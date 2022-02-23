2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 26, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)

Live Results

Streaming (ESPN+): Day 1 finals

Championship Central

Pre-scratch Psych Sheets

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheets

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 1:24.33 – Harvard (2019)

Pool Record: 1:24.47 – Utah (2021)

NCAA A Standard: 1:24.22

NCAA B Standard: 1:24.83

Podium:

Harvard – 1:24.06 Columbia – 1:25.76 Princeton – 1:26.11 Yale – 1:26.73 Brown – 1:27.11 Penn – 1:27.33 Cornell – 1:27.85

Harvard opened the 2022 Ivy League Championships with a meet, conference, pool, and program record of 1:24.06 in the 200 medley relay, securing a NCAA A cut in the process. Dean Farris got the Crimson started with a 21.22 leadoff backstroke. He was followed by Jared Simpson (24.08 breast), Umit Gures (19.82 fly), and Raphael Marcoux (18.94 free).

Columbia edged Princeton for second place with Andy Huang (22.31 back), Demirkan Demir (23.70 breast), Jonas Kistorp (20.14 fly), and Albert Gwo (19.61 free) combining for 1:25.76, a full 2.7 seconds faster than their seed time.

Coming to the wall third with 1:26.11 were Princeton’s Brett Feyerick (21.90), Josh Brown (24.15), Tyler Hong (20.74), and Brian Lou (19.32).

Dartmouth was disqualified.

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 6:15.38 – Harvard (2019)

Ivy Championships Record: 6:15.38 – Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 6:16.80

NCAA B Standard: 6:21.32

Podium:

Team Scores After Day 1