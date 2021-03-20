Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest Day 3 Results, Presented by A3

Comments: 1

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a topsy-turvy second day of competition at the NCAA Championships, day 3 on Friday went a little more to chalk – at least at the start of the session. The first three winners of the finals session all were picked by at least 74% of Pick ‘Em Contest entries. The lowest of that group was actually Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, who had a dominant win and swam the fastest time ever of 48.89 in the 100 yard fly. While she appeared to be a heavy favorite, the presence of Kate Douglass in that race did siphon a few choices away from the Canadian-born Wolverine.

Day 3 Event Winners:

  • 400 IM – Brooke Forde, Sr., Stanford – 4:01.57
  • 100 Fly – Maggie MacNeil, Jr., Michigan – 48.89 (NCAA/US Open Record)
  • 200 Free – Paige Madden, Sr., Virginia – 1:42.35
  • 100 Breast – Sophie Hansson, Jr., NC State – 57.23
  • 100 Back – Katharine Berkoff, So., NC State – 49.74
  • 3-Meter Diving – Sarah Bacon, Sr., Minnesota – 357.20
  • 200 Medley Relay – NC State – 3:24.59 (Meet Record)

The end of the session got a little more unpredictable thanks to the NC State Wolfpack, with Katharine Berkoff winning the 100 back, picked correctly by just 89 of the approximately 300 entrants, and the team’s 200 medley relay roaring to victory in the second-best time ever.

Just 9 entries correctly picked NC State to upend Virginia, who set the NCAA Record at the ACC Championships (a record that survived Friday night).

User Swimbasemom roared into the lead with a 72-point day, which carried her into the overall lead. She correctly picked all of the day’s winners, including Berkoff in the 100 back, aside from the closing 200 medley relay.

Swimbasemom, for their efforts, will take home an A3 hoodie and moves into the lead for the big meet-ending prize pack that includes: A3 BackpackA3 Dome Cap, one pair of A3 Performance Fuse X Goggles, and a VICI Tech suit.

User MelMel (not prize eligible) and Blastoff both had big days as well. Blastoff, perhaps an homage to Katharine Berkoff’s dad and another NCAA Champion David “Blastoff” Berkoff, did correctly pick Berkoff the younger to win the 100 back.

Day 2’s leader, HintOfLime, had a rough day and slid well back in the standings, though the A3 hoodie they won for topping the day 1 & 2 scoring is locked in.

