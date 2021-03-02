Scoring Out the Psych Sheet For the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships

Data compiled by SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering.
2021 NCAA WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
Defending champion: Stanford (3x)
With the pre-selection psych sheets now live for the 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we can score out the individual swimming events.
The following projections are just that – projections. Every year, teams vary wildly from their psych sheets points to their actual scored points. But these numbers at least give us a starting point for previewing the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships.
Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.
Psych Sheet scoring – Individual & Relay Swimming Events Only
|Rank
|Team
|Psych Sheet Points
|1
|Virginia-VA
|474.5
|2
|NC State-NC
|375
|3
|California-PC
|350
|4
|Texas-ST
|334.5
|5
|Alabama-SE
|292.5
|6
|Georgia-GA
|249
|7
|Michigan-MI
|209
|8
|Kentucky-KY
|182
|9
|Ohio St-OH
|169
|9
|Stanford-PC
|169
|11
|Tennessee-SE
|145
|12
|Missouri-MV
|117
|13
|Florida-FL
|97
|14
|Southern Cali-CA
|69
|15
|Northwestern-IL
|57
|16
|Louisville-KY
|53.5
|17
|Texas A&M-GU
|49
|18
|Virginia Tech-VA
|38
|19
|Wisconsin-WI
|31
|20
|UNC-NC
|26
|21
|Arkansas-AR
|24
|22
|Indiana-IN
|20
|23
|UCLA-CA
|10
|24
|U.S. Navy-MD
|9
|25
|Nebraska-MW
|7
|26
|San Diego St-SI
|3
|27
|Florida St-FL
|2
|27
|Utah-UT
|2
|29
|Arizona-AZ
|1
Relay Points By Team
These are the relay points only – these totals are already included in the list above.
|Rank
|Team
|Relay Points
|1
|Virginia-VA
|200
|2
|California-PC
|158
|3
|NC State-NC
|140
|3
|Alabama-SE
|140
|5
|Texas-ST
|136
|6
|Ohio St-OH
|114
|7
|Stanford-PC
|90
|8
|Michigan-MI
|88
|9
|Georgia-GA
|82
|10
|Tennessee-SE
|68
|11
|Missouri-MV
|66
|12
|Kentucky-KY
|56
|13
|Northwestern-IL
|44
|14
|Florida-FL
|42
|14
|Southern Cali-CA
|42
|16
|Louisville-KY
|32
|17
|UNC-NC
|16
|18
|Texas A&M-GU
|12
|19
|Indiana-IN
|10
|20
|Virginia Tech-VA
|8
|21
|UCLA-CA
|4
|22
|Florida St-FL
|2
Individual Projected Scorers
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|
Psych Sheet Points
|Madden,
|Paige
|Virginia-VA
|60
|Douglass,
|Kate
|Virginia-VA
|57
|Hartman,
|Zoie
|Georgia-GA
|53
|MacNeil,
|Maggie
|Michigan-MI
|53
|White,
|Rhyan
|Alabama-SE
|52
|Bray,
|Olivia
|Texas-ST
|51
|Pfeifer,
|Evie
|Texas-ST
|46
|Harnish,
|Courtney
|Georgia-GA
|45
|Ivey,
|Isabel
|California-PC
|44
|Nelson,
|Ella
|Virginia-VA
|43.5
|Pash,
|Kelly
|Texas-ST
|42.5
|Alons,
|Kylee
|NC State-NC
|42
|Berkoff,
|Katharine
|NC State-NC
|41
|Thompson,
|Sarah
|Missouri-MV
|40
|Hansson,
|Sophie
|NC State-NC
|37
|Wilson,
|Alicia
|California-PC
|36
|Stadden,
|Isabelle
|California-PC
|36
|Forde,
|Brooke
|Stanford-PC
|35
|Moore,
|Kate
|NC State-NC
|35
|Walsh,
|Alex
|Virginia-VA
|31
|Bacon,
|Phoebe
|Wisconsin-WI
|31
|Tankersley,
|Morgan
|Stanford-PC
|29.5
|Muzzy,
|Emma
|NC State-NC
|29
|Stege,
|Kristen
|Tennessee-SE
|28
|Carter,
|Olivia
|Michigan-MI
|27
|Podmanikova,
|Andrea
|NC State-NC
|27
|Dobler,
|Kaitlyn
|Southern Cali-CA
|27
|Scott,
|Morgan
|Alabama-SE
|26
|Elendt,
|Anna
|Texas-ST
|26
|Antoniou,
|Kalia
|Alabama-SE
|25
|Davey,
|Gillian
|Kentucky-KY
|25
|Palsha,
|Peyton
|Arkansas-AR
|24
|Romano,
|Kristen
|Ohio St-OH
|23
|Poole,
|Lauren
|Kentucky-KY
|23
|Neumann,
|Robin
|California-PC
|22
|Parker,
|Maxine
|Georgia-GA
|22
|Spitz,
|Ayla
|California-PC
|21
|McSharry,
|Mona
|Tennessee-SE
|21
|Dupre,
|Cora
|Alabama-SE
|20.5
|McMahon,
|Kensey
|Alabama-SE
|20
|Stepanek,
|Chloe
|Texas A&M-GU
|20
|Gaines,
|Riley
|Kentucky-KY
|19.5
|Cook,
|Julia
|Texas-ST
|19
|Dellatorre,
|Danielle
|Georgia-GA
|18
|Cuomo,
|Lexi
|Virginia-VA
|18
|Luther,
|Dakota
|Georgia-GA
|17
|Brooks,
|Caitlin
|Kentucky-KY
|17
|Harter,
|Abby
|Virginia-VA
|16.5
|Pintar,
|Tjasa
|Tennessee-SE
|16
|Wenger,
|Alexis
|Virginia-VA
|16
|Gyorgy,
|Reka
|Virginia Tech-VA
|15
|Klinker,
|Rachel
|California-PC
|15
|Atkinson,
|Emma
|Virginia Tech-VA
|15
|Gati,
|Izzy
|Kentucky-KY
|14.5
|Sims,
|Kaitlynn
|Michigan-MI
|14
|Schmidt,
|Sierra
|Michigan-MI
|14
|Poole,
|Julia
|NC State-NC
|14
|Sorenson,
|Sophie
|Kentucky-KY
|14
|Rajic,
|Ema
|California-PC
|14
|Sticklen,
|Emma
|Texas-ST
|14
|Pearl,
|Vanessa
|Florida-FL
|12.5
|Mack,
|Katie
|Florida-FL
|12.5
|Raab,
|Allie
|Stanford-PC
|12.5
|Pyshnenko,
|Daria
|Michigan-MI
|12
|Bates,
|Talia
|Florida-FL
|12
|Pike,
|Taylor
|Texas A&M-GU
|12
|Keil,
|Megan
|Missouri-MV
|11
|Tiltmann,
|Reilly
|Virginia-VA
|11
|Bach,
|Hannah
|Ohio St-OH
|11
|Yager,
|Alexis
|Tennessee-SE
|10
|Anderson,
|Olivia
|Georgia-GA
|9
|Crane,
|Emily
|Ohio St-OH
|9
|Harrington,
|Sydney
|U.S. Navy-MD
|9
|McNeese,
|Beth
|Kentucky-KY
|8
|Arens,
|Abby
|NC State-NC
|8
|Keating,
|Anna
|Virginia-VA
|8
|Smith,
|Maddie
|Northwestern-IL
|8
|Albiero,
|Gabi
|Louisville-KY
|8
|Mathieu,
|Tylor
|Florida-FL
|7
|Haebig,
|Autumn
|Nebraska-MW
|7
|Liberto,
|Morgan
|Alabama-SE
|7
|Countie,
|Grace
|UNC-NC
|7
|Wheeler,
|Kaylee
|Louisville-KY
|6.5
|Tafuto,
|Sally
|Ohio St-OH
|6
|Ault,
|Taylor
|Florida-FL
|6
|Baron,
|Sam
|UCLA-CA
|6
|Nava,
|Jessica
|Virginia-VA
|6
|Toney,
|Camryn
|Texas A&M-GU
|5
|Bonnett,
|Bailey
|Kentucky-KY
|5
|Valls,
|Kyla
|Virginia-VA
|4.5
|Dimeco,
|Sarah
|California-PC
|4
|Trace,
|Katie
|Ohio St-OH
|4
|Weiss,
|Emily
|Indiana-IN
|4
|Kraus,
|Alena
|Louisville-KY
|4
|Angus,
|Sophie
|Northwestern-IL
|4
|Grote,
|Josie
|Indiana-IN
|3
|Williams,
|Liberty
|Louisville-KY
|3
|Ray,
|Amanda
|Florida-FL
|3
|Fa’Amausili,
|Gabi
|Georgia-GA
|3
|Turak,
|Ashley
|Indiana-IN
|3
|Gmelich,
|Caroline
|Virginia-VA
|3
|Thormalm,
|Klara
|San Diego St-SI
|3
|Lindner,
|Sophie
|UNC-NC
|3
|Bauer,
|Elise
|Florida-FL
|2
|Petkova,
|Diana
|Alabama-SE
|2
|Rothrock,
|Trude
|Tennessee-SE
|2
|Rudolph,
|Janelle
|Stanford-PC
|2
|Petrak,
|Taylor
|Ohio St-OH
|2
|Reimer,
|Audrey
|Utah-UT
|2
|Hierath,
|Yara
|NC State-NC
|1
|Mortensen,
|Amalie
|Arizona-AZ
|1
|Ackerman,
|Kathryn
|Michigan-MI
|1
|Guevara,
|Miriam
|Northwestern-IL
|1
|Calegan,
|Olivia
|NC State-NC
|1
