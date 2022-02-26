Kaitlyn Dobler Breaks PAC-12 Record with 57.31 100 Breast

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler broke the Pac-12 record in the 100 breast with her time of 57.31.

Dobler swam the time during the Pac-12 conference finals, winning 1st. She broke Sarah Haase’s time of 57.36, which Haase set in 2016 while swimming for Stanford, during the 2016 NCAA Championships.

Dobler’s 100 Breast Splits (2022) 12.22 14.70 14.99 15.40 Total: 57.31

Dobler also lowers her meet record, which she set in 2021 with a 57.85. She’s now the 3rd-fastest 100 breaststroker in the NCAA this season, behind NC State’s Sophie Hansson (56.72) and Virginia’s Alexis Wenger (56.76).

Dobler is also the 5th-fastest 100 breaststroker in the event all-time for the NCAA. Lilly King still holds the top spot with her NCAA record of 55.73.

Though Dobler already won the silver at NCAAs last year, her new time would place her significantly closer to Hansson’s gold, which she won in 57.23. Dobler’s time last year, in contrast, was 57.46.

Though Wenger currently ranks ahead of Dobler in the 2021-22 rankings, Dobler did beat her last year at NCAAs. Hansson, Wenger, and Dobler will all compete against each other at NCAAs in March.

Dobler led the pack significantly at Pac-12 Championships. Stanford’s Allie Raab came in 2nd with a 59.49, and UCLA’s Claire Grover swam a 59.64.

Dobler is just a sophomore, and she also won the 100 breast last year–she has the potential to become one of the rare swimmers to win a conference title in the same event all four years they swim. Last year, she was named Pac-12 Freshman Swimmer of the Year.