Day 3 Standings

Rank USERNAME PRIZE ELIGIBILITY Day 1 +2 Points Day 3 Points TOTAL POINTS
1 Swimbasemom3 Yes 59 72 131
2 MelMel No 51 68 119
3 Blastoff Yes 44 67 111
4 Dhalas Yes 59 66 125
4 silvertrauma No 51 66 117
6 msch22 Yes 56 64 120
6 cesalaur Yes 38 64 102
8 SalParadise Yes 43 63 106
9 USA No 45 62 107
9 Sacajawea Yes 41 62 103
11 Ali Galyer Yes 51 61 112
11 dunc1952 Yes 49 61 110
11 rono Yes 46 61 107
11 Sean S Yes 34 61 95
15 Kari Stack Yes 70 60 130
15 Former Triguy Yes 53 60 113
17 VeryWrong Yes 62 59 121
17 Josh Thompson Yes 58 59 117
17 ltunc2298 Yes 56 59 115
17 Jpnm_ctrl No 52 59 111
17 gogglemarks Yes 52 59 111
17 Hrty24 Yes 51 59 110
17 Billkeyaz Yes 49 59 108
24 HSWIMMER Yes 62 58 120
24 Bshp No 55 58 113
24 RTR Yes 53 58 111
24 EMH16 No 46 58 104
24 Zucchi32 Yes 46 58 104
24 JaySock Yes 38 58 96
30 DMSWIM Yes 62 57 119
30 orangedude Yes 59 57 116
30 Tea Rex Yes 55 57 112
30 LabMan Yes 52 57 109
30 InfinityGauntlet No 51 57 108
30 SwimSwamJared No 47 57 104
30 aremy2019 Yes 30 57 87
30 SwimCoachSean2? Yes 28 57 85
38 Timmy Cheng Yes 62 56 118
38 birds Yes 62 56 118
38 swimkidsid Yes 60 56 116
38 Big Spence Yes 58 56 114
38 JO Yes 50 56 106
38 Lightning Yes 49 56 105
38 AJansz Yes 48 56 104
38 Jax No 41 56 97
38 DWY Yes 38 56 94
38 MLG Yes 37 56 93
48 ChampVinyl Yes 62 55 117
48 Oldmanswimmer Yes 57 55 112
48 Husker100 Yes 56 55 111
48 holllabackgurl Yes 56 55 111
48 woofpack Yes 55 55 110
48 pancakeman1717 No 53 55 108
48 Swimmer0883 Yes 52 55 107
48 HappySwammer Yes 51 55 106
48 TheRealSam No 49 55 104
48 SwimmerJ Yes 49 55 104
48 bob1235 No 47 55 102
48 Linda Yes 44 55 99
48 Nfred38 Yes 40 55 95
61 ifyouarereadingthismynameiskyle Yes 67 54 121
61 Kmo616 No 65 54 119
61 Nicholas Bloom Yes 62 54 116
61 Old Bay Yes 62 54 116
61 tigerfan10 Yes 60 54 114
61 Splash Yes 59 54 113
61 hoos Yes 57 54 111
61 swimwild13 Yes 54 54 108
61 Participant No 51 54 105
61 Jakeswim Yes 43 54 97
61 Caio No 43 54 97
61 baileyjstewart No 38 54 92
61 Old School No 36 54 90
61 SHUstork Yes 30 54 84
75 SwimFastBuyBitcoin Yes 69 53 122
75 allip13 Yes 61 53 114
75 IM/BR/FLY Yes 61 53 114
75 Greg Yes 60 53 113
75 MC21 Yes 57 53 110
75 iLikePsych Yes 54 53 107
75 Judge Holden Yes 52 53 105
75 Swimkay Yes 50 53 103
75 deekay No 45 53 98
75 Schafs Yes 44 53 97
75 cadek Yes 43 53 96
75 Tonto Yes 41 53 94
75 RiponCollegeSwim No 38 53 91
75 Loren Yes 38 53 91
75 CreatineAnd25s Yes 36 53 89
75 Shane F Yes 35 53 88
75 CTJumbo Yes 29 53 82
75 TSwimming12 Yes 28 53 81
93 rjn No 64 52 116
93 margalis stan No 63 52 115
93 swim6847 Yes 62 52 114
