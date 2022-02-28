2012 Big 12 Champs Day 4 Race Videos: Anna Elendt Crushes 200 Breast in 2:03

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Big 12 Championships closed out yesterday, with the Texas men and women securing the team titles. Watch selected race videos from the final session, including the A-finals of the 200 back, 100 free, and 200 breast. It was in the 200 breast where Texas sophomore Anna Elendt went 2:03.92, getting under the conference record and moving up to #7 all-time in the event.

All videos courtesy of YouTube user James Foster.

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

Top 3:

Texas’ Olivia Bray, normally known as a butteflier, nipped the meet record in this event tonight with a time of 1:51.09. Bray opened up a multiple body length lead by the halfway point ultimately touched six seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

Top 3:

Carson Foster was already the #3 man in the nation in this event heading into this week, and he was just a bit off of season-best time of 1:39.25 tonight, touching in 1:39.42. That’s the third individual title for Foster this week, as he won the 200 IM and the 400 IM the last two days.

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

Top 3:

The Longhorns swept the top five spots in this final. 400 IM champion Kelly Pash led the field tonight with a 48.42, her 2nd-fastest swim ever in this event.

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

Top 3:

Texas senior Daniel Krueger remains undefeated in this event at the Big 12 Championships after winning in 41.49 tonight. Krueger was just a bit off of his season best time of 41.45, and a little bit further off of his Big 12 record of 41.26 from two years ago, but he still won by over half a second.

Women’s 200 Breast – Finals

Top 3:

Texas sophomore Anna Elendt crushed the meet and Big 12 records, easily winning with a 2:03.92 that moves her to #8 all-time in the event.

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

Top 3:

Longhorn Caspar Corbeau went out like a rocket, and only teammate Jake Foster stayed anywhere close to him. Corbuea held on to win in 1:51.81 to sweep the breaststroke events this week. Corbeau is now 3-3 in this event at Big 12s.

Final Scores

Women

Texas – 1083 Kansas – 618 Texas Christian – 587 West Virginia – 502.5 Iowa State – 497.5

Men