Harris.
The Swansea swimmer threw down the fastest 100m backstroke time of her carer hitting a mark of 59.24 en route to gold. She represented the only swimmer to delve into sub-minute territory, as British national record holder Kathleen Dawson was next in line with 1:01.47.
As for Harris, it was just last week at the British Universities and Colleges (BUCS) Championships where she logged her first-ever 100m backstroke time under the minute threshold. There in Sheffield, the 19-year-old snagged a mark of 59.30, breaking a storied Georgia Davies’ Welsh record in the process.
Splits for Harris’ previous 59.30 PB included 28.65/30.65 while here at McCullagh she produced 28.76 on the front half and brought it home in 30.48.
With her performance, Harris remains as Great Britain’s 3rd fastest 100m backstroker of all time, sitting only behind Kathleen Dawson (58.08, 2021) and Gemma Spofforth (58.12, 2009).
Additional Day 2 Notes:
- 25-year-old Harriet Jones snagged the 50m butterfly victory in a time of 26.71. That’s within striking distance of her PB, a mark of 26.34 from last year.
- On the men’s 50m fly side it was Wycombe’s Adam Barrett who sneaked into the wall first, posting 24.00 for gold. That edged out Jacob Peters and Lewis Fraser who were right behind in 24.03 and 24.09, respectively.
- Molly Renshaw earned 200m breast gold in 2:26.65, less than half a second ahead of Abbie Wood‘s 2:26.84. The men’s race saw Commonwealth Games champion James Wilby produce 2:12.66 to take the win by nearly 3 seconds.
- Freya Anderson posted 1:59.66 as the only sub-2:00 swimmer in the 200m freestyle while Bangor’s Jack McMillan got it done for the men in 1:48.24. Olympic champion in the 200m free, Tom Dean, settled for silver in 1:48.45 while James Guy rounded out the top 3 in 1:49.53.