2021 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest Day 3 Results, Presented by A3

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
- Day 3 Finals Recap
After a topsy-turvy second day of competition at the NCAA Championships, day 3 on Friday went a little more to chalk – at least at the start of the session. The first three winners of the finals session all were picked by at least 74% of Pick ‘Em Contest entries. The lowest of that group was actually Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, who had a dominant win and swam the fastest time ever of 48.89 in the 100 yard fly. While she appeared to be a heavy favorite, the presence of Kate Douglass in that race did siphon a few choices away from the Canadian-born Wolverine.
Day 3 Event Winners:
- 400 IM – Brooke Forde, Sr., Stanford – 4:01.57
- 100 Fly – Maggie MacNeil, Jr., Michigan – 48.89 (NCAA/US Open Record)
- 200 Free – Paige Madden, Sr., Virginia – 1:42.35
- 100 Breast – Sophie Hansson, Jr., NC State – 57.23
- 100 Back – Katharine Berkoff, So., NC State – 49.74
- 3-Meter Diving – Sarah Bacon, Sr., Minnesota – 357.20
- 200 Medley Relay – NC State – 3:24.59 (Meet Record)
The end of the session got a little more unpredictable thanks to the NC State Wolfpack, with Katharine Berkoff winning the 100 back, picked correctly by just 89 of the approximately 300 entrants, and the team’s 200 medley relay roaring to victory in the second-best time ever.
Just 9 entries correctly picked NC State to upend Virginia, who set the NCAA Record at the ACC Championships (a record that survived Friday night).
User Swimbasemom roared into the lead with a 72-point day, which carried her into the overall lead. She correctly picked all of the day’s winners, including Berkoff in the 100 back, aside from the closing 200 medley relay.
Swimbasemom, for their efforts, will take home an A3 hoodie and moves into the lead for the big meet-ending prize pack that includes: A3 Backpack, A3 Dome Cap, one pair of A3 Performance Fuse X Goggles, and a VICI Tech suit.
User MelMel (not prize eligible) and Blastoff both had big days as well. Blastoff, perhaps an homage to Katharine Berkoff’s dad and another NCAA Champion David “Blastoff” Berkoff, did correctly pick Berkoff the younger to win the 100 back.
Day 2’s leader, HintOfLime, had a rough day and slid well back in the standings, though the A3 hoodie they won for topping the day 1 & 2 scoring is locked in.
Day 3 Standings
|Rank
|USERNAME
|PRIZE ELIGIBILITY
|Day 1 +2 Points
|Day 3 Points
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Swimbasemom3
|Yes
|59
|72
|131
|2
|MelMel
|No
|51
|68
|119
|3
|Blastoff
|Yes
|44
|67
|111
|4
|Dhalas
|Yes
|59
|66
|125
|4
|silvertrauma
|No
|51
|66
|117
|6
|msch22
|Yes
|56
|64
|120
|6
|cesalaur
|Yes
|38
|64
|102
|8
|SalParadise
|Yes
|43
|63
|106
|9
|USA
|No
|45
|62
|107
|9
|Sacajawea
|Yes
|41
|62
|103
|11
|Ali Galyer
|Yes
|51
|61
|112
|11
|dunc1952
|Yes
|49
|61
|110
|11
|rono
|Yes
|46
|61
|107
|11
|Sean S
|Yes
|34
|61
|95
|15
|Kari Stack
|Yes
|70
|60
|130
|15
|Former Triguy
|Yes
|53
|60
|113
|17
|VeryWrong
|Yes
|62
|59
|121
|17
|Josh Thompson
|Yes
|58
|59
|117
|17
|ltunc2298
|Yes
|56
|59
|115
|17
|Jpnm_ctrl
|No
|52
|59
|111
|17
|gogglemarks
|Yes
|52
|59
|111
|17
|Hrty24
|Yes
|51
|59
|110
|17
|Billkeyaz
|Yes
|49
|59
|108
|24
|HSWIMMER
|Yes
|62
|58
|120
|24
|Bshp
|No
|55
|58
|113
|24
|RTR
|Yes
|53
|58
|111
|24
|EMH16
|No
|46
|58
|104
|24
|Zucchi32
|Yes
|46
|58
|104
|24
|JaySock
|Yes
|38
|58
|96
|30
|DMSWIM
|Yes
|62
|57
|119
|30
|orangedude
|Yes
|59
|57
|116
|30
|Tea Rex
|Yes
|55
|57
|112
|30
|LabMan
|Yes
|52
|57
|109
|30
|InfinityGauntlet
|No
|51
|57
|108
|30
|SwimSwamJared
|No
|47
|57
|104
|30
|aremy2019
|Yes
|30
|57
|87
|30
|SwimCoachSean2?
