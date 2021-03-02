Trenton Julian Will Swim 200 Free over 400 IM Tuesday at Pac-12s (HEAT SHEETS)

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships are the day where the most of the big event decisions are to be made.

After winning the 500 free on Tuesday, Cal senior Trenton Julian will swim the 200 free on Tuesday, where he’s the top seed in 1:33.53. He chose that race over the 400 IM, where he would have been the 4th seed. Cal already holds 2 of the top 3 seeds in that 400 IM, with Hugo Gonzalez seeded first in 3:36.60 and Sean Grieshop seeded 3rd in 3:42.69.

While the 200 free seems like a logical choice for Julian, as he was the Pac-12 Champion in the event last year, he has entered the 400 IM in each of the last two seasons at NCAAs instead. That includes a 5th-place finish in 2019.

This is probably a slightly-better move for Cal for team scoring, though the team title is already, essentially, out of range. That 200 free, including the standout freshman relay swimmers Destin Lasco of Cal and Preston Forst of Stanford, will be a highlight of the day’s racing.

Other Significant Choices: