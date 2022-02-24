2022 McCullagh Int: Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Freya Anderson Among Entrants

2022 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL (IRL)

The 2022 McCullagh International kicks off tomorrow in Bangor and, based on the psych sheets, is a veritable who’s who of British and Irish swimming.

The men’s 200m freestyle Olympic champion Tom Dean and his silver medal-earning partner-in-crime Duncan Scott are listed among the attendees. And, they’re joined by their 800m free relay teammates James Guy and Matt Richards.

Additional ones to watch on the men’s side include Ed Mildred, Max Litchfield, Joe Litchfield, Jack McMillan, Cameron Kurle, Stephen Milne, Kieran Bird, Jacob Peters, Darragh Greene, Craig Benson, Eoin Corby and James Wilby

As for the women, Olympic finalists Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson are ready to race, as are breaststroking aces Molly Renshaw, Imogen Clark and Kara Hanlon.

Fast-improving freestyler Lucy Hope is also among the entrants, as are backstrokers Danielle Hill and Medi Harris.

For the likes of Dean and Scott, for example, this McCullagh International represents their first time back racing for the 2022 calendar. But then others to the tune of Hanlon and Harris just raced last weekend at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships.

We’ve documented how the British swimmers in particular have a heavy racing schedule for 2022 in light of the fact that there is now an inserted World Championships in Budapest. That combined with the Commonwealth Games and European Championships renders a very packed lineup for whoever makes the cut.