|Yes
|28
|57
|85
|38
|Timmy Cheng
|Yes
|62
|56
|118
|38
|birds
|Yes
|62
|56
|118
|38
|swimkidsid
|Yes
|60
|56
|116
|38
|Big Spence
|Yes
|58
|56
|114
|38
|JO
|Yes
|50
|56
|106
|38
|Lightning
|Yes
|49
|56
|105
|38
|AJansz
|Yes
|48
|56
|104
|38
|Jax
|No
|41
|56
|97
|38
|DWY
|Yes
|38
|56
|94
|38
|MLG
|Yes
|37
|56
|93
|48
|ChampVinyl
|Yes
|62
|55
|117
|48
|Oldmanswimmer
|Yes
|57
|55
|112
|48
|Husker100
|Yes
|56
|55
|111
|48
|holllabackgurl
|Yes
|56
|55
|111
|48
|woofpack
|Yes
|55
|55
|110
|48
|pancakeman1717
|No
|53
|55
|108
|48
|Swimmer0883
|Yes
|52
|55
|107
|48
|HappySwammer
|Yes
|51
|55
|106
|48
|TheRealSam
|No
|49
|55
|104
|48
|SwimmerJ
|Yes
|49
|55
|104
|48
|bob1235
|No
|47
|55
|102
|48
|Linda
|Yes
|44
|55
|99
|48
|Nfred38
|Yes
|40
|55
|95
|61
|ifyouarereadingthismynameiskyle
|Yes
|67
|54
|121
|61
|Kmo616
|No
|65
|54
|119
|61
|Nicholas Bloom
|Yes
|62
|54
|116
|61
|Old Bay
|Yes
|62
|54
|116
|61
|tigerfan10
|Yes
|60
|54
|114
|61
|Splash
|Yes
|59
|54
|113
|61
|hoos
|Yes
|57
|54
|111
|61
|swimwild13
|Yes
|54
|54
|108
|61
|Participant
|No
|51
|54
|105
|61
|Jakeswim
|Yes
|43
|54
|97
|61
|Caio
|No
|43
|54
|97
|61
|baileyjstewart
|No
|38
|54
|92
|61
|Old School
|No
|36
|54
|90
|61
|SHUstork
|Yes
|30
|54
|84
|75
|SwimFastBuyBitcoin
|Yes
|69
|53
|122
|75
|allip13
|Yes
|61
|53
|114
|75
|IM/BR/FLY
|Yes
|61
|53
|114
|75
|Greg
|Yes
|60
|53
|113
|75
|MC21
|Yes
|57
|53
|110
|75
|iLikePsych
|Yes
|54
|53
|107
|75
|Judge Holden
|Yes
|52
|53
|105
|75
|Swimkay
|Yes
|50
|53
|103
|75
|deekay
|No
|45
|53
|98
|75
|Schafs
|Yes
|44
|53
|97
|75
|cadek
|Yes
|43
|53
|96
|75
|Tonto
|Yes
|41
|53
|94
|75
|RiponCollegeSwim
|No
|38
|53
|91
|75
|Loren
|Yes
|38
|53
|91
|75
|CreatineAnd25s
|Yes
|36
|53
|89
|75
|Shane F
|Yes
|35
|53
|88
|75
|CTJumbo
|Yes
|29
|53
|82
|75
|TSwimming12
|Yes
|28
|53
|81
|93
|rjn
|No
|64
|52
|116
|93
|margalis stan
|No
|63
|52
|115
|93
|swim6847
|Yes
|62
|52
|114
|93
|dcrabbe6
|Yes
|60
|52
|112
|93
|swimswamswum
|Yes
|59
|52
|111
|93
|retiredJet
|Yes
|58
|52
|110
|93
|Skee
|Yes
|53
|52
|105
|93
|ashortwig
|Yes
|48
|52
|100
|93
|swim4fun
|Yes
|45
|52
|97
|93
|RMS
|Yes
|42
|52
|94
|93
|CSOPTC Oracle
|Yes
|36
|52
|88
|104
|umuswammer2018
|Yes
|57
|51
|108
|104
|GA Boy
|No
|56
|51
|107
|104
