2021 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest Day 3 Results, Presented by A3

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a topsy-turvy second day of competition at the NCAA Championships, day 3 on Friday went a little more to chalk – at least at the start of the session. The first three winners of the finals session all were picked by at least 74% of Pick ‘Em Contest entries. The lowest of that group was actually Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, who had a dominant win and swam the fastest time ever of 48.89 in the 100 yard fly. While she appeared to be a heavy favorite, the presence of Kate Douglass in that race did siphon a few choices away from the Canadian-born Wolverine.

Day 3 Event Winners:

400 IM – Brooke Forde , Sr., Stanford – 4:01.57

, Sr., Stanford – 4:01.57 100 Fly – Maggie MacNeil , Jr., Michigan – 48.89 (NCAA/US Open Record)

, Jr., Michigan – 48.89 (NCAA/US Open Record) 200 Free – Paige Madden, Sr., Virginia – 1:42.35

100 Breast – Sophie Hansson , Jr., NC State – 57.23

, Jr., NC State – 57.23 100 Back – Katharine Berkoff, So., NC State – 49.74

3-Meter Diving – Sarah Bacon, Sr., Minnesota – 357.20

200 Medley Relay – NC State – 3:24.59 (Meet Record)

The end of the session got a little more unpredictable thanks to the NC State Wolfpack, with Katharine Berkoff winning the 100 back, picked correctly by just 89 of the approximately 300 entrants, and the team’s 200 medley relay roaring to victory in the second-best time ever.

Just 9 entries correctly picked NC State to upend Virginia, who set the NCAA Record at the ACC Championships (a record that survived Friday night).

User Swimbasemom roared into the lead with a 72-point day, which carried her into the overall lead. She correctly picked all of the day’s winners, including Berkoff in the 100 back, aside from the closing 200 medley relay.

Swimbasemom, for their efforts, will take home an A3 hoodie and moves into the lead for the big meet-ending prize pack that includes: A3 Backpack, A3 Dome Cap, one pair of A3 Performance Fuse X Goggles, and a VICI Tech suit.

User MelMel (not prize eligible) and Blastoff both had big days as well. Blastoff, perhaps an homage to Katharine Berkoff’s dad and another NCAA Champion David “Blastoff” Berkoff, did correctly pick Berkoff the younger to win the 100 back.

Day 2’s leader, HintOfLime, had a rough day and slid well back in the standings, though the A3 hoodie they won for topping the day 1 & 2 scoring is locked in.

