Projecting the Cutline – 2021 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Live Results
Our story on pre-selection psych sheets.
See the full pre-selection NCAA women’s psych sheets here.
The 2021 NCAA Championships are set to select deeper into the fields than we’ve seen in some time, with the entirety of row 41 from the pre-selection psych sheets earning invites.
As always, our analysis is only an unofficial projection, and we’ll update this story if our checks and rechecks of the math change the projected selections. Big thanks to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for crunching all the numbers after the pre-selection sheets were released this morning.
SELECTION CRITERIA
The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite in most years, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.
2021 Cut Line Projections
Alternates
With all of line 41 making the cut, the tiebreakers don’t come into play yet – but they have changed from previous seasons and are noted mathematically below.
|Line
|Name
|School
|Event
|Time
|Tie Breaker
|42
|Depolo, Donna
|Nevada
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.15
|0.9742310889
|42
|Jones, Kayla
|Missouri
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.49
|0.9720285079
|42
|Reinstein, Sloane
|Georgia
|200 Freestyle
|1:46.26
|0.969132317
|42
|Sumajstorcic, Matea
|Cincinnati
|1650 Freestyle
|16:25.48
|0.9664427487
|43
|Cooke, Maddie
|Penn St
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.19
|0.9735836518
|43
|Griffiths, Phoebe
|Florida St
|500 Freestyle
|4:44.91
|0.9678845951
|43
|Luther, Maddie
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|16:26.16
|0.9657763446
|43
|Farrow, Hannah
|Arizona
|200 Butterfly
|1:57.66
|0.9620941696
|43
|Molino, Ginevra
|Florida St
|400 IM
|4:13.54
|0.9608740238
|43
|Murray, Pia
|Florida St
|200 Backstroke
|1:55.21
|0.9591181321
|44
|Samula, Wiktoria
|Nevada
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.28
|0.9721300597
|44
|Fischer, Andrea
|Akron
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.57
|0.9714329478
|44
|Fonville, Victoria
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|22.35
|0.9691275168
|44
|Feddersen, Amy
|Missouri
|50 Freestyle
|22.35
|0.9691275168
|44
|Lebl, Ilektra
|Northwestern
|1650 Freestyle
|16:26.22
|0.9657175884
|44
|Broshears, Elizabeth
|Indiana
|100 Butterfly
|52.75
|0.9653080569
|44
|Huffer, Kelly
|U.S. Navy
|200 Butterfly
|1:57.68
|0.9619306594
By School
These are swimming invites only, not including relays or diving. Despite Virginia still being the favorites to win the meet, it’s actually two SEC programs leading the way in individual invitees.
Florida leads the nation with 16 projected invitees. That’s without star distance swimmer Leah Braswell, who would have been in line for an invite, but bowed out of SECs with health concerns.
|School
|Invitees
|Florida
|16
|Tennessee
|15
|Virginia
|14
|Kentucky
|14
|Georgia
|13
|NC State
|13
|Michigan
|12
|California
|12
|Ohio St
|12
|Louisville
|12
|Stanford
|11
|Alabama
|10
|Texas A&M
|9
|Northwestern
|8
|Indiana
|8
|Auburn
|8
|Texas
|7
|Virginia Tech
|7
|Missouri
|6
|Southern Cali
|6
|Arkansas
|6
|Notre Dame
|6
|Duke
|5
|Wisconsin
|4
|UNC
|4
|UCLA
|4
|LSU
|4
|Arizona
|3
|Florida St
|3
|Iowa
|3
|U.S. Navy
|2
|Nebraska
|2
|Utah
|2
|Houston
|2
|Georgia Tech
|2
|San Diego St
|1
|Penn St
|1
|FGCU
|1
|Akron
|1
|Buffalo
|1
|Kansas
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|Oakland
|1
|Washington St.