|Aspidites
|Yes
|54
|51
|105
|104
|Inside Smoke
|Yes
|54
|51
|105
|104
|Bob1
|No
|50
|51
|101
|104
|Swimfann22
|No
|49
|51
|100
|104
|roastedcoco
|Yes
|46
|51
|97
|104
|gobruno
|Yes
|45
|51
|96
|104
|TanTanSwag
|No
|44
|51
|95
|104
|Noah Carpenter
|Yes
|40
|51
|91
|104
|Clamastra
|No
|39
|51
|90
|104
|squiggle255
|Yes
|37
|51
|88
|104
|SwimCoachSean
|Yes
|28
|51
|79
|117
|swimswamJAMES
|No
|70
|50
|120
|117
|Jah311
|No
|55
|50
|105
|117
|DeegDay
|Yes
|55
|50
|105
|117
|BigZippy
|Yes
|53
|50
|103
|117
|Save Hawkeye Sports
|Yes
|53
|50
|103
|117
|King Mao
|Yes
|53
|50
|103
|117
|Bevo14
|Yes
|51
|50
|101
|117
|AM
|Yes
|51
|50
|101
|117
|AFlyer
|Yes
|48
|50
|98
|117
|SwatSwammer
|Yes
|48
|50
|98
|117
|edogswim
|No
|47
|50
|97
|117
|wosleygek
|Yes
|45
|50
|95
|117
|Brian
|Yes
|44
|50
|94
|117
|Junker23
|Yes
|42
|50
|92
|117
|Rman
|No
|40
|50
|90
|132
|Will Hannon
|Yes
|67
|49
|116
|132
|Gartpow
|Yes
|64
|49
|113
|132
|Willy
|Yes
|62
|49
|111
|132
|Jason
|Yes
|61
|49
|110
|132
|AndersJuel
|Yes
|60
|49
|109
|132
|dizzy247
|Yes
|56
|49
|105
|132
|ACC Champ
|No
|56
|49
|105
|132
|Goku
|Yes
|52
|49
|101
|132
|Social Kick
|Yes
|51
|49
|100
|132
|SonnySwims
|Yes
|51
|49
|100
|132
|McRoguey
|Yes
|49
|49
|98
|132
|JHS
|Yes
|49
|49
|98
|132
|Ucuva24
|Yes
|48
|49
|97
|132
|SwimAng
|Yes
|46
|49
|95
|132
|Official SwimSwam Preview Picks
|No
|44
|49
|93
|132
|ccooke
|Yes
|42
|49
|91
|132
|Disalle is Boyz with Tan
|Yes
|31
|49
|80
|149
|Gucci flipflops
|Yes
|53
|48
|101
|149
|AndrewSwimSwam
|No
|50
|48
|98
|149
|NAZ92
|Yes
|50
|48
|98
|149
|Green Harvey
|No
|47
|48
|95
|149
|Willswim
|Yes
|38
|48
|86
|149
|Spotted Zebra
|Yes
|37
|48
|85
|149
|Based Eddie
|Yes
|36
|48
|84
|149
|ISU2004
|Yes
|31
|48
|79
|149
|Docswim
|Yes
|24
|48
|72
|158
|coachbt
|Yes
|64
|47
|111
|158
|Flathead Mama
|Yes
|60
|47
|107
|158
|MacMachine
|Yes
|59
|47
|106
|158
|swimfan210_
|No
|55
|47
|102
|158
|Amunnn
|Yes
|54
|47
|101
|158
|hiiiiiiiiiii
|No
|33
|47
|80
|164
|HintofLime
|Yes
|73
|46
|119
|164
|nickim317
|Yes
|57
|46
|103
|164
|swammerswimmer
|No
|50
|46
|96
|164
|run-dmc
|Yes
|49
|46
|95
|164
|smurphyswimme
|Yes
|49
|46
|95
|164
|Yabo
|No
|48
|46
|94
|164
|HOYA13
|Yes
|48
|46
|94
|164
|GOUTES
|No
|48
|46
|94
|164
|TruSprinter
