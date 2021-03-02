Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scoring Out the Psych Sheet For the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships

Data compiled by SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering.

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Live Results

With the pre-selection psych sheets now live for the 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we can score out the individual swimming events.

The following projections are just that – projections. Every year, teams vary wildly from their psych sheets points to their actual scored points. But these numbers at least give us a starting point for previewing the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.

Psych Sheet scoring – Individual & Relay Swimming Events Only

Rank Team Psych Sheet Points
1 Virginia-VA 474.5
2 NC State-NC 375
3 California-PC 350
4 Texas-ST 334.5
5 Alabama-SE 292.5
6 Georgia-GA 249
7 Michigan-MI 209
8 Kentucky-KY 182
9 Ohio St-OH 169
9 Stanford-PC 169
11 Tennessee-SE 145
12 Missouri-MV 117
13 Florida-FL 97
14 Southern Cali-CA 69
15 Northwestern-IL 57
16 Louisville-KY 53.5
17 Texas A&M-GU 49
18 Virginia Tech-VA 38
19 Wisconsin-WI 31
20 UNC-NC 26
21 Arkansas-AR 24
22 Indiana-IN 20
23 UCLA-CA 10
24 U.S. Navy-MD 9
25 Nebraska-MW 7
26 San Diego St-SI 3
27 Florida St-FL 2
27 Utah-UT 2
29 Arizona-AZ 1

Relay Points By Team

These are the relay points only – these totals are already included in the list above.

Rank Team Relay Points
1 Virginia-VA 200
2 California-PC 158
3 NC State-NC 140
3 Alabama-SE 140
5 Texas-ST 136
6 Ohio St-OH 114
7 Stanford-PC 90
8 Michigan-MI 88
9 Georgia-GA 82
10 Tennessee-SE 68
11 Missouri-MV 66
12 Kentucky-KY 56
13 Northwestern-IL 44
14 Florida-FL 42
14 Southern Cali-CA 42
16 Louisville-KY 32
17 UNC-NC 16
18 Texas A&M-GU 12
19 Indiana-IN 10
20 Virginia Tech-VA 8
21 UCLA-CA 4
22 Florida St-FL 2

Individual Projected Scorers

Last Name First Name Team
Psych Sheet Points
Madden, Paige Virginia-VA 60
Douglass, Kate Virginia-VA 57
Hartman, Zoie Georgia-GA 53
MacNeil, Maggie Michigan-MI 53
White, Rhyan Alabama-SE 52
Bray, Olivia Texas-ST 51
Pfeifer, Evie Texas-ST 46
Harnish, Courtney Georgia-GA 45
Ivey, Isabel California-PC 44
Nelson, Ella Virginia-VA 43.5
Pash, Kelly Texas-ST 42.5
Alons, Kylee NC State-NC 42
Berkoff, Katharine NC State-NC 41
Thompson, Sarah Missouri-MV 40
Hansson, Sophie NC State-NC 37
Wilson, Alicia California-PC 36
Stadden, Isabelle California-PC 36
Forde, Brooke Stanford-PC 35
Moore, Kate NC State-NC 35
Walsh, Alex Virginia-VA 31
Bacon, Phoebe Wisconsin-WI 31
Tankersley, Morgan Stanford-PC 29.5
Muzzy, Emma NC State-NC 29
Stege, Kristen Tennessee-SE 28
Carter, Olivia Michigan-MI 27
Podmanikova, Andrea NC State-NC 27
Dobler, Kaitlyn Southern Cali-CA 27
Scott, Morgan Alabama-SE 26
Elendt, Anna Texas-ST 26
Antoniou, Kalia Alabama-SE 25
Davey, Gillian Kentucky-KY 25
Palsha, Peyton Arkansas-AR 24
Romano, Kristen Ohio St-OH 23
Poole, Lauren Kentucky-KY 23
Neumann, Robin California-PC 22
Parker, Maxine Georgia-GA 22
Spitz, Ayla California-PC 21
McSharry, Mona Tennessee-SE 21
Dupre, Cora Alabama-SE 20.5
McMahon, Kensey Alabama-SE 20
Stepanek, Chloe Texas A&M-GU 20
Gaines, Riley Kentucky-KY 19.5
Cook, Julia Texas-ST 19
Dellatorre, Danielle Georgia-GA 18
Cuomo, Lexi Virginia-VA 18
Luther, Dakota Georgia-GA 17
Brooks, Caitlin Kentucky-KY 17
Harter, Abby Virginia-VA 16.5
Pintar, Tjasa Tennessee-SE 16
Wenger, Alexis Virginia-VA 16
Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech-VA 15
Klinker, Rachel California-PC 15
Atkinson, Emma Virginia Tech-VA 15
Gati, Izzy Kentucky-KY 14.5
Sims, Kaitlynn Michigan-MI 14
Schmidt, Sierra Michigan-MI 14
Poole, Julia NC State-NC 14
Sorenson, Sophie Kentucky-KY 14
Rajic, Ema California-PC 14
Sticklen, Emma Texas-ST 14
Pearl, Vanessa Florida-FL 12.5
Mack, Katie Florida-FL 12.5
Raab, Allie Stanford-PC 12.5
Pyshnenko, Daria Michigan-MI 12
Bates, Talia Florida-FL 12
Pike, Taylor Texas A&M-GU 12
Keil, Megan Missouri-MV 11
Tiltmann, Reilly Virginia-VA 11
Bach, Hannah Ohio St-OH 11
Yager, Alexis Tennessee-SE 10
Anderson, Olivia Georgia-GA 9
Crane, Emily Ohio St-OH 9
Harrington, Sydney U.S. Navy-MD 9
McNeese, Beth Kentucky-KY 8
Arens, Abby NC State-NC 8
Keating, Anna Virginia-VA 8
Smith, Maddie Northwestern-IL 8
Albiero, Gabi Louisville-KY 8
Mathieu, Tylor Florida-FL 7
Haebig, Autumn Nebraska-MW 7
Liberto, Morgan Alabama-SE 7
Countie, Grace UNC-NC 7
Wheeler, Kaylee Louisville-KY 6.5
Tafuto, Sally Ohio St-OH 6
Ault, Taylor Florida-FL 6
Baron, Sam UCLA-CA 6
Nava, Jessica Virginia-VA 6
Toney, Camryn Texas A&M-GU 5
Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky-KY 5
Valls, Kyla Virginia-VA 4.5
Dimeco, Sarah California-PC 4
Trace, Katie Ohio St-OH 4
Weiss, Emily Indiana-IN 4
Kraus, Alena Louisville-KY 4
Angus, Sophie Northwestern-IL 4
Grote, Josie Indiana-IN 3
Williams, Liberty Louisville-KY 3
Ray, Amanda Florida-FL 3
Fa’Amausili, Gabi Georgia-GA 3
Turak, Ashley Indiana-IN 3
Gmelich, Caroline Virginia-VA 3
Thormalm, Klara San Diego St-SI 3
Lindner, Sophie UNC-NC 3
Bauer, Elise Florida-FL 2
Petkova, Diana Alabama-SE 2
Rothrock, Trude Tennessee-SE 2
Rudolph, Janelle Stanford-PC 2
Petrak, Taylor Ohio St-OH 2
Reimer, Audrey Utah-UT 2
Hierath, Yara NC State-NC 1
Mortensen, Amalie Arizona-AZ 1
Ackerman, Kathryn Michigan-MI 1
Guevara, Miriam Northwestern-IL 1
Calegan, Olivia NC State-NC 1

