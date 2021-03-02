Projecting the Cutline – 2021 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results

Stanford (3x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Our story on pre-selection psych sheets.

See the full pre-selection NCAA women’s psych sheets here.

The 2021 NCAA Championships are set to select deeper into the fields than we’ve seen in some time, with the entirety of row 41 from the pre-selection psych sheets earning invites.

As always, our analysis is only an unofficial projection, and we’ll update this story if our checks and rechecks of the math change the projected selections. Big thanks to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for crunching all the numbers after the pre-selection sheets were released this morning.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite in most years, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

2021 Cut Line Projections

Alternates

With all of line 41 making the cut, the tiebreakers don’t come into play yet – but they have changed from previous seasons and are noted mathematically below.

Line Name School Event Time Tie Breaker 42 Depolo, Donna Nevada 100 Breaststroke 1:00.15 0.9742310889 42 Jones, Kayla Missouri 200 Breaststroke 2:10.49 0.9720285079 42 Reinstein, Sloane Georgia 200 Freestyle 1:46.26 0.969132317 42 Sumajstorcic, Matea Cincinnati 1650 Freestyle 16:25.48 0.9664427487 43 Cooke, Maddie Penn St 100 Breaststroke 1:00.19 0.9735836518 43 Griffiths, Phoebe Florida St 500 Freestyle 4:44.91 0.9678845951 43 Luther, Maddie Louisville 1650 Freestyle 16:26.16 0.9657763446 43 Farrow, Hannah Arizona 200 Butterfly 1:57.66 0.9620941696 43 Molino, Ginevra Florida St 400 IM 4:13.54 0.9608740238 43 Murray, Pia Florida St 200 Backstroke 1:55.21 0.9591181321 44 Samula, Wiktoria Nevada 100 Breaststroke 1:00.28 0.9721300597 44 Fischer, Andrea Akron 200 Breaststroke 2:10.57 0.9714329478 44 Fonville, Victoria NC State 50 Freestyle 22.35 0.9691275168 44 Feddersen, Amy Missouri 50 Freestyle 22.35 0.9691275168 44 Lebl, Ilektra Northwestern 1650 Freestyle 16:26.22 0.9657175884 44 Broshears, Elizabeth Indiana 100 Butterfly 52.75 0.9653080569 44 Huffer, Kelly U.S. Navy 200 Butterfly 1:57.68 0.9619306594

By School

These are swimming invites only, not including relays or diving. Despite Virginia still being the favorites to win the meet, it’s actually two SEC programs leading the way in individual invitees.

Florida leads the nation with 16 projected invitees. That’s without star distance swimmer Leah Braswell, who would have been in line for an invite, but bowed out of SECs with health concerns.

School Invitees Florida 16 Tennessee 15 Virginia 14 Kentucky 14 Georgia 13 NC State 13 Michigan 12 California 12 Ohio St 12 Louisville 12 Stanford 11 Alabama 10 Texas A&M 9 Northwestern 8 Indiana 8 Auburn 8 Texas 7 Virginia Tech 7 Missouri 6 Southern Cali 6 Arkansas 6 Notre Dame 6 Duke 5 Wisconsin 4 UNC 4 UCLA 4 LSU 4 Arizona 3 Florida St 3 Iowa 3 U.S. Navy 2 Nebraska 2 Utah 2 Houston 2 Georgia Tech 2 San Diego St 1 Penn St 1 FGCU 1 Akron 1 Buffalo 1 Kansas 1 New Hampshire 1 Oakland 1 Washington St. 1 Florida Int’l 1 South Carolina 1 Brigham Young 1 Bowling Green 1 Liberty 1 Minnesota 1 Rice 1

