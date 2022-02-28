2012 Big 12 Champs Day 4 Race Videos: Anna Elendt Crushes 200 Breast in 2:03

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, WV
- SCY (25 yards)
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (9x)
- Men: Texas (25x)
The 2022 Big 12 Championships closed out yesterday, with the Texas men and women securing the team titles. Watch selected race videos from the final session, including the A-finals of the 200 back, 100 free, and 200 breast. It was in the 200 breast where Texas sophomore Anna Elendt went 2:03.92, getting under the conference record and moving up to #7 all-time in the event.
All videos courtesy of YouTube user James Foster.
Women’s 200 Back – Finals
Top 3:
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:51.09
- Rylee Moore (TCU) – 1:57.34
- Paige Dressel (WVU) – 1:57.43
Texas’ Olivia Bray, normally known as a butteflier, nipped the meet record in this event tonight with a time of 1:51.09. Bray opened up a multiple body length lead by the halfway point ultimately touched six seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Men’s 200 Back – Finals
Top 3:
- Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:39.42
- Peter Larson (Texas) – 1:41.64
- Justin Heimes (WVU) – 1:45.79
Carson Foster was already the #3 man in the nation in this event heading into this week, and he was just a bit off of season-best time of 1:39.25 tonight, touching in 1:39.42. That’s the third individual title for Foster this week, as he won the 200 IM and the 400 IM the last two days.
Women’s 100 Free – Finals
Top 3:
- Kelly Pash (Texas) – 48.42
- Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 48.73
- Kyla Leibel (Texas) – 49.26
The Longhorns swept the top five spots in this final. 400 IM champion Kelly Pash led the field tonight with a 48.42, her 2nd-fastest swim ever in this event.
Men’s 100 Free – Finals
Top 3:
- Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.49
- Cameron Auchinachie (Texas) – 42.08
- Drew Kibler (Texas) – 42.38
Texas senior Daniel Krueger remains undefeated in this event at the Big 12 Championships after winning in 41.49 tonight. Krueger was just a bit off of his season best time of 41.45, and a little bit further off of his Big 12 record of 41.26 from two years ago, but he still won by over half a second.
Women’s 200 Breast – Finals
Top 3:
- Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:03.92
- Kate Steward (Kansas) – 2:08.90
- Channing Hanley (Texas) – 2:12.34
Texas sophomore Anna Elendt crushed the meet and Big 12 records, easily winning with a 2:03.92 that moves her to #8 all-time in the event.
Men’s 200 Breast – Finals
Top 3:
- Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 1:51.81
- Jake Foster (Texas) – 1:53.13
- Braden Vines (Texas) – 1:56.14
Longhorn Caspar Corbeau went out like a rocket, and only teammate Jake Foster stayed anywhere close to him. Corbuea held on to win in 1:51.81 to sweep the breaststroke events this week. Corbeau is now 3-3 in this event at Big 12s.
Final Scores
Women
- Texas – 1083
- Kansas – 618
- Texas Christian – 587
- West Virginia – 502.5
- Iowa State – 497.5
Men
- Texas – 1033
- Texas Christian – 828
- West Virginia – 788