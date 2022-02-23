Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap (Relays)

by Robert Gibbs 0

February 23rd, 2022 Big 12, College

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships get underway tonight with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays, as well as finals of the men’s 1m diving. While there’s not likely to be much drama — Texas should sweep all four relays — we could still be in for some fast swimming. The Texas currently rank 5th in the 200 medley relay and 3rd in the 800 free relay nation-wide, even after three major conference championships. The Longhorn men rank 5th in both events, with their season-best 200 medley relay time coming from a dual meet against SMU just a few weeks ago.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:36.40
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:37.05
  • Meet Record – 1:34.82, Texas, 2021
  • Conference Record – 1:34.82, Texas, 2021

Top 3:

  1. Texas – 1:34.04
  2. Kansas – 1:39.26
  3. TCU – 1:39.44

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:24.22
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:24.83
  • Meet Record – 1:23.21, Texas, 2021
  • Conference Record – 1:21.54, Texas, 2017

Men’s 1m Diving – Finals

 

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 7:00.86
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 7:05.88
  • Meet Record – 6:58.37, Texas, 2019
  • Conference Record – 6:54.83, Texas, 2017

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 6:16.80
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 6:21.32
  • Meet Record – 6:10.55, Texas, 2008
  • Conference Record – 6:05.08, Texas, 2019

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!