Projecting the Cutline – 2021 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

  • When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Live Results

Our story on pre-selection psych sheets.

See the full pre-selection NCAA women’s psych sheets here.

The 2021 NCAA Championships are set to select deeper into the fields than we’ve seen in some time, with the entirety of row 41 from the pre-selection psych sheets earning invites.

As always, our analysis is only an unofficial projection, and we’ll update this story if our checks and rechecks of the math change the projected selections. Big thanks to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for crunching all the numbers after the pre-selection sheets were released this morning.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite in most years, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

2021 Cut Line Projections

Alternates

With all of line 41 making the cut, the tiebreakers don’t come into play yet – but they have changed from previous seasons and are noted mathematically below.

Line Name School Event Time Tie Breaker
42 Depolo, Donna Nevada 100 Breaststroke 1:00.15 0.9742310889
42 Jones, Kayla Missouri 200 Breaststroke 2:10.49 0.9720285079
42 Reinstein, Sloane Georgia 200 Freestyle 1:46.26 0.969132317
42 Sumajstorcic, Matea Cincinnati 1650 Freestyle 16:25.48 0.9664427487
43 Cooke, Maddie Penn St 100 Breaststroke 1:00.19 0.9735836518
43 Griffiths, Phoebe Florida St 500 Freestyle 4:44.91 0.9678845951
43 Luther, Maddie Louisville 1650 Freestyle 16:26.16 0.9657763446
43 Farrow, Hannah Arizona 200 Butterfly 1:57.66 0.9620941696
43 Molino, Ginevra Florida St 400 IM 4:13.54 0.9608740238
43 Murray, Pia Florida St 200 Backstroke 1:55.21 0.9591181321
44 Samula, Wiktoria Nevada 100 Breaststroke 1:00.28 0.9721300597
44 Fischer, Andrea Akron 200 Breaststroke 2:10.57 0.9714329478
44 Fonville, Victoria NC State 50 Freestyle 22.35 0.9691275168
44 Feddersen, Amy Missouri 50 Freestyle 22.35 0.9691275168
44 Lebl, Ilektra Northwestern 1650 Freestyle 16:26.22 0.9657175884
44 Broshears, Elizabeth Indiana 100 Butterfly 52.75 0.9653080569
44 Huffer, Kelly U.S. Navy 200 Butterfly 1:57.68 0.9619306594

By School

These are swimming invites only, not including relays or diving. Despite Virginia still being the favorites to win the meet, it’s actually two SEC programs leading the way in individual invitees.

Florida leads the nation with 16 projected invitees. That’s without star distance swimmer Leah Braswell, who would have been in line for an invite, but bowed out of SECs with health concerns.

School Invitees
Florida 16
Tennessee 15
Virginia 14
Kentucky 14
Georgia 13
NC State 13
Michigan 12
California 12
Ohio St 12
Louisville 12
Stanford 11
Alabama 10
Texas A&M 9
Northwestern 8
Indiana 8
Auburn 8
Texas 7
Virginia Tech 7
Missouri 6
Southern Cali 6
Arkansas 6
Notre Dame 6
Duke 5
Wisconsin 4
UNC 4
UCLA 4
LSU 4
Arizona 3
Florida St 3
Iowa 3
U.S. Navy 2
Nebraska 2
Utah 2
Houston 2
Georgia Tech 2
San Diego St 1
Penn St 1
FGCU 1
Akron 1
Buffalo 1
Kansas 1
New Hampshire 1
Oakland 1
Washington St. 1
Florida Int’l 1
South Carolina 1
Brigham Young 1
Bowling Green 1
Liberty 1
Minnesota 1
Rice 1

Calculated List of Invitees, by Invite Priority

Line Name School Event Time Tie Breaker
1 MacNeil, Maggie Michigan 100 Butterfly 49.68 1.024959742
1 Hartman, Zoie Georgia 100 Breaststroke 57.40 1.020905923
1 Walsh, Alex Virginia 200 IM 1:51.53 1.019098001
1 White, Rhyan Alabama 200 Backstroke 1:48.55 1.017964072
1 Hansson, Sophie NC State 200 Breaststroke 2:04.87 1.015776407
1 Douglass, Kate Virginia 50 Freestyle 21.42 1.011204482
1 Bray, Olivia Texas 200 Butterfly 1:52.03 1.010443631
1 Madden, Paige Virginia 500 Freestyle 4:33.09 1.009776997
1 Forde, Brooke Stanford 400 IM 4:02.57 1.004328647
2 Berkoff, Katharine NC State 100 Backstroke 50.40 1.010515873
2 Luther, Dakota Georgia 200 Butterfly 1:52.04 1.010353445
2 Stadden, Isabelle California 200 Backstroke 1:49.77 1.006650269
2 Stege, Kristen Tennessee 1650 Freestyle 15:47.72 1.004948719
2 Nelson, Ella Virginia 400 IM 4:02.62 1.004121672
2 Pash, Kelly Texas 200 Freestyle 1:42.70 1.002726388
2 Gaines, Riley Kentucky 200 Freestyle 1:42.70 1.002726388
2 Harnish, Courtney Georgia 500 Freestyle 4:35.33 1.001561762
2 Wilson, Alicia California 200 IM 1:53.58 1.000704349
2 Ivey, Isabel California 100 Freestyle 47.24 0.9987298899
3 Wenger, Alexis Virginia 100 Breaststroke 57.60 1.017361111
3 Davey, Gillian Kentucky 200 Breaststroke 2:05.59 1.009953022
3 Carter, Olivia Michigan 200 Butterfly 1:52.17 1.009182491
3 Thompson, Sarah Missouri 50 Freestyle 21.57 1.004172462
3 Pfeifer, Evie Texas 1650 Freestyle 15:48.65 1.003963527
3 Muzzy, Emma NC State 200 Backstroke 1:50.12 1.003450781
3 Poole, Lauren Kentucky 400 IM 4:03.90 0.9988519885
4 Dobler, Kaitlyn Southern Cali 100 Breaststroke 57.71 1.015421937
4 Podmanikova, Andrea NC State 200 Breaststroke 2:05.86 1.007786429
4 Cuomo, Lexi Virginia 100 Butterfly 50.65 1.005330701
4 McMahon, Kensey Alabama 1650 Freestyle 15:49.22 1.003360654
4 Antoniou, Kalia Alabama 50 Freestyle 21.69 0.9986168741
4 Romano, Kristen Ohio St 200 IM 1:54.19 0.9953586128
4 Scott, Morgan Alabama 100 Freestyle 47.50 0.9932631579
5 McSharry, Mona Tennessee 100 Breaststroke 57.82 1.013490142
5 Alons, Kylee NC State 100 Butterfly 50.74 1.003547497
5 Klinker, Rachel California 200 Butterfly 1:52.82 1.003368197
5 Schmidt, Sierra Michigan 1650 Freestyle 15:53.52 0.9988358923
5 Neumann, Robin California 200 Freestyle 1:43.19 0.9979649191
5 Bacon, Phoebe Wisconsin 200 Backstroke 1:50.90 0.996393147
5 Tankersley, Morgan Stanford 500 Freestyle 4:37.11 0.9951282884
5 Poole, Julia NC State 200 IM 1:54.52 0.9924903947
6 Elendt, Anna Texas 100 Breaststroke 58.06 1.009300723
6 Stepanek, Chloe Texas A&M 200 Freestyle 1:43.36 0.9963235294
6 Sorenson, Sophie Kentucky 200 Backstroke 1:50.94 0.9960338922
6 Cook, Julia Texas 100 Backstroke 51.14 0.9958936253
6 Moore, Kate NC State 400 IM 4:04.73 0.9954643893
6 Palsha, Peyton Arkansas 1650 Freestyle 15:58.42 0.9937292627
6 Mack, Katie Florida 50 Freestyle 21.82 0.9926672777
6 Dupre, Cora Alabama 50 Freestyle 21.82 0.9926672777
6 Pearl, Vanessa Florida 200 IM 1:54.72 0.9907601116
6 Parker, Maxine Georgia 100 Freestyle 47.75 0.9880628272
7 Bates, Talia Florida 200 Freestyle 1:43.38 0.9961307796
7 Gati, Izzy Kentucky 200 Butterfly 1:53.73 0.99533984
7 Harter, Abby Virginia 200 Butterfly 1:53.73 0.99533984
7 Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 400 IM 4:04.77 0.9953017118
7 Sims, Kaitlynn Michigan 1650 Freestyle 15:59.70 0.9924038762
7 Spitz, Ayla California 500 Freestyle 4:38.05 0.9917640712
7 Brooks, Caitlin Kentucky 200 Backstroke 1:51.55 0.9905871806
8 Bach, Hannah Ohio St 100 Breaststroke 58.29 1.005318236
8 Keil, Megan Missouri 50 Freestyle 21.83 0.9922125515
8 Atkinson, Emma Virginia Tech 200 Backstroke 1:51.64 0.9897886062
8 Pintar, Tjasa Tennessee 100 Freestyle 47.82 0.9866164785
9 Rajic, Ema California 100 Breaststroke 58.45 1.002566296
9 Dellatorre, Danielle Georgia 200 Breaststroke 2:06.81 1.000236574
9 Harrington, Sydney U.S. Navy 200 Butterfly 1:53.74 0.9952523299
9 Crane, Emily Ohio St 100 Backstroke 51.38 0.9912417283
9 Sticklen, Emma Texas 100 Butterfly 51.49 0.9889298893
9 Anderson, Olivia Georgia 1650 Freestyle 16:03.61 0.9883770405
10 Raab, Allie Stanford 100 Breaststroke 58.74 0.9976166156
10 Wheeler, Kaylee Louisville 100 Breaststroke 58.74 0.9976166156
10 Pike, Taylor Texas A&M 200 Butterfly 1:53.91 0.993767009
10 Pyshnenko, Daria Michigan 50 Freestyle 21.88 0.9899451554
10 Countie, Grace UNC 100 Backstroke 51.46 0.9897007384
10 McNeese, Beth Kentucky 1650 Freestyle 16:04.07 0.9879054426
10 Mathieu, Tylor Florida 500 Freestyle 4:39.21 0.987643709
10 Albiero, Gabi Louisville 100 Butterfly 51.59 0.987012987
10 Haebig, Autumn Nebraska 200 Freestyle 1:44.39 0.9864929591
10 Arens, Abby NC State 200 IM 1:55.45 0.9844954526
10 Liberto, Morgan Alabama 200 Backstroke 1:52.39 0.9831835573
11 Nava, Jessica Virginia 200 Butterfly 1:54.36 0.9898565932
11 Tiltmann, Reilly Virginia 100 Backstroke 51.50 0.9889320388
11 Ault, Taylor Florida 1650 Freestyle 16:05.09 0.986861329
11 Tafuto, Sally Ohio St 500 Freestyle 4:39.58 0.9863366478
11 Baron, Sam UCLA 100 Butterfly 51.65 0.9858664085
11 Yager, Alexis Tennessee 400 IM 4:07.69 0.9835681699
12 Keating, Anna Virginia 100 Breaststroke 58.81 0.9964291787
12 Smith, Maddie Northwestern 50 Freestyle 21.94 0.9872379216
12 Toney, Camryn Texas A&M 1650 Freestyle 16:06.20 0.9857275926
12 Valls, Kyla Virginia 200 Freestyle 1:44.63 0.9842301443
12 Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky 400 IM 4:07.83 0.9830125489
13 Weiss, Emily Indiana 200 Breaststroke 2:07.20 0.9971698113
13 Angus, Sophie Northwestern 100 Breaststroke 58.89 0.9950755646
13 Kraus, Alena Louisville 200 Butterfly 1:54.76 0.9864064134
13 Dimeco, Sarah California 1650 Freestyle 16:06.45 0.9854726059
13 Fa’Amausili, Gabi Georgia 50 Freestyle 21.99 0.9849931787
13 Turak, Ashley Indiana 50 Freestyle 21.99 0.9849931787
13 Trace, Katie Ohio St 400 IM 4:07.90 0.9827349738
14 Thormalm, Klara San Diego St 100 Breaststroke 59.14 0.9908691241
14 Williams, Liberty Louisville 1650 Freestyle 16:06.56 0.9853604536
14 Ray, Amanda Florida 200 Butterfly 1:55.05 0.9839200348
14 Grote, Josie Indiana 400 IM 4:07.99 0.9823783217
14 Gmelich, Caroline Virginia 100 Backstroke 51.96 0.9801770593
14 Lindner, Sophie UNC 200 Backstroke 1:52.85 0.9791758972
15 Petkova, Diana Alabama 100 Breaststroke 59.16 0.9905341447
15 Bauer, Elise Florida 1650 Freestyle 16:07.30 0.984606637
15 Rothrock, Trude Tennessee 100 Butterfly 51.77 0.9835812246
15 Petrak, Taylor Ohio St 100 Freestyle 47.99 0.9831214836
15 Rudolph, Janelle Stanford 100 Backstroke 51.97 0.9799884549
15 Reimer, Audrey Utah 200 Backstroke 1:52.91 0.9786555664
16 Calegan, Olivia NC State 100 Breaststroke 59.17 0.9903667399
16 Hierath, Yara NC State 1650 Freestyle 16:07.92 0.9839759484
16 Guevara, Miriam Northwestern 200 Butterfly 1:55.11 0.9834071757
16 Mortensen, Amalie Arizona 200 Freestyle 1:44.81 0.982539834
16 Ackerman, Kathryn Michigan 400 IM 4:08.37 0.980875307
17 Peplowski, Noelle Indiana 200 Breaststroke 2:07.61 0.9939659901
17 Porter, Cecilia Florida 100 Breaststroke 59.22 0.989530564
17 Donohoe, Madelyn Virginia 1650 Freestyle 16:08.05 0.9838438097
17 Quaglieri, Tania Florida St 100 Backstroke 52.17 0.9762315507
18 Mull, Lola Northwestern 1650 Freestyle 16:08.33 0.9835593238
18 Ristic, Ella Indiana 200 Freestyle 1:44.89 0.9817904471
18 Kukurugya, Hannah Stanford 200 Butterfly 1:55.31 0.9817015003
18 Schlicht, Jemma Southern Cali 100 Butterfly 51.88 0.9814957594
18 Golding, Kathleen Florida 400 IM 4:08.43 0.9806384092
18 Hetzer, Emily Auburn 500 Freestyle 4:41.31 0.9802708755
18 Rees, Meredith Missouri 100 Backstroke 52.22 0.9752968211
18 Riley, Eloise California 100 Freestyle 48.40 0.9747933884
19 Brunzell, Hannah Northwestern 100 Breaststroke 59.23 0.9893634982
19 Gillilan, Coleen Notre Dame 200 Butterfly 1:55.37 0.9811909509
19 Gormley, Isabel Stanford 500 Freestyle 4:41.34 0.9801663468
19 Hay, Abby Louisville 400 IM 4:08.67 0.9796919612
19 Shackelford, Sarah Virginia Tech 100 Freestyle 48.42 0.9743907476
19 Stewart, Bayley Notre Dame 200 Backstroke 1:53.46 0.9739115107
20 Travis, Chase Virginia Tech 1650 Freestyle 16:09.30 0.9825750542
20 Ulett, Tristen Louisville 200 Butterfly 1:55.38 0.9811059109
20 Grinter, Bailey Tennessee 50 Freestyle 22.08 0.9809782609
20 Hosack, Lillie Wisconsin 200 Freestyle 1:45.03 0.9804817671
20 Delgado, Anicka Southern Cali 100 Freestyle 48.44 0.9739884393
20 Gantriis, Emily California 100 Freestyle 48.44 0.9739884393
20 Sacha, Ioanna Houston 200 Backstroke 1:53.54 0.9732252951
20 Schobel, Marie Penn St 100 Backstroke 52.34 0.9730607566
21 Brathwaite, Katrina Missouri 100 Breaststroke 59.51 0.9847084524
21 Nunan, Amanda Tennessee 1650 Freestyle 16:10.39 0.9814713672
21 Thomas, Martina U.S. Navy 200 Freestyle 1:45.06 0.9802017895
21 Beil, Mallory Tennessee 100 Butterfly 51.99 0.9794191191
21 Odgers, Isabelle Southern Cali 200 IM 1:56.51 0.9755385804
21 Lepisova, Emma Northwestern 200 Backstroke 1:53.62 0.9725400458
21 Crisera, Alex Stanford 100 Backstroke 52.38 0.9723176785
22 Grover, Claire UCLA 100 Breaststroke 59.53 0.9843776247
22 Quah, Jing Texas A&M 400 IM 4:08.80 0.9791800643
22 Wheal, Emma Stanford 100 Butterfly 52.01 0.9790424918
22 Wheeler, Kaitlynn Kentucky 200 Freestyle 1:45.19 0.9789903983
22 Lewicki, Katey NC State 200 Backstroke 1:53.67 0.9721122548
22 Bernal, Aria Arizona 100 Backstroke 52.45 0.9710200191
23 Powers, Kylie Texas A&M 100 Breaststroke 59.60 0.9832214765
23 Shahboz, Lain Florida 1650 Freestyle 16:12.01 0.9798355984
23 Garcia, Elise California 50 Freestyle 22.11 0.9796472185
23 Ownbey, Hannah Auburn 400 IM 4:08.81 0.9791407098
23 Hepler, Danielle Texas A&M 200 Butterfly 1:55.79 0.9776319199
23 Williams, Kaylee Kentucky 500 Freestyle 4:42.33 0.9767293593
23 Laughlin, Téa California 100 Backstroke 52.51 0.9699104932
24 Halmai, Petra FGCU 200 Breaststroke 2:08.17 0.9896231567
24 Nguyen, Claire Tennessee 1650 Freestyle 16:13.30 0.9785369362
24 Watson, Sarah Akron 100 Butterfly 52.07 0.9779143461
24 Leehy, Mykenzie Houston 200 Freestyle 1:45.33 0.9776891674
24 Rice, Anna Havens Kentucky 400 IM 4:09.53 0.9763154731
24 Naccarella, Toni Buffalo 100 Freestyle 48.54 0.9719818706
24 Bentz, Caroline Virginia Tech 200 Backstroke 1:53.86 0.9704900755
25 Bartel, Zoe Stanford 200 Breaststroke 2:08.26 0.9889287385
25 Geringer, Maya Ohio St 1650 Freestyle 16:13.58 0.9782555106
25 Dickinson, Callie Georgia 200 Butterfly 1:55.84 0.9772099448
25 Housey, Sophie Michigan 200 Freestyle 1:45.46 0.976483975
25 Kwan, Victoria Michigan 400 IM 4:09.73 0.9755335763
25 Felner, Gracie Alabama 200 IM 1:56.80 0.9731164384
25 Harty, Kaitlin Tennessee 200 Backstroke 1:53.89 0.9702344367
25 Manning, Manon Kansas 100 Backstroke 52.71 0.9662303168
26 Looze, Mackenzie Indiana 200 Breaststroke 2:08.62 0.9861607837
26 Hill, Jaclyn Kentucky 200 Breaststroke 2:08.62 0.9861607837
26 Farrington, Adeline Louisville 100 Breaststroke 59.73 0.9810815336
26 Preble, Averee Auburn 1650 Freestyle 16:14.14 0.9776931447
26 Thomas, Luciana Notre Dame 200 Butterfly 1:55.90 0.9767040552
26 Halden, Jenny Florida St 100 Butterfly 52.15 0.9764141898
26 Leibel, Kyla Texas 200 Freestyle 1:45.59 0.9752817502
26 Homovich, Maddie Georgia 500 Freestyle 4:42.94 0.9746235951
26 Metzler, Anna New Hampshire 400 IM 4:10.57 0.9722632398
26 Ozbilen, Selen Northwestern 100 Freestyle 48.57 0.9713815112
26 Lagrand, Susan Oakland 200 Backstroke 1:53.91 0.9700640857
26 Shuppert, Emma Duke 100 Backstroke 52.76 0.9653146323
27 Smith, Alaya Texas A&M 100 Breaststroke 59.76 0.9805890228
27 Herrmann, Vanessa Arkansas 100 Breaststroke 59.76 0.9805890228
27 Barclay, Emily Arkansas 50 Freestyle 22.15 0.9778781038
27 Larson, Ally Northwestern 200 Freestyle 1:45.60 0.9751893939
27 Harris, Jewels Auburn 100 Butterfly 52.23 0.9749186291
27 Theil, Caroline Texas A&M 400 IM 4:10.91 0.9709457574
27 Venter, Mariella Michigan 200 Backstroke 1:53.92 0.9699789326
27 Broome, Emma Utah 100 Backstroke 52.78 0.9649488443
28 Larson, Chloe Washington St. 50 Freestyle 22.16 0.9774368231
28 Wallace, Maggie Indiana 1650 Freestyle 16:15.19 0.9766404496
28 Switzer, Brooke Georgia Tech 200 Freestyle 1:45.62 0.975004734
28 Melton, Kobie Arkansas 100 Freestyle 48.59 0.9709816835
28 Salcutan, Tatiana Louisville 200 Backstroke 1:53.98 0.9694683278
28 Ogle, Jodi Kentucky 400 IM 4:11.35 0.9692460712
29 Higgs, Lilly UNC 100 Breaststroke 59.77 0.9804249624
29 Sisson, Caroline Michigan 1650 Freestyle 16:15.74 0.976089942
29 Kinsey, Hallie Southern Cali 200 Butterfly 1:56.25 0.9737634409
29 Kovac, Bailey Indiana 200 Backstroke 1:54.07 0.9687034277
29 Sumida, Duda Louisville 400 IM 4:11.76 0.96766762
29 Newman, Mara Wisconsin 100 Backstroke 52.89 0.962941955
30 Friesen, Morgan Louisville 200 Breaststroke 2:08.90 0.9840186191
30 Deboer, Adrianna Florida 100 Breaststroke 59.81 0.9797692694
30 Ecker, Emily Wisconsin 1650 Freestyle 16:16.23 0.9756000123
30 Zenick, Katherine Ohio St 50 Freestyle 22.24 0.9739208633
30 Jump, Mallory Iowa 100 Butterfly 52.30 0.9736137667
30 Samansky, Abby Tennessee 200 Freestyle 1:45.88 0.9726105025
30 Piccirillo, Allie Florida 200 Butterfly 1:56.40 0.9725085911
30 Foley, Sally Duke 200 IM 1:57.03 0.9712039648
30 Campbell, Mckenzie Georgia Tech 400 IM 4:12.02 0.966669312
31 Barczyk, Jillian Georgia 500 Freestyle 4:43.43 0.9729386445
31 Deuel, Megan Notre Dame 200 Butterfly 1:56.42 0.9723415221
31 Milutinovich, Katarina LSU 200 Freestyle 1:45.92 0.9722432024
31 Brown, Portia Georgia 200 IM 1:57.09 0.9707062943
31 Harper, Olivia Tennessee 100 Backstroke 52.90 0.9627599244
31 Huizinga, Danika NC State 100 Backstroke 52.90 0.9627599244
31 Sansores De La Fuente, Andrea Arkansas 100 Backstroke 52.90 0.9627599244
32 Travis, Brooke Virginia Tech 1650 Freestyle 16:18.25 0.9735854843
32 Russo, Catherine Ohio St 100 Butterfly 52.33 0.9730556086
32 Menkhaus, Julia Virginia 200 Butterfly 1:56.44 0.9721745105
32 Nocentini, Jasmine Florida Int’l 200 Freestyle 1:45.93 0.9721514207
32 Molnar, Flora Alabama 100 Freestyle 48.65 0.9697841727
33 Sykes, Emily Tennessee 200 Breaststroke 2:09.23 0.9815058423
33 Gresser, Hanna Ohio St 100 Breaststroke 59.91 0.9781338675
33 Laporte, Madeline Notre Dame 1650 Freestyle 16:19.02 0.9728197585
33 Glass, Megan Michigan 200 Freestyle 1:45.95 0.9719679094
33 Herren, Parker Kentucky 200 Backstroke 1:54.28 0.9669233462
34 Boll, Emilie LSU 100 Breaststroke 59.97 0.9771552443
34 Goeders, Anya Stanford 50 Freestyle 22.26 0.9730458221
34 Coffey, Audrey Nebraska 1650 Freestyle 16:19.73 0.9721147663
34 Purnell, Catherine Duke 200 Butterfly 1:56.75 0.9695931478
34 Smith, Janie South Carolina 100 Freestyle 48.69 0.9689874718
34 Fulmer, Amy Ohio St 100 Freestyle 48.69 0.9689874718
34 Sweeney, Devan Auburn 400 IM 4:12.46 0.964984552
35 McBratney, N/a Brigham Young 100 Breaststroke 1:00.01 0.976503916
35 Cummings, Carly Auburn 200 IM 1:57.25 0.9693816631
35 Beil, Kenady Florida 200 Butterfly 1:56.87 0.9685975871
35 Eisenmann, Kara Texas A&M 200 Backstroke 1:54.30 0.9667541557
35 Vavrinova, Adela Arkansas 400 IM 4:12.49 0.9648698958
36 Maccausland, Heather NC State 100 Breaststroke 1:00.03 0.9761785774
36 Batchelor, Molly Arizona 500 Freestyle 4:44.03 0.9708833574
36 Kirschke, Ella UCLA 200 Freestyle 1:46.15 0.9701365992
36 Whitlow, Cabell Duke 200 Butterfly 1:56.93 0.968100573
36 Platts, Daisy Bowling Green 200 Backstroke 1:54.35 0.9663314386
37 Graves, Alyssa Iowa 1650 Freestyle 16:21.34 0.9705199014
37 Larson, Abby Virginia Tech 100 Freestyle 48.72 0.9683908046
37 Hurt, Colby Auburn 400 IM 4:12.86 0.96345804
38 Fackenthal, Amalie Stanford 50 Freestyle 22.29 0.9717362046
38 Kolessar, Madison Florida 1650 Freestyle 16:21.48 0.9703814647
38 Miller, Nikki Florida 200 Freestyle 1:46.19 0.9697711649
38 Dang, Gabby UCLA 100 Butterfly 52.58 0.9684290605
38 Vannote, Ellie UNC 200 Butterfly 1:57.08 0.9668602665
38 Burchill, Sammie Georgia 400 IM 4:12.88 0.9633818412
38 Keiner, Payton Liberty 200 Backstroke 1:54.73 0.9631308289
39 Mathews, Janessa Ohio St 100 Breaststroke 1:00.06 0.9756909757
39 Curtis, Brynn Auburn 200 Breaststroke 2:10.29 0.9735206079
39 Ungaretti, Natalie Tennessee 50 Freestyle 22.31 0.9708650829
39 Bellina, Hannah LSU 200 Butterfly 1:57.18 0.9660351596
39 Smith, Amanda Missouri 200 Backstroke 1:54.74 0.9630468886
39 Minnich, Katie Florida 100 Backstroke 52.99 0.9611247405
40 Wright, Cat Alabama 100 Breaststroke 1:00.10 0.9750415973
40 Popov, Nikol Tennessee 200 Breaststroke 2:10.36 0.9729978521
40 Smith, Jane Missouri 1650 Freestyle 16:23.83 0.9680635882
40 Van Berkom, Megan Minnesota 400 IM 4:13.19 0.9622022987
40 Donan, Claire Michigan 400 IM 4:13.19 0.9622022987
40 Janvier, Aela Southern Cali 200 Backstroke 1:54.86 0.9620407453
40 Terebo, Emma Florida St 100 Backstroke 53.01 0.9607621204
40 Hollander, Shayna Duke 100 Backstroke 53.01 0.9607621204
41 Regenauer, Christiana Louisville 50 Freestyle 22.32 0.9704301075
41 Hetrick, Paige Louisville 200 Freestyle 1:46.25 0.9692235294
41 Parish, Ellery Rice 500 Freestyle 4:44.77 0.9683604312
41 Eyolfson, Sammie Notre Dame 1650 Freestyle 16:25.47 0.9664525556
41 Smith, Tatum Georgia 100 Butterfly 52.70 0.9662239089
41 Drake, Kelsey Iowa 200 Butterfly 1:57.42 0.964060637
41 Stanfield, Summer LSU 200 Backstroke 1:55.05 0.9604519774

0