93 dcrabbe6 Yes 60 52 112
93 swimswamswum Yes 59 52 111
93 retiredJet Yes 58 52 110
93 Skee Yes 53 52 105
93 ashortwig Yes 48 52 100
93 swim4fun Yes 45 52 97
93 RMS Yes 42 52 94
93 CSOPTC Oracle Yes 36 52 88
104 umuswammer2018 Yes 57 51 108
104 GA Boy No 56 51 107
104 Aspidites Yes 54 51 105
104 Inside Smoke Yes 54 51 105
104 Bob1 No 50 51 101
104 Swimfann22 No 49 51 100
104 roastedcoco Yes 46 51 97
104 gobruno Yes 45 51 96
104 TanTanSwag No 44 51 95
104 Noah Carpenter Yes 40 51 91
104 Clamastra No 39 51 90
104 squiggle255 Yes 37 51 88
104 SwimCoachSean Yes 28 51 79
117 swimswamJAMES No 70 50 120
117 Jah311 No 55 50 105
117 DeegDay Yes 55 50 105
117 BigZippy Yes 53 50 103
117 Save Hawkeye Sports Yes 53 50 103
117 King Mao Yes 53 50 103
117 Bevo14 Yes 51 50 101
117 AM Yes 51 50 101
117 AFlyer Yes 48 50 98
117 SwatSwammer Yes 48 50 98
117 edogswim No 47 50 97
117 wosleygek Yes 45 50 95
117 Brian Yes 44 50 94
117 Junker23 Yes 42 50 92
117 Rman No 40 50 90
132 Will Hannon Yes 67 49 116
132 Gartpow Yes 64 49 113
132 Willy Yes 62 49 111
132 Jason Yes 61 49 110
132 AndersJuel Yes 60 49 109
132 dizzy247 Yes 56 49 105
132 ACC Champ No 56 49 105
132 Goku Yes 52 49 101
132 Social Kick Yes 51 49 100
132 SonnySwims Yes 51 49 100
132 McRoguey Yes 49 49 98
132 JHS Yes 49 49 98
132 Ucuva24 Yes 48 49 97
132 SwimAng Yes 46 49 95
132 Official SwimSwam Preview Picks No 44 49 93
132 ccooke Yes 42 49 91
132 Disalle is Boyz with Tan Yes 31 49 80
149 Gucci flipflops Yes 53 48 101
149 AndrewSwimSwam No 50 48 98
149 NAZ92 Yes 50 48 98
149 Green Harvey No 47 48 95
149 Willswim Yes 38 48 86
149 Spotted Zebra Yes 37 48 85
149 Based Eddie Yes 36 48 84
149 ISU2004 Yes 31 48 79
149 Docswim Yes 24 48 72
158 coachbt Yes 64 47 111
158 Flathead Mama Yes 60 47 107
158 MacMachine Yes 59 47 106
158 swimfan210_ No 55 47 102
158 Amunnn Yes 54 47 101
158 hiiiiiiiiiii No 33 47 80
164 HintofLime Yes 73 46 119
164 nickim317 Yes 57 46 103
164 swammerswimmer No 50 46 96
164 run-dmc Yes 49 46 95
164 smurphyswimme Yes 49 46 95
164 Yabo No 48 46 94
164 HOYA13 Yes 48 46 94
164 GOUTES No 48 46 94
164 TruSprinter No 47 46 93
164 scaquatics Yes 46 46 92
164 Dean=God Yes 45 46 91
164 Coach D Ling Yes 41 46 87
164 JCM605 Yes 37 46 83
164 mspann97 Yes 31 46 77
178 Owen Yes 60 45 105
178 bbell Yes 58 45 103
178 RochelleR Yes 52 45 97
178 Club Swim Yes 49 45 94
182 Karl (SwimSwam) No 61 44 105
182 Porterico Yes 57 44 101
182 pianoback Yes 57 44 101
182 SeanSwim17 Yes 51 44 95
182 acwixx No 50 44 94
182 fabsgabs Yes 49 44 93
182 Kazzz Yes 43 44 87
182 Pandacat716 Yes 38 44 82
190 Derek Maas Yes 59 43 102
190 ORRDU1 Yes 57 43 100
190 Konner Scott Yes 56 43 99
190 Jesh No 55 43 98
190 🅱️🅾️🅾️ Yes 50 43 93
190 JeahBrah No 32 43 75
196 JRLSWIM Yes 58 42 100
196 RJ2 Yes 58 42 100
196 Silent Observer Yes 56 42 98
196 swimcoachkc Yes 52 42 94
196 Justin Sawran Yes 49 42 91
196 kirby No 47 42 89
196 BearlyBreathing Yes 38 42 80
196 Answer Sheet Yes 31 42 73
204 charlie_fly13 Yes 60 41 101
204 dansolly Yes 59 41 100
204 SwimNerd Yes 58 41 99
204 swimbot4 No 57 41 98
204 swammermom Yes 55 41 96
204 PVSFree Yes 54 41 95
204 BenSwim21 No 53 41 94
204 Pik Yes 49 41 90
204 rg59 No 46 41 87
204 SocialKicker56 Yes 40 41 81
214 Bsce1445 Yes 70 40 110
214 Penguin No 59 40 99
214 FAF13 Yes 52 40 92
214 pilkka777 Yes 48 40 88
214 Charge Yes 46 40 86
214 Alec No 35 40 75
214 frizzaly Yes 32 40 72
214 Sprinkler Yes 26 40 66
222 Taa Yes 62 39 101
222 srosenb Yes 59 39 98
222 Swimfanswim Yes 57 39 96
222 HulkSwim Yes 56 39 95
222 glory hole Yes 55 39 94
222 Oslinfan6 No 51 39 90
222 JSP – ATL Yes 36 39 75
222 rowotter Yes 28 39 67
230 CalBear Yes 55 38 93
230 EM18 Yes 47 38 85
232 Noah Yes 59 37 96
232 Peaches No 59 37 96
232 Old Rocket Swimmer Yes 56 37 93
232 H2O Yes 50 37 87
236 marlingod Yes 55 36 91
236 TAK Yes 48 36 84
236 oarnd Yes 46 36 82
239 JCO Yes 65 35 100
239 Wanna Sprite? Yes 58 35 93
239 JennBelch Yes 58 35 93
239 swimnrunn23 Yes 55 35 90
239 Bezella Yes 53 35 88
239 Dubrowski23 Yes 52 35 87
239 Tswim Yes 41 35 76
239 Cungaret Yes 36 35 71
239 Swimmer girl No 18 35 53
248 swdyer302 Yes 56 34 90
248 Oliver Lystlund Yes 53 34 87
248 N P No 50 34 84
248 50free Yes 49 34 83
248 sman91 Yes 42 34 76
248 Waterbear13 Yes 36 34 70
254 baylewwwwy No 55 33 88
254 tooturnt Yes 53 33 86
254 S32 No 51 33 84
254 Coacher Yes 50 33 83
254 veronicatafutostan32 No 49 33 82
254 Marquan47 No 21 33 54
260 DragonSwim Yes 51 32 83
260 Coach Chackett Yes 31 32 63
262 Seeger33 Yes 59 31 90
262 hohoHODOR Yes 44 31 75
264 JanetM Yes 54 30 84
264 PaperSuit&Tye Yes 46 30 76
264 Ferb Yes 42 30 72
264 Lefox2006 Yes 37 30 67
268 Treymfnhorton Yes 62 29 91
268 Jbriers Yes 61 29 90
268 LTdad Yes 50 29 79
271 Crsmama Yes 60 28 88
271 Nemo Yes 44 28 72
273 DP Yes 55 27 82
274 stalz Yes 62 26 88
274 Clocker No 53 26 79
276 jakethesnake No 58 24 82
276 Tomek Yes 57 24 81
276 Loyola Lion Yes 44 24 68
276 Sari Yes 40 24 64
280 Chris Satterfield Yes 60 23 83
280 USAUSAUSA Yes 52 23 75
280 Binky Yes 52 23 75
283 WSCoach Yes 52 22 74
284 zrayce Yes 59 20 79
285 KCOOPs Yes 31 19 50
286 WahooSwimFan Yes 49 18 67
287 Kaeswims Yes 41 17 58
288 sillygal No 2 0 2
288 Lucaduca123 No 0 0 0

