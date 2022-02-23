2022 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap (Relays)

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships get underway tonight with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays, as well as finals of the men’s 1m diving. While there’s not likely to be much drama — Texas should sweep all four relays — we could still be in for some fast swimming. The Texas currently rank 5th in the 200 medley relay and 3rd in the 800 free relay nation-wide, even after three major conference championships. The Longhorn men rank 5th in both events, with their season-best 200 medley relay time coming from a dual meet against SMU just a few weeks ago.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:36.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:37.05

Meet Record – 1:34.82, Texas, 2021

Conference Record – 1:34.82, Texas, 2021

Top 3:

Texas – 1:34.04 Kansas – 1:39.26 TCU – 1:39.44

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:24.22

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:24.83

Meet Record – 1:23.21, Texas, 2021

Conference Record – 1:21.54, Texas, 2017

Men’s 1m Diving – Finals

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 7:05.88

Meet Record – 6:58.37, Texas, 2019

Conference Record – 6:54.83, Texas, 2017

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS