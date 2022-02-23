2022 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap (Relays)

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, WV
- SCY (25 yards)
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (9x)
- Men: Texas (25x)
- Women’s Big 12 Record Book
- Men’s Big 12 Record Book
- 2021 Big 12 Champs Results
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Streaming: Big 12 Now On ESPN+
The Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships get underway tonight with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays, as well as finals of the men’s 1m diving. While there’s not likely to be much drama — Texas should sweep all four relays — we could still be in for some fast swimming. The Texas currently rank 5th in the 200 medley relay and 3rd in the 800 free relay nation-wide, even after three major conference championships. The Longhorn men rank 5th in both events, with their season-best 200 medley relay time coming from a dual meet against SMU just a few weeks ago.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:36.40
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:37.05
Meet Record – 1:34.82, Texas, 2021 Conference Record – 1:34.82, Texas, 2021
Top 3:
- Texas – 1:34.04
- Kansas – 1:39.26
- TCU – 1:39.44
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:24.22
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:24.83
- Meet Record – 1:23.21, Texas, 2021
- Conference Record – 1:21.54, Texas, 2017
Men’s 1m Diving – Finals
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 7:00.86
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 7:05.88
- Meet Record – 6:58.37, Texas, 2019
- Conference Record – 6:54.83, Texas, 2017
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 6:16.80
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 6:21.32
- Meet Record – 6:10.55, Texas, 2008
- Conference Record – 6:05.08, Texas, 2019