Overall Standings

Rank USERNAME PRIZE ELIGIBILITY Day 1 +2 Points Day 3 Points TOTAL POINTS
1 Swimbasemom3 Yes 59 72 131
2 Kari Stack Yes 70 60 130
3 Dhalas Yes 59 66 125
4 SwimFastBuyBitcoin Yes 69 53 122
5 VeryWrong Yes 62 59 121
5 ifyouarereadingthismynameiskyle Yes 67 54 121
7 msch22 Yes 56 64 120
7 swimswamJAMES No 70 50 120
7 HSWIMMER Yes 62 58 120
10 Kmo616 No 65 54 119
10 MelMel No 51 68 119
10 DMSWIM Yes 62 57 119
10 HintofLime Yes 73 46 119
14 Timmy Cheng Yes 62 56 118
14 birds Yes 62 56 118
16 ChampVinyl Yes 62 55 117
16 Josh Thompson Yes 58 59 117
16 silvertrauma No 51 66 117
19 rjn No 64 52 116
19 Will Hannon Yes 67 49 116
19 swimkidsid Yes 60 56 116
19 Nicholas Bloom Yes 62 54 116
19 orangedude Yes 59 57 116
19 Old Bay Yes 62 54 116
25 margalis stan No 63 52 115
25 ltunc2298 Yes 56 59 115
27 swim6847 Yes 62 52 114
27 tigerfan10 Yes 60 54 114
27 Big Spence Yes 58 56 114
27 allip13 Yes 61 53 114
27 IM/BR/FLY Yes 61 53 114
32 Former Triguy Yes 53 60 113
32 Splash Yes 59 54 113
32 Greg Yes 60 53 113
32 Bshp No 55 58 113
32 Gartpow Yes 64 49 113
37 Ali Galyer Yes 51 61 112
37 Oldmanswimmer Yes 57 55 112
37 Tea Rex Yes 55 57 112
37 dcrabbe6 Yes 60 52 112
41 Jpnm_ctrl No 52 59 111
41 Husker100 Yes 56 55 111
41 Willy Yes 62 49 111
41 holllabackgurl Yes 56 55 111
41 Blastoff Yes 44 67 111
41 swimswamswum Yes 59 52 111
41 coachbt Yes 64 47 111
41 gogglemarks Yes 52 59 111
41 hoos Yes 57 54 111
41 RTR Yes 53 58 111
51 Jason Yes 61 49 110
51 Bsce1445 Yes 70 40 110
51 MC21 Yes 57 53 110
51 dunc1952 Yes 49 61 110
51 Hrty24 Yes 51 59 110
51 woofpack Yes 55 55 110
51 retiredJet Yes 58 52 110
58 LabMan Yes 52 57 109
58 AndersJuel Yes 60 49 109
60 Billkeyaz Yes 49 59 108
60 pancakeman1717 No 53 55 108
60 umuswammer2018 Yes 57 51 108
60 InfinityGauntlet No 51 57 108
60 swimwild13 Yes 54 54 108
65 Flathead Mama Yes 60 47 107
65 Swimmer0883 Yes 52 55 107
65 GA Boy No 56 51 107
65 USA No 45 62 107
65 iLikePsych Yes 54 53 107
65 rono Yes 46 61 107
71 MacMachine Yes 59 47 106
71 HappySwammer Yes 51 55 106
71 SalParadise Yes 43 63 106
71 JO Yes 50 56 106
75 Participant No 51 54 105
75 Judge Holden Yes 52 53 105
75 Jah311 No 55 50 105
75 dizzy247 Yes 56 49 105
75 Skee Yes 53 52 105
75 DeegDay Yes 55 50 105
75 Owen Yes 60 45 105
75 Lightning Yes 49 56 105
75 ACC Champ No 56 49 105
75 Aspidites Yes 54 51 105
75 Inside Smoke Yes 54 51 105
75 Karl (SwimSwam) No 61 44 105
87 EMH16 No 46 58 104
87 TheRealSam No 49 55 104
87 AJansz Yes 48 56 104
87 Zucchi32 Yes 46 58 104
87 SwimmerJ Yes 49 55 104
87 SwimSwamJared No 47 57 104
93 BigZippy Yes 53 50 103
93 bbell Yes 58 45 103
93 Save Hawkeye Sports Yes 53 50 103
93 King Mao Yes 53 50 103
93 Swimkay Yes 50 53 103
93 nickim317 Yes 57 46 103
93 Sacajawea Yes 41 62 103
100 Derek Maas Yes 59 43 102
100 cesalaur Yes 38 64 102
100 swimfan210_ No 55 47 102
100 bob1235 No 47 55 102
104 Gucci flipflops Yes 53 48 101
104 charlie_fly13 Yes 60 41 101
104 Porterico Yes 57 44 101
104 Taa Yes 62 39 101
104 Bevo14 Yes 51 50 101
104 Bob1 No 50 51 101
104 Amunnn Yes 54 47 101
104 Goku Yes 52 49 101
104 AM Yes 51 50 101
104 pianoback Yes 57 44 101
114 JCO Yes 65 35 100
114 JRLSWIM Yes 58 42 100
114 Swimfann22 No 49 51 100
114 RJ2 Yes 58 42 100
114 dansolly Yes 59 41 100
114 ashortwig Yes 48 52 100
114 Social Kick Yes 51 49 100
114 ORRDU1 Yes 57 43 100
114 SonnySwims Yes 51 49 100
123 Linda Yes 44 55 99
123 Konner Scott Yes 56 43 99
123 Penguin No 59 40 99
123 SwimNerd Yes 58 41 99
127 swimbot4 No 57 41 98
127 McRoguey Yes 49 49 98
127 AndrewSwimSwam No 50 48 98
127 Silent Observer Yes 56 42 98
127 srosenb Yes 59 39 98
127 JHS Yes 49 49 98
127 NAZ92 Yes 50 48 98
127 AFlyer Yes 48 50 98
127 SwatSwammer Yes 48 50 98
127 Jesh No 55 43 98
127 deekay No 45 53 98
138 roastedcoco Yes 46 51 97
138 Jakeswim Yes 43 54 97
138 Caio No 43 54 97
138 edogswim No 47 50 97
138 Schafs Yes 44 53 97
138 Jax No 41 56 97
138 Ucuva24 Yes 48 49 97
138 swim4fun Yes 45 52 97
138 RochelleR Yes 52 45 97
147 Swimfanswim Yes 57 39 96
147 cadek Yes 43 53 96
147 swammerswimmer No 50 46 96
147 JaySock Yes 38 58 96
147 swammermom Yes 55 41 96
147 Noah Yes 59 37 96
147 gobruno Yes 45 51 96
147 Peaches No 59 37 96
155 Nfred38 Yes 40 55 95
155 Sean S Yes 34 61 95
155 run-dmc Yes 49 46 95
155 PVSFree Yes 54 41 95
155 smurphyswimme Yes 49 46 95
155 SwimAng Yes 46 49 95
155 SeanSwim17 Yes 51 44 95
155 HulkSwim Yes 56 39 95
155 wosleygek Yes 45 50 95
155 Green Harvey No 47 48 95
155 TanTanSwag No 44 51 95
166 glory hole Yes 55 39 94
166 Brian Yes 44 50 94
166 DWY Yes 38 56 94
166 swimcoachkc Yes 52 42 94
166 RMS Yes 42 52 94
166 Yabo No 48 46 94
166 Club Swim Yes 49 45 94
166 BenSwim21 No 53 41 94
166 Tonto Yes 41 53 94
166 HOYA13 Yes 48 46 94
166 acwixx No 50 44 94
166 GOUTES No 48 46 94
178 TruSprinter No 47 46 93
178 🅱️🅾️🅾️ Yes 50 43 93
178 Wanna Sprite? Yes 58 35 93
178 MLG Yes 37 56 93
178 fabsgabs Yes 49 44 93
178 CalBear Yes 55 38 93
178 Old Rocket Swimmer Yes 56 37 93
178 JennBelch Yes 58 35 93
178 Official SwimSwam Preview Picks No 44 49 93
187 FAF13 Yes 52 40 92
187 baileyjstewart No 38 54 92
187 scaquatics Yes 46 46 92
187 Junker23 Yes 42 50 92
191 Treymfnhorton Yes 62 29 91
191 RiponCollegeSwim No 38 53 91
191 Dean=God Yes 45 46 91
191 Noah Carpenter Yes 40 51 91
191 ccooke Yes 42 49 91
191 Justin Sawran Yes 49 42 91
