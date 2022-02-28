Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Kate Christian Verbally Commits to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kate Christian, a high school junior from Austin, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming journey at the University of Alabama! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates who have supported me throughout this great adventure. Roll Tide!!”

Christian swims for Lake Travis High School and Longhorn Aquatics. She recently competed at the Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships where she placed fourth in the 100 back with 55.25, just off her lifetime best from TXLA’s Jingle Bell Splash in December. She also swam on all three relays, leading off the 10th-place 200 medley relay (26.08 backstroke) and second-place 200 free relay (24.15), and swimming a leg (51.74) on the runner-up 400 free relay.

A Winter Juniors or faster qualifier in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM, Christian competed at 2021 Winter Juniors-West in the 50 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. She placed ninth in the back (1:56.31) and 16th in the IM (2:01.24) and left the meet with PBs in all three events.

Most of her other SCY lifetime bests come from the Jingle Bell Splash in December and the New Year’s Classic in January. Those include 100/200/500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.03

100 back – 55.16

200 back – 1:56.31

200 IM – 2:00.89

400 IM – 4:18.63

100 fly – 55.33

100 breast – 1:06.91

Christian will join the Alabama class of 2027 with Gaby Van Brunt, Ella Jones, Laurel Blase, and Sydney Blackhurst. The Crimson Tide finished third in the women’s standings at the 2022 SEC Championships, their first full season under head coach Margo Geer. Alabama’s Rhyan White won both backstroke events (50.18/1:50.22). Christian’s best 200 back time would have been on the cusp of the B/C finals; it took 53.67 to make it back in the 100 back. Her IM times are very close to what it took to score at SECs this year: it took 1:59.48/ 4:18.02 to get second swims.