|No
|47
|46
|93
|164
|scaquatics
|Yes
|46
|46
|92
|164
|Dean=God
|Yes
|45
|46
|91
|164
|Coach D Ling
|Yes
|41
|46
|87
|164
|JCM605
|Yes
|37
|46
|83
|164
|mspann97
|Yes
|31
|46
|77
|178
|Owen
|Yes
|60
|45
|105
|178
|bbell
|Yes
|58
|45
|103
|178
|RochelleR
|Yes
|52
|45
|97
|178
|Club Swim
|Yes
|49
|45
|94
|182
|Karl (SwimSwam)
|No
|61
|44
|105
|182
|Porterico
|Yes
|57
|44
|101
|182
|pianoback
|Yes
|57
|44
|101
|182
|SeanSwim17
|Yes
|51
|44
|95
|182
|acwixx
|No
|50
|44
|94
|182
|fabsgabs
|Yes
|49
|44
|93
|182
|Kazzz
|Yes
|43
|44
|87
|182
|Pandacat716
|Yes
|38
|44
|82
|190
|Derek Maas
|Yes
|59
|43
|102
|190
|ORRDU1
|Yes
|57
|43
|100
|190
|Konner Scott
|Yes
|56
|43
|99
|190
|Jesh
|No
|55
|43
|98
|190
|🅱️🅾️🅾️
|Yes
|50
|43
|93
|190
|JeahBrah
|No
|32
|43
|75
|196
|JRLSWIM
|Yes
|58
|42
|100
|196
|RJ2
|Yes
|58
|42
|100
|196
|Silent Observer
|Yes
|56
|42
|98
|196
|swimcoachkc
|Yes
|52
|42
|94
|196
|Justin Sawran
|Yes
|49
|42
|91
|196
|kirby
|No
|47
|42
|89
|196
|BearlyBreathing
|Yes
|38
|42
|80
|196
|Answer Sheet
|Yes
|31
|42
|73
|204
|charlie_fly13
|Yes
|60
|41
|101
|204
|dansolly
|Yes
|59
|41
|100
|204
|SwimNerd
|Yes
|58
|41
|99
|204
|swimbot4
|No
|57
|41
|98
|204
|swammermom
|Yes
|55
|41
|96
|204
|PVSFree
|Yes
|54
|41
|95
|204
|BenSwim21
|No
|53
|41
|94
|204
|Pik
|Yes
|49
|41
|90
|204
|rg59
|No
|46
|41
|87
|204
|SocialKicker56
|Yes
|40
|41
|81
|214
|Bsce1445
|Yes
|70
|40
|110
|214
|Penguin
|No
|59
|40
|99
|214
|FAF13
|Yes
|52
|40
|92
|214
|pilkka777
|Yes
|48
|40
|88
|214
|Charge
|Yes
|46
|40
|86
|214
|Alec
|No
|35
|40
|75
|214
|frizzaly
|Yes
|32
|40
|72
|214
|Sprinkler
|Yes
|26
|40
|66
|222
|Taa
|Yes
|62
|39
|101
|222
|srosenb
|Yes
|59
|39
|98
|222
|Swimfanswim
|Yes
|57
|39
|96
|222
|HulkSwim
|Yes
|56
|39
|95
|222
|glory hole
|Yes
|55
|39
|94
|222
|Oslinfan6
|No
|51
|39
|90
|222
|JSP – ATL
|Yes
|36
|39
|75
|222
|rowotter
|Yes
|28
|39
|67
|230
|CalBear
|Yes
|55
|38
|93
|230
|EM18
|Yes
|47
|38
|85
|232
|Noah
|Yes
|59
|37
|96
|232
|Peaches
|No
|59
|37
|96
|232
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|Yes
|56
|37
|93
|232
|H2O
|Yes
|50
|37
|87
|236
|marlingod
|Yes
|55
|36
|91
|236
|TAK
|Yes
|48
|36
|84
|236
|oarnd
|Yes
|46
|36
|82
|239
|JCO
|Yes
|65
|35
|100
|239
|Wanna Sprite?
