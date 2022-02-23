2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Men’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships kick off Wednesday in West Lafayette, Indiana at Purdue University.

The University of Michigan men will be looking for a third-straight title, but a number of unexplained absences from their roster at different points this season puts that in doubt.

The first night of action will feature just two events: the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay. All eyes are on Indiana freshman Josh Matheny on the breaststroke leg of the Hoosiers’ 200 medley, as he tries to replace the recently-retired Zane Backes, who had been the incumbent on the medley relays.

This meet will be considerably smaller than prior years – after the elimination of the men’s programs at Iowa and Michigan State, there are only 8 remaining men’s programs in the Big Ten Conference. Even with split lanes, that means only two heats per relay event.

200 Medley Relay – Timed Final

Big Ten Championship Record – Michigan, 1:22.35 (2021)

Big Ten Record – Michigan, 1:22.27 (2013 NCAA Championships)

NCAA “A” Standard – 1:24.22

NCAA “B” Standard – 1:24.83

The Ohio State Buckeyes broke the Big Ten Championship and Big Ten Conference Records in the 200 medley relay to open the meet on Wednesday. After their women won their third-straight team title last week, the Ohio State men took the early lead on the hunt for their first team title since 2010.

The relay of Olympian Hunter Armstrong (20.45), Hudson McDaniel (23.04), Alex Quach (19.92), and Sem Andreis (18.72) combined for a 1:22.13.

That was about four-tenths better than Indiana’s runner-up relay of 1:22.51. Bruno Blaskovic, who missed most of last season with a back injury, had the fastest anchor split of the field in 18.51.

Matheny, the freshman, split 23.43 on his breaststroke leg. That’s about two-tenths slower than Zane Backes split for Indiana at last year’s Big Ten Championship meet.

Michigan returned only one leg from last year’s winning and meet-record setting relay: breaststroker Will Chan. His 22.76 split was the fastest in the field, but Michigan was just 3rd in 1:22.90.

The top four teams all broke the Pool Record and hit NCAA ‘A’ standards. That includes a school record by Northwestern in 1:23.54 for 4th place.

That broke the school record by 1.14 seconds – improving a record that was set earlier this season. The previous record coming into the year was from the legendary 2007 Northwestern team that included Matt Grevers, Mike Alexandrov, and Kyle Bubolz, and the team has now cleared that by a second-and-a-half.

Minnesota and Wisconsin were both disqualified in this relay. Minnesota had two swimmers, Max McHugh (22.36) on the breaststroke leg and Lucas Farrar (18.89) on the freestyle leg register -.01 reaction times by the relay touch pads. Wisconsin’s anchor Dylan Delaney (19.33) registered a -.09. Those teams touched 5th and 6th before their disqualifications.

800 Free Relay – Timed Final