Day 3 Standings

Rank USERNAME PRIZE ELIGIBILITY Day 1 +2 Points Day 3 Points TOTAL POINTS 1 Swimbasemom3 Yes 59 72 131 2 MelMel No 51 68 119 3 Blastoff Yes 44 67 111 4 Dhalas Yes 59 66 125 4 silvertrauma No 51 66 117 6 msch22 Yes 56 64 120 6 cesalaur Yes 38 64 102 8 SalParadise Yes 43 63 106 9 USA No 45 62 107 9 Sacajawea Yes 41 62 103 11 Ali Galyer Yes 51 61 112 11 dunc1952 Yes 49 61 110 11 rono Yes 46 61 107 11 Sean S Yes 34 61 95 15 Kari Stack Yes 70 60 130 15 Former Triguy Yes 53 60 113 17 VeryWrong Yes 62 59 121 17 Josh Thompson Yes 58 59 117 17 ltunc2298 Yes 56 59 115 17 Jpnm_ctrl No 52 59 111 17 gogglemarks Yes 52 59 111 17 Hrty24 Yes 51 59 110 17 Billkeyaz Yes 49 59 108 24 HSWIMMER Yes 62 58 120 24 Bshp No 55 58 113 24 RTR Yes 53 58 111 24 EMH16 No 46 58 104 24 Zucchi32 Yes 46 58 104 24 JaySock Yes 38 58 96 30 DMSWIM Yes 62 57 119 30 orangedude Yes 59 57 116 30 Tea Rex Yes 55 57 112 30 LabMan Yes 52 57 109 30 InfinityGauntlet No 51 57 108 30 SwimSwamJared No 47 57 104 30 aremy2019 Yes 30 57 87 30 SwimCoachSean2? Yes 28 57 85 38 Timmy Cheng Yes 62 56 118 38 birds Yes 62 56 118 38 swimkidsid Yes 60 56 116 38 Big Spence Yes 58 56 114 38 JO Yes 50 56 106 38 Lightning Yes 49 56 105 38 AJansz Yes 48 56 104 38 Jax No 41 56 97 38 DWY Yes 38 56 94 38 MLG Yes 37 56 93 48 ChampVinyl Yes 62 55 117 48 Oldmanswimmer Yes 57 55 112 48 Husker100 Yes 56 55 111 48 holllabackgurl Yes 56 55 111 48 woofpack Yes 55 55 110 48 pancakeman1717 No 53 55 108 48 Swimmer0883 Yes 52 55 107 48 HappySwammer Yes 51 55 106 48 TheRealSam No 49 55 104 48 SwimmerJ Yes 49 55 104 48 bob1235 No 47 55 102 48 Linda Yes 44 55 99 48 Nfred38 Yes 40 55 95 61 ifyouarereadingthismynameiskyle Yes 67 54 121 61 Kmo616 No 65 54 119 61 Nicholas Bloom Yes 62 54 116 61 Old Bay Yes 62 54 116 61 tigerfan10 Yes 60 54 114 61 Splash Yes 59 54 113 61 hoos Yes 57 54 111 61 swimwild13 Yes 54 54 108 61 Participant No 51 54 105 61 Jakeswim Yes 43 54 97 61 Caio No 43 54 97 61 baileyjstewart No 38 54 92 61 Old School No 36 54 90 61 SHUstork Yes 30 54 84 75 SwimFastBuyBitcoin Yes 69 53 122 75 allip13 Yes 61 53 114 75 IM/BR/FLY Yes 61 53 114 75 Greg Yes 60 53 113 75 MC21 Yes 57 53 110 75 iLikePsych Yes 54 53 107 75 Judge Holden Yes 52 53 105 75 Swimkay Yes 50 53 103 75 deekay No 45 53 98 75 Schafs Yes 44 53 97 75 cadek Yes 43 53 96 75 Tonto Yes 41 53 94 75 RiponCollegeSwim No 38 53 91 75 Loren Yes 38 53 91 75 CreatineAnd25s Yes 36 53 89 75 Shane F Yes 35 53 88 75 CTJumbo Yes 29 53 82 75 TSwimming12 Yes 28 53 81 93 rjn No 64 52 116 93 margalis stan No 63 52 115 93 swim6847 Yes 62 52 114 93 dcrabbe6 Yes 60 52 112 93 swimswamswum Yes 59 52 111 93 retiredJet Yes 58 52 110 93 Skee Yes 53 52 105 93 ashortwig Yes 48 52 100 93 swim4fun Yes 45 52 97 93 RMS Yes 42 52 94 93 CSOPTC Oracle Yes 36 52 88 104 umuswammer2018 Yes 57 51 108 104 GA Boy No 56 51 107 104 Aspidites Yes 54 51 105 104 Inside Smoke Yes 54 51 105 104 Bob1 No 50 51 101 104 Swimfann22 No 49 51 100 104 roastedcoco Yes 46 51 97 104 gobruno Yes 45 51 96 104 TanTanSwag No 44 51 95 104 Noah Carpenter Yes 40 51 91 104 Clamastra No 39 51 90 104 squiggle255 Yes 37 51 88 104 SwimCoachSean Yes 28 51 79 117 swimswamJAMES No 70 50 120 117 Jah311 No 55 50 105 117 DeegDay Yes 55 50 105 117 BigZippy Yes 53 50 103 117 Save Hawkeye Sports Yes 53 50 103 117 King Mao Yes 53 50 103 117 Bevo14 Yes 51 50 101 117 AM Yes 51 50 101 117 AFlyer Yes 48 50 98 117 SwatSwammer Yes 48 50 98 117 edogswim No 47 50 97 117 wosleygek Yes 45 50 95 117 Brian Yes 44 50 94 117 Junker23 Yes 42 50 92 117 Rman No 40 50 90 132 Will Hannon Yes 67 49 116 132 Gartpow Yes 64 49 113 132 Willy Yes 62 49 111 132 Jason Yes 61 49 110 132 AndersJuel Yes 60 49 109 132 dizzy247 Yes 56 49 105 132 ACC Champ No 56 49 105 132 Goku Yes 52 49 101 132 Social Kick Yes 51 49 100 132 SonnySwims Yes 51 49 100 132 McRoguey Yes 49 49 98 132 JHS Yes 49 49 98 132 Ucuva24 Yes 48 49 97 