|Yes
|58
|35
|93
|239
|JennBelch
|Yes
|58
|35
|93
|239
|swimnrunn23
|Yes
|55
|35
|90
|239
|Bezella
|Yes
|53
|35
|88
|239
|Dubrowski23
|Yes
|52
|35
|87
|239
|Tswim
|Yes
|41
|35
|76
|239
|Cungaret
|Yes
|36
|35
|71
|239
|Swimmer girl
|No
|18
|35
|53
|248
|swdyer302
|Yes
|56
|34
|90
|248
|Oliver Lystlund
|Yes
|53
|34
|87
|248
|N P
|No
|50
|34
|84
|248
|50free
|Yes
|49
|34
|83
|248
|sman91
|Yes
|42
|34
|76
|248
|Waterbear13
|Yes
|36
|34
|70
|254
|baylewwwwy
|No
|55
|33
|88
|254
|tooturnt
|Yes
|53
|33
|86
|254
|S32
|No
|51
|33
|84
|254
|Coacher
|Yes
|50
|33
|83
|254
|veronicatafutostan32
|No
|49
|33
|82
|254
|Marquan47
|No
|21
|33
|54
|260
|DragonSwim
|Yes
|51
|32
|83
|260
|Coach Chackett
|Yes
|31
|32
|63
|262
|Seeger33
|Yes
|59
|31
|90
|262
|hohoHODOR
|Yes
|44
|31
|75
|264
|JanetM
|Yes
|54
|30
|84
|264
|PaperSuit&Tye
|Yes
|46
|30
|76
|264
|Ferb
|Yes
|42
|30
|72
|264
|Lefox2006
|Yes
|37
|30
|67
|268
|Treymfnhorton
|Yes
|62
|29
|91
|268
|Jbriers
|Yes
|61
|29
|90
|268
|LTdad
|Yes
|50
|29
|79
|271
|Crsmama
|Yes
|60
|28
|88
|271
|Nemo
|Yes
|44
|28
|72
|273
|DP
|Yes
|55
|27
|82
|274
|stalz
|Yes
|62
|26
|88
|274
|Clocker
|No
|53
|26
|79
|276
|jakethesnake
|No
|58
|24
|82
|276
|Tomek
|Yes
|57
|24
|81
|276
|Loyola Lion
|Yes
|44
|24
|68
|276
|Sari
|Yes
|40
|24
|64
|280
|Chris Satterfield
|Yes
|60
|23
|83
|280
|USAUSAUSA
|Yes
|52
|23
|75
|280
|Binky
|Yes
|52
|23
|75
|283
|WSCoach
|Yes
|52
|22
|74
|284
|zrayce
|Yes
|59
|20
|79
|285
|KCOOPs
|Yes
|31
|19
|50
|286
|WahooSwimFan
|Yes
|49
|18
|67
|287
|Kaeswims
|Yes
|41
|17
|58
|288
|sillygal
|No
|2
|0
|2
|288
|Lucaduca123
|No
|0
|0
|0
Where is the race video of the 400im final?