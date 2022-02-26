Regan Smith Breaks 100 Back Pac-12 Record with 49.50

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford freshman Regan Smith can add the 100 back Pac-12 record to her list of accomplishments at her first conference championship.

Smith’s time of 49.50 broke the previous record of 49.69, set by Stanford’s Ally Howe in 2017. Howe also held the Pac-12 meet record with that time, which Smith now owns.

Regan Smith’s 100 Back Splits (2022) 11.79 12.26 12.64 12.81 Total: 49.50

Smith also won the event at Pac-12s, with Cal’s Isabelle Stadden coming in 2nd (51.08) and Stanford teammate Taylor Ruck coming in 3rd (51.21).

With her time, Smith becomes the 2nd-fastest 100 backstroker in the NCAA. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff holds the top spot with her 49.41 from ACC Championships earlier this month.

Beata Nelson holds the current NCAA record with her time of 49.18 from 2019. Smith, however, is now the No. 3 100 backstroker all-time in the NCAA, behind Nelson and Berkoff.

Smith’s time would’ve been fast enough to win at NCAAs last year–Berkoff won the event in 49.74.

Smith has the potential to win NCAAs, even with her current No. 2 ranking. She currently holds the American record in the 100-yard back, a 49.16. She set the record in March 2021 while still in high school.

Smith also has the American record in the 200 back with a time of 1:47.16. Smith is the current world-record holder in the 200m back and the former world record holder in the 100m back. She is also an Olympic medalist, winning, among others, bronze in the 100m back.