Texas’ Anna Elendt Breaks Breeja Larson’s Big 12 Record in 100 Breastsroke

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Texas sophomore Anna Elendt broke the Big 12 Record in the 100 yard breaststroke on Friday in West Virginia, swimming 57.35. That put her more than two seconds ahead of the field and Kansas senior Kate Steward, who was 2nd in 59.62.

Steward for her part shattered the Kansas school record in the event and is the only Jayhawk to have ever broken a minute.

Elendt’s swim broke the old conference record of 57.71 that was set by Texas A&M’s Breeja Larson at the 2012 NCAA Championships. It also broke Larson’s 57.92 from the 2012 Big 12 Championships.

At the time, Larson was a barrier-breaker in the women’s breaststrokes, using massive underwaters to shatter records in short course.

Larson’s best time in college was actually 57.23, swum at her last NCAA Championship meet in 2014. She swam her first two seasons in the Big 12 before Texas A&M moved to join the SEC, though, where she remains the conference record holder in the 100 breast.

Splits Comparison:

Anna Elendt Breeja Larson Anna Elendt New Big 12 Record Old Big 12 Record Prior Personal Best 50y 26.92 27.12 27.32 100y 30.43 30.59 30.58 Total Time 57.35 57.71 57.90

Elendt is now also the 7th-fastest woman in history in the 100 yard breaststroke, and 6th-fastest at the NCAA level:

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke:

Lilly King, Indiana – 55.73 (2019) Molly Hannis, Tennessee postgrad – 56.64 (2017) Sophie Hansson, NC State – 56.72 (2022) Alexis Wenger, Virginia – 56.76 (2022) Breeja Larson, Texas A&M – 57.23 (2014) Alia Atkinson, SoFlo Aquatics – 57.29 (2014) Anna Elendt, Texas – 57.35 (2022) Sarah Haase, Stanford – 57.36 (2016) Zoie Hartman, Georgia – 57.40 (2021) Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 57.46 (2021)

Unfortunately for Elendt, that also makes her only the third-best swimmer in the NCAA this season. Both Sophie Hansson of NC State and Alexis Wenger of Virginia were faster at the ACC Championships.

Elendt split a 56.42 on Texas’ Big 12 Record-setting 400 medley relay on Thursday. Only Lilly King has been faster than that mark.