191 marlingod Yes 55 36 91
191 Loren Yes 38 53 91
199 Jbriers Yes 61 29 90
199 Seeger33 Yes 59 31 90
199 Rman No 40 50 90
199 Oslinfan6 No 51 39 90
199 Clamastra No 39 51 90
199 Old School No 36 54 90
199 swimnrunn23 Yes 55 35 90
199 swdyer302 Yes 56 34 90
199 Pik Yes 49 41 90
208 CreatineAnd25s Yes 36 53 89
208 kirby No 47 42 89
210 squiggle255 Yes 37 51 88
210 Bezella Yes 53 35 88
210 Crsmama Yes 60 28 88
210 pilkka777 Yes 48 40 88
210 CSOPTC Oracle Yes 36 52 88
210 stalz Yes 62 26 88
210 Shane F Yes 35 53 88
210 baylewwwwy No 55 33 88
218 aremy2019 Yes 30 57 87
218 Dubrowski23 Yes 52 35 87
218 Kazzz Yes 43 44 87
218 Coach D Ling Yes 41 46 87
218 H2O Yes 50 37 87
218 rg59 No 46 41 87
218 Oliver Lystlund Yes 53 34 87
225 tooturnt Yes 53 33 86
225 Willswim Yes 38 48 86
225 Charge Yes 46 40 86
228 EM18 Yes 47 38 85
228 Spotted Zebra Yes 37 48 85
228 SwimCoachSean2? Yes 28 57 85
231 Based Eddie Yes 36 48 84
231 JanetM Yes 54 30 84
231 S32 No 51 33 84
231 SHUstork Yes 30 54 84
231 TAK Yes 48 36 84
231 N P No 50 34 84
237 Chris Satterfield Yes 60 23 83
237 50free Yes 49 34 83
237 Coacher Yes 50 33 83
237 DragonSwim Yes 51 32 83
237 JCM605 Yes 37 46 83
242 DP Yes 55 27 82
242 Pandacat716 Yes 38 44 82
242 veronicatafutostan32 No 49 33 82
242 jakethesnake No 58 24 82
242 oarnd Yes 46 36 82
242 CTJumbo Yes 29 53 82
248 Tomek Yes 57 24 81
248 TSwimming12 Yes 28 53 81
248 SocialKicker56 Yes 40 41 81
251 hiiiiiiiiiii No 33 47 80
251 Disalle is Boyz with Tan Yes 31 49 80
251 BearlyBreathing Yes 38 42 80
254 zrayce Yes 59 20 79
254 LTdad Yes 50 29 79
254 SwimCoachSean Yes 28 51 79
254 Clocker No 53 26 79
254 ISU2004 Yes 31 48 79
259 mspann97 Yes 31 46 77
260 Tswim Yes 41 35 76
260 PaperSuit&Tye Yes 46 30 76
260 sman91 Yes 42 34 76
263 USAUSAUSA Yes 52 23 75
263 Alec No 35 40 75
263 Binky Yes 52 23 75
263 JSP – ATL Yes 36 39 75
263 hohoHODOR Yes 44 31 75
263 JeahBrah No 32 43 75
269 WSCoach Yes 52 22 74
270 Answer Sheet Yes 31 42 73
271 Ferb Yes 42 30 72
271 Nemo Yes 44 28 72
271 Docswim Yes 24 48 72
271 frizzaly Yes 32 40 72
275 Cungaret Yes 36 35 71
276 Waterbear13 Yes 36 34 70
277 Loyola Lion Yes 44 24 68
278 WahooSwimFan Yes 49 18 67
278 rowotter Yes 28 39 67
278 Lefox2006 Yes 37 30 67
281 Sprinkler Yes 26 40 66
282 Sari Yes 40 24 64
283 Coach Chackett Yes 31 32 63
284 Kaeswims Yes 41 17 58
285 Marquan47 No 21 33 54
286 Swimmer girl No 18 35 53
287 KCOOPs Yes 31 19 50
288 sillygal No 2 0 2
289 Lucaduca123 No 0 0 0

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Coach Rob
5 seconds ago

Where is the race video of the 400im final?

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!