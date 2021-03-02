Scoring Out the Psych Sheet For the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships

Data compiled by SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering.

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results

Stanford (3x) – 2019 results Streaming:

With the pre-selection psych sheets now live for the 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we can score out the individual swimming events.

The following projections are just that – projections. Every year, teams vary wildly from their psych sheets points to their actual scored points. But these numbers at least give us a starting point for previewing the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.

Psych Sheet scoring – Individual & Relay Swimming Events Only

Rank Team Psych Sheet Points 1 Virginia-VA 474.5 2 NC State-NC 375 3 California-PC 350 4 Texas-ST 334.5 5 Alabama-SE 292.5 6 Georgia-GA 249 7 Michigan-MI 209 8 Kentucky-KY 182 9 Ohio St-OH 169 9 Stanford-PC 169 11 Tennessee-SE 145 12 Missouri-MV 117 13 Florida-FL 97 14 Southern Cali-CA 69 15 Northwestern-IL 57 16 Louisville-KY 53.5 17 Texas A&M-GU 49 18 Virginia Tech-VA 38 19 Wisconsin-WI 31 20 UNC-NC 26 21 Arkansas-AR 24 22 Indiana-IN 20 23 UCLA-CA 10 24 U.S. Navy-MD 9 25 Nebraska-MW 7 26 San Diego St-SI 3 27 Florida St-FL 2 27 Utah-UT 2 29 Arizona-AZ 1

Relay Points By Team

These are the relay points only – these totals are already included in the list above.

Rank Team Relay Points 1 Virginia-VA 200 2 California-PC 158 3 NC State-NC 140 3 Alabama-SE 140 5 Texas-ST 136 6 Ohio St-OH 114 7 Stanford-PC 90 8 Michigan-MI 88 9 Georgia-GA 82 10 Tennessee-SE 68 11 Missouri-MV 66 12 Kentucky-KY 56 13 Northwestern-IL 44 14 Florida-FL 42 14 Southern Cali-CA 42 16 Louisville-KY 32 17 UNC-NC 16 18 Texas A&M-GU 12 19 Indiana-IN 10 20 Virginia Tech-VA 8 21 UCLA-CA 4 22 Florida St-FL 2

Individual Projected Scorers