|1
|Florida Int’l
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|Brigham Young
|1
|Bowling Green
|1
|Liberty
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|Rice
|1
Calculated List of Invitees, by Invite Priority
|Line
|Name
|School
|Event
|Time
|Tie Breaker
|1
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|100 Butterfly
|49.68
|1.024959742
|1
|Hartman, Zoie
|Georgia
|100 Breaststroke
|57.40
|1.020905923
|1
|Walsh, Alex
|Virginia
|200 IM
|1:51.53
|1.019098001
|1
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|1:48.55
|1.017964072
|1
|Hansson, Sophie
|NC State
|200 Breaststroke
|2:04.87
|1.015776407
|1
|Douglass, Kate
|Virginia
|50 Freestyle
|21.42
|1.011204482
|1
|Bray, Olivia
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|1:52.03
|1.010443631
|1
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|500 Freestyle
|4:33.09
|1.009776997
|1
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford
|400 IM
|4:02.57
|1.004328647
|2
|Berkoff, Katharine
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|50.40
|1.010515873
|2
|Luther, Dakota
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|1:52.04
|1.010353445
|2
|Stadden, Isabelle
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:49.77
|1.006650269
|2
|Stege, Kristen
|Tennessee
|1650 Freestyle
|15:47.72
|1.004948719
|2
|Nelson, Ella
|Virginia
|400 IM
|4:02.62
|1.004121672
|2
|Pash, Kelly
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|1:42.70
|1.002726388
|2
|Gaines, Riley
|Kentucky
|200 Freestyle
|1:42.70
|1.002726388
|2
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|4:35.33
|1.001561762
|2
|Wilson, Alicia
|California
|200 IM
|1:53.58
|1.000704349
|2
|Ivey, Isabel
|California
|100 Freestyle
|47.24
|0.9987298899
|3
|Wenger, Alexis
|Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|57.60
|1.017361111
|3
|Davey, Gillian
|Kentucky
|200 Breaststroke
|2:05.59
|1.009953022
|3
|Carter, Olivia
|Michigan
|200 Butterfly
|1:52.17
|1.009182491
|3
|Thompson, Sarah
|Missouri
|50 Freestyle
|21.57
|1.004172462
|3
|Pfeifer, Evie
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|15:48.65
|1.003963527
|3
|Muzzy, Emma
|NC State
|200 Backstroke
|1:50.12
|1.003450781
|3
|Poole, Lauren
|Kentucky
|400 IM
|4:03.90
|0.9988519885
|4
|Dobler, Kaitlyn
|Southern Cali
|100 Breaststroke
|57.71
|1.015421937
|4
|Podmanikova, Andrea
|NC State
|200 Breaststroke
|2:05.86
|1.007786429
|4
|Cuomo, Lexi
|Virginia
|100 Butterfly
|50.65
|1.005330701
|4
|McMahon, Kensey
|Alabama
|1650 Freestyle
|15:49.22
|1.003360654
|4
|Antoniou, Kalia
|Alabama
|50 Freestyle
|21.69
|0.9986168741
|4
|Romano, Kristen
|Ohio St
|200 IM
|1:54.19
|0.9953586128
|4
|Scott, Morgan
|Alabama
|100 Freestyle
|47.50
|0.9932631579
|5
|McSharry, Mona
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|57.82
|1.013490142
|5
|Alons, Kylee
|NC State
|100 Butterfly
|50.74
|1.003547497
|5
|Klinker, Rachel
|California
|200 Butterfly
|1:52.82
|1.003368197
|5
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|15:53.52
|0.9988358923
|5
|Neumann, Robin
|California
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.19
|0.9979649191
|5
|Bacon, Phoebe
|Wisconsin
|200 Backstroke
|1:50.90
|0.996393147
|5
|Tankersley, Morgan
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|4:37.11
|0.9951282884
|5
|Poole, Julia
|NC State
|200 IM
|1:54.52
|0.9924903947
|6
|Elendt, Anna
|Texas
|100 Breaststroke
|58.06
|1.009300723
|6
|Stepanek, Chloe
|Texas A&M
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.36
|0.9963235294
|6
|Sorenson, Sophie
|Kentucky
|200 Backstroke
|1:50.94
|0.9960338922
|6
|Cook, Julia
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|51.14
|0.9958936253
|6
|Moore, Kate
|NC State
|400 IM
|4:04.73
|0.9954643893
|6
|Palsha, Peyton
|Arkansas
|1650 Freestyle
|15:58.42
|0.9937292627
|6
|Mack, Katie
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|21.82
