2022 Big 12 Champs Day 3 Video: Elendt’s 57.3, Foster’s 3:37, Texas Relay DQ

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the Big 12 doesn’t have the depth of other Power 5 conferences, it’s certainly not devoid of fast swimming. Tonight, Texas sophomore Anna Elendt took down the Big 12 record in the 100 breast with a 57.35, moving up to #7 on the all-time performers list. Another sophomore, Carson Foster, clocked a 3:37.72 in the 400 IM; only he and ASU’s Leon Marchand have been under 3:39 this season.

The night ended with a bit of drama, as the Texas mens’ 200 free relay was disqualified for an early exchange with a -0.03RT on the first exchange. The call was upheld after video review on site determined that the touchpads were not faulty, but take a look for yourself below and see you what you think.

Women’s 100 Fly – Finals

Top 3:

Texas sophomore Olivia Bray shaved 0.02s off of her meet record time from last year. While the Big 12 record book (and live results) show Bray’s time tonight as an overall conference record, she was actually faster back in 2020, when she went 50.37 at the Texas Invite.

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

Top 3:

Texas freshman Tim Connery captured his first Big 12 title with a 45.61 tonight; he added 0.05s from this morning’s prelims time, but still won by 0.08s over teammate Alvin Jiang (45.69).

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

Top 3:

Kelly Pash (Texas) 4:07.65 Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:10.56 Olivia McMurray (Texas) – 4:16.22

It was back to a Longhorn sweep, as the Teas women took the top four spots once again. Kelly Pash won easily, touching in a time of 4:07.65 that was nearly three seconds faster than teammate Evie Pfeifer (4:10.56).

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

Top 3:

Carson Foster took 2.5s off of his own meet record, clocking a 3:37.72 that ranks as one of the fastest times in the NCAA this season.

Women’s 200 Free – Finals

Top 3:

Kyla Leibel opened up a two-second early on and powered to the end to win in 1:46.28. Teammate Mary Smutny took 2nd in 1:47.68.

Men’s 200 Free – Finals

Top 3:

It looked like any of the eventual top three finishers could’ve won heading into the final length, but Drew Kibler put his head down on the final approach to the wall, winning in 1:32.64.

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

Top 3:

Texas sophomore Anna Elendt broke a meet record previously held by Breeja Larson with a 57.35. That appears to move her up to #7 all-time in the event, and looks to be a meet and conference record.

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

Top 3:

Caspar Corbeau got back under 51 for the 2nd time this year, winning in 50.96 and breaking a meet record previously held by Will Licon (51.15). The Longhorn has been flashing the speed this year, going 51.07 and 50.79 back in December after swimming 51.62 at NCAAs last year.

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

Top 3:

Texas went 1-2 here, with Julia Cook winning at 51.83. Emma Sticklen took 2nd at 52.67, opting to focus on this event tonight after going 50.77 in prelims of the 100 fly this morning.

Men’s 100 Back – Finals

Top 3:

Grad transfer Cameron Auchinachie won his first individual title as a Longhorn with a strong 45.32 win here tonight. Longhorn freshman Anthony Grimm was exactly a tenth of a second behind Auchinachie at the halfway point, and finished just about four-tenths behind at 45.71.

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Final

Top 3:

Texas – 1:28.06 West Virginia – 1:31.70 Texas Christian – 1:31.73

The Longhorns hit a season-best time of 1:28.06, which currently ties for them 15th in the nation this season.

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Final

Top 3 2:

Texas Christian – 1:18.94 West Virginia – 1:19.64

All four TCU men went between 19.44 and 19.92, as the Horned Frogs beat the Mountaineers 1:18.94 to 1:19.64 after the Longhorns drew a disqualification. Video indicates that it may have been a clean exchange after all, but the DQ was not overturned after video review at the meet.

Scores Though Day 3

Women:

Texas – 744 Kansas – 431.5 Texas Christian – 391 West Virginia – 318.5 Iowa State – 317

Men: