Cal Men Win 17 of 18 Swimming Events En Route To Fourth-Straight Pac-12 Title

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, February 28 – Wednesday, March 3

Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (3x) (results)

Prelims: 11:00 AM Central Time (Days 2-4); Finals: 6:00 PM Central Time (Days 1-4)

Championship Central

Live Results

Live Stream

The Cal Bears put on a dominant display in the pool to win a fourth consecutive men’s Pac-12 title in Houston on Wednesday, topping the runner-up Stanford Cardinal by 182 points. This is the Bears’ eighth conference title in program history and sixth under head coach Dave Durden.

After sitting in fifth after the meet’s diving portion, Cal gradually erased the deficit by winning every swimming event over the first two days of competition, ultimately going 17/18 in the pool, including sweeping all five relays.

Cal finished with a total of 970 points, followed by Stanford (788) and Arizona (644). Despite the absence of Arizona State, who opted to redshirt its entire for the season, this wasn’t a record-high point total for the Bears. It’s still the third-highest since 2000, trailing Stanford’s 990.5 in 2007 and Cal’s 971 in 2018.

The team was led by a stellar senior class that included Ryan Hoffer, Trenton Julian, Daniel Carr, Bryce Mefford, Sean Grieshop and Zach Yeadon.

Hoffer was named Swimmer of the Meet by sweeping his individual events for the second straight year, winning the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly for 60 points.

You know the deal. 😏 @hoffer_ryan has been named #Pac12Swim Swimmer of the Meet for the second straight year! pic.twitter.com/u6vArsSvLp — Cal Men’s Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 4, 2021

Also winning multiple individual events in his senior season was Julian, who set a new program record in the 500 free and then a new conference mark in the 200 fly, becoming the third-fastest performer in history.

Juniors Hugo Gonzalez, Reece Whitley and freshman Destin Lasco were also double-winners, each earning a sweep in their respective events. Gonzalez won the 200 and 400 IM, Whitley repeated as champion in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, and Lasco earned Pac-12 titles in the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Yeadon, who transferred over from Notre Dame this past summer, was the other individual champion on the roster, winning the 1650 free on the final night.

Below, check out all of Cal’s individual scorers:

Along with individual winners, the team also received meaningful contributions from a strong freshman class, led by Lasco, but also including Bjorn Seeliger, Dare Rose, Tyler Kopp and Forrest Frazier. Sophomores Colby Mefford and Sebastian Somerset also made noteworthy strides.

Seeliger in particular was a star on the relays, producing the fastest 50 free split in the nation this season at 18.38, and going 41-point on two occasions in the 100 free with a rolling start.

FINAL TEAM SCORES