|0.9926672777
|6
|Dupre, Cora
|Alabama
|50 Freestyle
|21.82
|0.9926672777
|6
|Pearl, Vanessa
|Florida
|200 IM
|1:54.72
|0.9907601116
|6
|Parker, Maxine
|Georgia
|100 Freestyle
|47.75
|0.9880628272
|7
|Bates, Talia
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|1:43.38
|0.9961307796
|7
|Gati, Izzy
|Kentucky
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.73
|0.99533984
|7
|Harter, Abby
|Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.73
|0.99533984
|7
|Gyorgy, Reka
|Virginia Tech
|400 IM
|4:04.77
|0.9953017118
|7
|Sims, Kaitlynn
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|15:59.70
|0.9924038762
|7
|Spitz, Ayla
|California
|500 Freestyle
|4:38.05
|0.9917640712
|7
|Brooks, Caitlin
|Kentucky
|200 Backstroke
|1:51.55
|0.9905871806
|8
|Bach, Hannah
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|58.29
|1.005318236
|8
|Keil, Megan
|Missouri
|50 Freestyle
|21.83
|0.9922125515
|8
|Atkinson, Emma
|Virginia Tech
|200 Backstroke
|1:51.64
|0.9897886062
|8
|Pintar, Tjasa
|Tennessee
|100 Freestyle
|47.82
|0.9866164785
|9
|Rajic, Ema
|California
|100 Breaststroke
|58.45
|1.002566296
|9
|Dellatorre, Danielle
|Georgia
|200 Breaststroke
|2:06.81
|1.000236574
|9
|Harrington, Sydney
|U.S. Navy
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.74
|0.9952523299
|9
|Crane, Emily
|Ohio St
|100 Backstroke
|51.38
|0.9912417283
|9
|Sticklen, Emma
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|51.49
|0.9889298893
|9
|Anderson, Olivia
|Georgia
|1650 Freestyle
|16:03.61
|0.9883770405
|10
|Raab, Allie
|Stanford
|100 Breaststroke
|58.74
|0.9976166156
|10
|Wheeler, Kaylee
|Louisville
|100 Breaststroke
|58.74
|0.9976166156
|10
|Pike, Taylor
|Texas A&M
|200 Butterfly
|1:53.91
|0.993767009
|10
|Pyshnenko, Daria
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|21.88
|0.9899451554
|10
|Countie, Grace
|UNC
|100 Backstroke
|51.46
|0.9897007384
|10
|McNeese, Beth
|Kentucky
|1650 Freestyle
|16:04.07
|0.9879054426
|10
|Mathieu, Tylor
|Florida
|500 Freestyle
|4:39.21
|0.987643709
|10
|Albiero, Gabi
|Louisville
|100 Butterfly
|51.59
|0.987012987
|10
|Haebig, Autumn
|Nebraska
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.39
|0.9864929591
|10
|Arens, Abby
|NC State
|200 IM
|1:55.45
|0.9844954526
|10
|Liberto, Morgan
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.39
|0.9831835573
|11
|Nava, Jessica
|Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.36
|0.9898565932
|11
|Tiltmann, Reilly
|Virginia
|100 Backstroke
|51.50
|0.9889320388
|11
|Ault, Taylor
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|16:05.09
|0.986861329
|11
|Tafuto, Sally
|Ohio St
|500 Freestyle
|4:39.58
|0.9863366478
|11
|Baron, Sam
|UCLA
|100 Butterfly
|51.65
|0.9858664085
|11
|Yager, Alexis
|Tennessee
|400 IM
|4:07.69
|0.9835681699
|12
|Keating, Anna
|Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|58.81
|0.9964291787
|12
|Smith, Maddie
|Northwestern
|50 Freestyle
|21.94
|0.9872379216
|12
|Toney, Camryn
|Texas A&M
|1650 Freestyle
|16:06.20
|0.9857275926
|12
|Valls, Kyla
|Virginia
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.63
|0.9842301443
|12
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|400 IM
|4:07.83
|0.9830125489
|13
|Weiss, Emily
|Indiana
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.20
|0.9971698113
|13
|Angus, Sophie
|Northwestern
|100 Breaststroke
|58.89
|0.9950755646
|13
|Kraus, Alena
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|1:54.76
|0.9864064134
|13
|Dimeco, Sarah
|California
|1650 Freestyle
|16:06.45
|0.9854726059
|13
|Fa’Amausili, Gabi
|Georgia
|50 Freestyle
|21.99
|0.9849931787
|13
|Turak, Ashley
|Indiana
|50 Freestyle
|21.99
|0.9849931787
|13
|Trace, Katie
|Ohio St
|400 IM
|4:07.90
|0.9827349738
|14
|Thormalm, Klara
|San Diego St
|100 Breaststroke
|59.14
|0.9908691241
|14
|Williams, Liberty
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|16:06.56
|0.9853604536
|14
|Ray, Amanda
|Florida
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.05
|0.9839200348
|14
|Grote, Josie
|Indiana
|400 IM
|4:07.99
|0.9823783217
|14
|Gmelich, Caroline
|Virginia
|100 Backstroke
|51.96
|0.9801770593
|14
|Lindner, Sophie
|UNC
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.85
|0.9791758972
|15
|Petkova, Diana
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|59.16
|0.9905341447
|15
|Bauer, Elise
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|16:07.30
|0.984606637
|15
|Rothrock, Trude
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|51.77
|0.9835812246
|15
|Petrak, Taylor
|Ohio St
|100 Freestyle
|47.99
|0.9831214836
|15
|Rudolph, Janelle
|Stanford
|100 Backstroke
|51.97
|0.9799884549
|15
|Reimer, Audrey
|Utah
|200 Backstroke
|1:52.91
|0.9786555664
|16
|Calegan, Olivia
|NC State
|100 Breaststroke
|59.17
|0.9903667399
|16
|Hierath, Yara
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|16:07.92
|0.9839759484
|16
|Guevara, Miriam
|Northwestern
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.11
|0.9834071757
|16
|Mortensen, Amalie
|Arizona
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.81
|0.982539834
|16
|Ackerman, Kathryn
|Michigan
|400 IM
|4:08.37
|0.980875307
|17
|Peplowski, Noelle
|Indiana
|200 Breaststroke
|2:07.61
|0.9939659901
|17
|Porter, Cecilia
|Florida
|100 Breaststroke
|59.22
|0.989530564
|17
|Donohoe, Madelyn
|Virginia
|1650 Freestyle
|16:08.05
|0.9838438097
|17
|Quaglieri, Tania
|Florida St
|100 Backstroke
|52.17
|0.9762315507
|18
|Mull, Lola
|Northwestern
|1650 Freestyle
|16:08.33
|0.9835593238
|18
|Ristic, Ella
|Indiana
|200 Freestyle
|1:44.89
|0.9817904471
|18
|Kukurugya, Hannah
|Stanford
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.31
|0.9817015003
|18
|Schlicht, Jemma
|Southern Cali
|100 Butterfly
|51.88
|0.9814957594
|18
|Golding, Kathleen
|Florida
|400 IM
|4:08.43
|0.9806384092
|18
|Hetzer, Emily
|Auburn
|500 Freestyle
|4:41.31
|0.9802708755
|18
|Rees, Meredith
|Missouri
|100 Backstroke
|52.22
|0.9752968211
|18
|Riley, Eloise
|California
|100 Freestyle
|48.40
|0.9747933884
|19
|Brunzell, Hannah
|Northwestern
|100 Breaststroke
|59.23
|0.9893634982
|19
|Gillilan, Coleen
|Notre Dame
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.37
|0.9811909509
|19
|Gormley, Isabel
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|4:41.34
|0.9801663468
|19
|Hay, Abby
|Louisville
|400 IM
|4:08.67
|0.9796919612
|19
|Shackelford, Sarah
|Virginia Tech
|100 Freestyle
|48.42
|0.9743907476
|19
|Stewart, Bayley
|Notre Dame
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.46
|0.9739115107
|20
|Travis, Chase
|Virginia Tech
|1650 Freestyle
|16:09.30
|0.9825750542
|20
|Ulett, Tristen
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.38
|0.9811059109
|20
|Grinter, Bailey
|Tennessee
|50 Freestyle
|22.08
|0.9809782609
|20
|Hosack, Lillie
|Wisconsin
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.03
|0.9804817671
|20
|Delgado, Anicka
|Southern Cali
|100 Freestyle
|48.44
|0.9739884393
|20
|Gantriis, Emily
|California
|100 Freestyle
|48.44
|0.9739884393
|20
|Sacha, Ioanna
|Houston
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.54
|0.9732252951
|20
|Schobel, Marie
|Penn St
|100 Backstroke
|52.34
|0.9730607566
|21
|Brathwaite, Katrina
|Missouri
|100 Breaststroke
|59.51
|0.9847084524
|21
|Nunan, Amanda
|Tennessee
|1650 Freestyle
|16:10.39
|0.9814713672
|21
|Thomas, Martina
|U.S. Navy
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.06
|0.9802017895
|21
|Beil, Mallory
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|51.99
|0.9794191191
|21
|Odgers, Isabelle
|Southern Cali
|200 IM
|1:56.51
|0.9755385804
|21
|Lepisova, Emma
|Northwestern
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.62
|0.9725400458
|21
|Crisera, Alex
|Stanford
|100 Backstroke
|52.38
|0.9723176785
|22
|Grover, Claire
|UCLA
|100 Breaststroke
|59.53
|0.9843776247
|22
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M
|400 IM
|4:08.80
|0.9791800643
|22
|Wheal, Emma
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|52.01
|0.9790424918
|22
|Wheeler, Kaitlynn
|Kentucky
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.19
|0.9789903983
|22
|Lewicki, Katey
|NC State
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.67
|0.9721122548
|22
|Bernal, Aria
|Arizona
|100 Backstroke
|52.45
|0.9710200191
|23
|Powers, Kylie
|Texas A&M
|100 Breaststroke
|59.60
|0.9832214765
|23
|Shahboz, Lain
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|16:12.01
|0.9798355984
|23
|Garcia, Elise
|California
|50 Freestyle
|22.11
|0.9796472185
|23
|Ownbey, Hannah
|Auburn
|400 IM
|4:08.81
|0.9791407098
|23
|Hepler, Danielle
|Texas A&M
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.79
|0.9776319199
|23
|Williams, Kaylee
|Kentucky
|500 Freestyle
|4:42.33
|0.9767293593
|23
|Laughlin, Téa
|California
|100 Backstroke
|52.51
|0.9699104932
|24
|Halmai, Petra
|FGCU
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.17
|0.9896231567
|24
|Nguyen, Claire
|Tennessee
|1650 Freestyle
|16:13.30
|0.9785369362
|24
|Watson, Sarah
|Akron
|100 Butterfly
|52.07
|0.9779143461
|24
|Leehy, Mykenzie
|Houston
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.33
|0.9776891674
|24
|Rice, Anna Havens
|Kentucky
|400 IM
|4:09.53
|0.9763154731
|24
|Naccarella, Toni
|Buffalo
|100 Freestyle
|48.54
|0.9719818706
|24
|Bentz, Caroline
|Virginia Tech
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.86
|0.9704900755
|25
|Bartel, Zoe
|Stanford
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.26
|0.9889287385
|25
|Geringer, Maya
|Ohio St
|1650 Freestyle
|16:13.58
|0.9782555106
|25
|Dickinson, Callie
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.84
|0.9772099448
|25
|Housey, Sophie
|Michigan
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.46
|0.976483975
|25
|Kwan, Victoria
|Michigan
|400 IM
|4:09.73
|0.9755335763
|25
|Felner, Gracie
|Alabama
|200 IM
|1:56.80
|0.9731164384
|25
|Harty, Kaitlin
|Tennessee
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.89
|0.9702344367
|25
|Manning, Manon
|Kansas
|100 Backstroke
|52.71
|0.9662303168
|26
|Looze, Mackenzie
|Indiana
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.62
|0.9861607837
|26
|Hill, Jaclyn
|Kentucky
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.62
|0.9861607837
|26
|Farrington, Adeline
|Louisville
|100 Breaststroke
|59.73
|0.9810815336
|26
|Preble, Averee
|Auburn
|1650 Freestyle
|16:14.14
|0.9776931447
|26
|Thomas, Luciana
|Notre Dame
|200 Butterfly
|1:55.90
|0.9767040552
|26
|Halden, Jenny
|Florida St
|100 Butterfly
|52.15
|0.9764141898
|26
|Leibel, Kyla
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.59
|0.9752817502
|26
|Homovich, Maddie
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|4:42.94
|0.9746235951
|26
|Metzler, Anna
|New Hampshire
|400 IM
|4:10.57
|0.9722632398
|26
|Ozbilen, Selen
|Northwestern
|100 Freestyle
|48.57
|0.9713815112
|26
|Lagrand, Susan
|Oakland
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.91
|0.9700640857
|26
|Shuppert, Emma
|Duke
|100 Backstroke
|52.76
|0.9653146323
|27
|Smith, Alaya
|Texas A&M
|100 Breaststroke
|59.76
|0.9805890228
|27
|Herrmann, Vanessa
|Arkansas
|100 Breaststroke
|59.76
|0.9805890228
|27
|Barclay, Emily
|Arkansas
|50 Freestyle
|22.15
|0.9778781038
|27
|Larson, Ally
|Northwestern
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.60
|0.9751893939
|27
|Harris, Jewels
|Auburn
|100 Butterfly
|52.23
|0.9749186291
|27
|Theil, Caroline
|Texas A&M
|400 IM
|4:10.91
|0.9709457574
|27
|Venter, Mariella
|Michigan
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.92
|0.9699789326
|27
|Broome, Emma
|Utah
|100 Backstroke
|52.78
|0.9649488443
|28
|Larson, Chloe
|Washington St.
|50 Freestyle
|22.16
|0.9774368231
|28
|Wallace, Maggie
|Indiana
|1650 Freestyle
|16:15.19
|0.9766404496
|28
|Switzer, Brooke
|Georgia Tech
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.62
|0.975004734
|28
|Melton, Kobie
|Arkansas
|100 Freestyle
|48.59
|0.9709816835
|28
|Salcutan, Tatiana
|Louisville
|200 Backstroke
|1:53.98
|0.9694683278
|28
|Ogle, Jodi
|Kentucky
|400 IM
|4:11.35
|0.9692460712
|29
|Higgs, Lilly
|UNC
|100 Breaststroke
|59.77
|0.9804249624
|29
|Sisson, Caroline
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|16:15.74
|0.976089942
|29
|Kinsey, Hallie
|Southern Cali
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.25
|0.9737634409
|29
|Kovac, Bailey
|Indiana
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.07
|0.9687034277
|29
|Sumida, Duda
|Louisville
|400 IM
|4:11.76
|0.96766762
|29
|Newman, Mara
|Wisconsin
|100 Backstroke
|52.89
|0.962941955
|30
|Friesen, Morgan
|Louisville
|200 Breaststroke
|2:08.90
|0.9840186191
|30
|Deboer, Adrianna
|Florida
|100 Breaststroke
|59.81
|0.9797692694
|30
|Ecker, Emily
|Wisconsin
|1650 Freestyle
|16:16.23
|0.9756000123
|30
|Zenick, Katherine
|Ohio St
|50 Freestyle
|22.24
|0.9739208633
|30
|Jump, Mallory
|Iowa
|100 Butterfly
|52.30
|0.9736137667
|30
|Samansky, Abby
|Tennessee
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.88
|0.9726105025
|30
|Piccirillo, Allie
|Florida
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.40
|0.9725085911
|30
|Foley, Sally
|Duke
|200 IM
|1:57.03
|0.9712039648
|30
|Campbell, Mckenzie
|Georgia Tech
|400 IM
|4:12.02
|0.966669312
|31
|Barczyk, Jillian
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|4:43.43
|0.9729386445
|31
|Deuel, Megan
|Notre Dame
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.42
|0.9723415221
|31
|Milutinovich, Katarina
|LSU
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.92
|0.9722432024
|31
|Brown, Portia
|Georgia
|200 IM
|1:57.09
|0.9707062943
|31
|Harper, Olivia
|Tennessee
|100 Backstroke
|52.90
|0.9627599244
|31
|Huizinga, Danika
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|52.90
|0.9627599244
|31
|Sansores De La Fuente, Andrea
|Arkansas
|100 Backstroke
|52.90
|0.9627599244
|32
|Travis, Brooke
|Virginia Tech
|1650 Freestyle
|16:18.25
|0.9735854843
|32
|Russo, Catherine
|Ohio St
|100 Butterfly
|52.33
|0.9730556086
|32
|Menkhaus, Julia
|Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.44
|0.9721745105
|32
|Nocentini, Jasmine
|Florida Int’l
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.93
|0.9721514207
|32
|Molnar, Flora
|Alabama
|100 Freestyle
|48.65
|0.9697841727
|33
|Sykes, Emily
|Tennessee
|200 Breaststroke
|2:09.23
|0.9815058423
|33
|Gresser, Hanna
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|59.91
|0.9781338675
|33
|Laporte, Madeline
|Notre Dame
|1650 Freestyle
|16:19.02
|0.9728197585
|33
|Glass, Megan
|Michigan
|200 Freestyle
|1:45.95
|0.9719679094
|33
|Herren, Parker
|Kentucky
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.28
|0.9669233462
|34
|Boll, Emilie
|LSU
|100 Breaststroke
|59.97
|0.9771552443
|34
|Goeders, Anya
|Stanford
|50 Freestyle
|22.26
|0.9730458221
|34
|Coffey, Audrey
|Nebraska
|1650 Freestyle
|16:19.73
|0.9721147663
|34
|Purnell, Catherine
|Duke
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.75
|0.9695931478
|34
|Smith, Janie
|South Carolina
|100 Freestyle
|48.69
|0.9689874718
|34
|Fulmer, Amy
|Ohio St
|100 Freestyle
|48.69
|0.9689874718
|34
|Sweeney, Devan
|Auburn
|400 IM
|4:12.46
|0.964984552
|35
|McBratney, N/a
|Brigham Young
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.01
|0.976503916
|35
|Cummings, Carly
|Auburn
|200 IM
|1:57.25
|0.9693816631
|35
|Beil, Kenady
|Florida
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.87
|0.9685975871
|35
|Eisenmann, Kara
|Texas A&M
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.30
|0.9667541557
|35
|Vavrinova, Adela
|Arkansas
|400 IM
|4:12.49
|0.9648698958
|36
|Maccausland, Heather
|NC State
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.03
|0.9761785774
|36
|Batchelor, Molly
|Arizona
|500 Freestyle
|4:44.03
|0.9708833574
|36
|Kirschke, Ella
|UCLA
|200 Freestyle
|1:46.15
|0.9701365992
|36
|Whitlow, Cabell
|Duke
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.93
|0.968100573
|36
|Platts, Daisy
|Bowling Green
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.35
|0.9663314386
|37
|Graves, Alyssa
|Iowa
|1650 Freestyle
|16:21.34
|0.9705199014
|37
|Larson, Abby
|Virginia Tech
|100 Freestyle
|48.72
|0.9683908046
|37
|Hurt, Colby
|Auburn
|400 IM
|4:12.86
|0.96345804
|38
|Fackenthal, Amalie
|Stanford
|50 Freestyle
|22.29
|0.9717362046
|38
|Kolessar, Madison
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|16:21.48
|0.9703814647
|38
|Miller, Nikki
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|1:46.19
|0.9697711649
|38
|Dang, Gabby
|UCLA
|100 Butterfly
|52.58
|0.9684290605
|38
|Vannote, Ellie
|UNC
|200 Butterfly
|1:57.08
|0.9668602665
|38
|Burchill, Sammie
|Georgia
|400 IM
|4:12.88
|0.9633818412
|38
|Keiner, Payton
|Liberty
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.73
|0.9631308289
|39
|Mathews, Janessa
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.06
|0.9756909757
|39
|Curtis, Brynn
|Auburn
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.29
|0.9735206079
|39
|Ungaretti, Natalie
|Tennessee
|50 Freestyle
|22.31
|0.9708650829
|39
|Bellina, Hannah
|LSU
|200 Butterfly
|1:57.18
|0.9660351596
|39
|Smith, Amanda
|Missouri
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.74
|0.9630468886
|39
|Minnich, Katie
|Florida
|100 Backstroke
|52.99
|0.9611247405
|40
|Wright, Cat
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|1:00.10
|0.9750415973
|40
|Popov, Nikol
|Tennessee
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.36
|0.9729978521
|40
|Smith, Jane
|Missouri
|1650 Freestyle
|16:23.83
|0.9680635882
|40
|Van Berkom, Megan
|Minnesota
|400 IM
|4:13.19
|0.9622022987
|40
|Donan, Claire
|Michigan
|400 IM
|4:13.19
|0.9622022987
|40
|Janvier, Aela
|Southern Cali
|200 Backstroke
|1:54.86
|0.9620407453
|40
|Terebo, Emma
|Florida St
|100 Backstroke
|53.01
|0.9607621204
|40
|Hollander, Shayna
|Duke
|100 Backstroke
|53.01
|0.9607621204
|41
|Regenauer, Christiana
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|22.32
|0.9704301075
|41
|Hetrick, Paige
|Louisville
|200 Freestyle
|1:46.25
|0.9692235294
|41
|Parish, Ellery
|Rice
|500 Freestyle
|4:44.77
|0.9683604312
|41
|Eyolfson, Sammie
|Notre Dame
|1650 Freestyle
|16:25.47
|0.9664525556
|41
|Smith, Tatum
|Georgia
|100 Butterfly
|52.70
|0.9662239089
|41
|Drake, Kelsey
|Iowa
|200 Butterfly
|1:57.42
|0.964060637
|41
|Stanfield, Summer
|LSU
|200 Backstroke
|1:55.05
|0.9604519774