132 SwimAng Yes 46 49 95 132 Official SwimSwam Preview Picks No 44 49 93 132 ccooke Yes 42 49 91 132 Disalle is Boyz with Tan Yes 31 49 80 149 Gucci flipflops Yes 53 48 101 149 AndrewSwimSwam No 50 48 98 149 NAZ92 Yes 50 48 98 149 Green Harvey No 47 48 95 149 Willswim Yes 38 48 86 149 Spotted Zebra Yes 37 48 85 149 Based Eddie Yes 36 48 84 149 ISU2004 Yes 31 48 79 149 Docswim Yes 24 48 72 158 coachbt Yes 64 47 111 158 Flathead Mama Yes 60 47 107 158 MacMachine Yes 59 47 106 158 swimfan210_ No 55 47 102 158 Amunnn Yes 54 47 101 158 hiiiiiiiiiii No 33 47 80 164 HintofLime Yes 73 46 119 164 nickim317 Yes 57 46 103 164 swammerswimmer No 50 46 96 164 run-dmc Yes 49 46 95 164 smurphyswimme Yes 49 46 95 164 Yabo No 48 46 94 164 HOYA13 Yes 48 46 94 164 GOUTES No 48 46 94 164 TruSprinter No 47 46 93 164 scaquatics Yes 46 46 92 164 Dean=God Yes 45 46 91 164 Coach D Ling Yes 41 46 87 164 JCM605 Yes 37 46 83 164 mspann97 Yes 31 46 77 178 Owen Yes 60 45 105 178 bbell Yes 58 45 103 178 RochelleR Yes 52 45 97 178 Club Swim Yes 49 45 94 182 Karl (SwimSwam) No 61 44 105 182 Porterico Yes 57 44 101 182 pianoback Yes 57 44 101 182 SeanSwim17 Yes 51 44 95 182 acwixx No 50 44 94 182 fabsgabs Yes 49 44 93 182 Kazzz Yes 43 44 87 182 Pandacat716 Yes 38 44 82 190 Derek Maas Yes 59 43 102 190 ORRDU1 Yes 57 43 100 190 Konner Scott Yes 56 43 99 190 Jesh No 55 43 98 190 🅱️🅾️🅾️ Yes 50 43 93 190 JeahBrah No 32 43 75 196 JRLSWIM Yes 58 42 100 196 RJ2 Yes 58 42 100 196 Silent Observer Yes 56 42 98 196 swimcoachkc Yes 52 42 94 196 Justin Sawran Yes 49 42 91 196 kirby No 47 42 89 196 BearlyBreathing Yes 38 42 80 196 Answer Sheet Yes 31 42 73 204 charlie_fly13 Yes 60 41 101 204 dansolly Yes 59 41 100 204 SwimNerd Yes 58 41 99 204 swimbot4 No 57 41 98 204 swammermom Yes 55 41 96 204 PVSFree Yes 54 41 95 204 BenSwim21 No 53 41 94 204 Pik Yes 49 41 90 204 rg59 No 46 41 87 204 SocialKicker56 Yes 40 41 81 214 Bsce1445 Yes 70 40 110 214 Penguin No 59 40 99 214 FAF13 Yes 52 40 92 214 pilkka777 Yes 48 40 88 214 Charge Yes 46 40 86 214 Alec No 35 40 75 214 frizzaly Yes 32 40 72 214 Sprinkler Yes 26 40 66 222 Taa Yes 62 39 101 222 srosenb Yes 59 39 98 222 Swimfanswim Yes 57 39 96 222 HulkSwim Yes 56 39 95 222 glory hole Yes 55 39 94 222 Oslinfan6 No 51 39 90 222 JSP – ATL Yes 36 39 75 222 rowotter Yes 28 39 67 230 CalBear Yes 55 38 93 230 EM18 Yes 47 38 85 232 Noah Yes 59 37 96 232 Peaches No 59 37 96 232 Old Rocket Swimmer Yes 56 37 93 232 H2O Yes 50 37 87 236 marlingod Yes 55 36 91 236 TAK Yes 48 36 84 236 oarnd Yes 46 36 82 239 JCO Yes 65 35 100 239 Wanna Sprite? Yes 58 35 93 239 JennBelch Yes 58 35 93 239 swimnrunn23 Yes 55 35 90 239 Bezella Yes 53 35 88 239 Dubrowski23 Yes 52 35 87 239 Tswim Yes 41 35 76 239 Cungaret Yes 36 35 71 239 Swimmer girl No 18 35 53 248 swdyer302 Yes 56 34 90 248 Oliver Lystlund Yes 53 34 87 248 N P No 50 34 84 248 50free Yes 49 34 83 248 sman91 Yes 42 34 76 248 Waterbear13 Yes 36 34 70 254 baylewwwwy No 55 33 88 254 tooturnt Yes 53 33 86 254 S32 No 51 33 84 254 Coacher Yes 50 33 83 254 veronicatafutostan32 No 49 33 82 254 Marquan47 No 21 33 54 260 DragonSwim Yes 51 32 83 260 Coach Chackett Yes 31 32 63 262 Seeger33 Yes 59 31 90 262 hohoHODOR Yes 44 31 75 264 JanetM Yes 54 30 84 264 PaperSuit&Tye Yes 46 30 76 264 Ferb Yes 42 30 72 264 Lefox2006 Yes 37 30 67 268 Treymfnhorton Yes 62 29 91 268 Jbriers Yes 61 29 90 268 LTdad Yes 50 29 79 271 Crsmama Yes 60 28 88 271 Nemo Yes 44 28 72 273 DP Yes 55 27 82 274 stalz Yes 62 26 88 274 Clocker No 53 26 79 276 jakethesnake No 58 24 82 276 Tomek Yes 57 24 81 276 Loyola Lion Yes 44 24 68 276 Sari Yes 40 24 64 280 Chris Satterfield Yes 60 23 83 280 USAUSAUSA Yes 52 23 75 280 Binky Yes 52 23 75 283 WSCoach Yes 52 22 74 284 zrayce Yes 59 20 79 285 KCOOPs Yes 31 19 50 286 WahooSwimFan Yes 49 18 67 287 Kaeswims Yes 41 17 58 288 sillygal No 2 0 2 288 Lucaduca123 No 0 0 0

Overall Standings