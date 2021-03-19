2021 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The action Greensboro continues with tonight’s scoring finals session at the 2021 NCAA Women’s Championships, including the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay timed finals. The top 8 qualifiers on the 3-meter diving board will also compete for points before the relay, highlighted by prelims leader and 1-meter champion Sarah Bacon of Minnesota.

Virginia holds top seeds in the 400 IM (sophomore Ella Nelson), 100 fly (sophomore Kate Douglass), and 200 free (senior Paige Madden). Meanwhile, NC State junior Sophie Hansson leads a competitive 100 breast while sophomore teammate Katharine Berkoff and Alabama junior Rhyan White tied as the top seed in the 100 back. Virginia and NC State will then swim in the middle lanes for the 200 medley relay timed finals, where the Cavaliers broke the American record at 1:32.93 at ACCs.

TOP TEN TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 400 MEDLEY RELAY)

Virginia 184 NC State 124 Texas 119 California 114 Ohio St 101.5 Alabama 90 Georgia 85 Stanford 84 Michigan 78 Kentucky 65

400 IM FINALS

Top 3:

After the 200 fly/back of the 400 IM final, Stanford’s Brooke Forde was running 4th heading into the breaststroke. Forde then pulled ahead of the field into the 100 free, easily winning her first 400 IM NCAA title with a Greensboro pool record of 4:01.57. That was just four one-hundredths off her 2020 season best of 4:01.53. In 2018, Forde placed 4th in the final as a freshman followed by a third-place finish in 2019. Her title today is Stanford’s 5th-straight 400 IM title, following Ella Eastin‘s 2015-2019 sweep and the cancelled 2020 meet. Stanford now has 13 total 400 IM titles, the most of any program.

Placing in second place also under the former pool record was Virginia sophomore Ella Nelson, breaking the ACC conference record with a 4:02.33. Nelson has now moved from 22nd to 18th on the all-time U.S. performers list, only behind Olympian Summer Sanders.

Hitting third place by a half second was Kentucky sophomore Lauren Poole, dropping from 4:04.54 in prelims to 4:02.73 tonight. Winning the B-final was Ohio State senior Kristen Romano, whose lifetime best of 4:04.28 tonight would have placed 4th in the championship final.

100 FLY FINALS

NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019

American Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38 — 2020

US Open Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019

Meet Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26 — 2019

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26

2020 Top Performer: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26

Top 3:

After placing 2nd by 0.04s in the 50 free yesterday, Maggie MacNeil took the 100 fly final out in a 22.67, four-tenths faster than Kate Douglass. MacNeil did not slow down, coming home in a 26.22 to stop the clock at 48.89. That is now the fastest 100-yard fly in history, breaking the NCAA, U.S. Open, and NCAA meet record of 49.26.

Douglass took second place in a lifetime best of 49.55, which ranks 4th in U.S. history and 6th all-time. NC State’s Kylee Alons also swam a lifetime best of 50.35 to place third, which ranks 12th in US history. Cal junior Izzy Ivey placed fourth at 50.68, which is now 21st in US history, passing Olympian Christine Magnuson.

In the B-final, Kentucky junior Izzy Gati touched out Stanford sophomore Emma Wheal 51.81 to 51.83.

200 FREE FINALS

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 1:40.26

2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 1:41.66

Top 3:

100 BREAST FINALS

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73

2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State), 57.74

100 BACK FINALS

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18

American Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16

U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16

Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18

2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 49.18

2020 Top Performer: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.70

3-METER DIVING FINALS

NCAA Record: Christina Loukas (Indiana), 437.75 – 2009

Meet Record: Christina Loukas (Indiana), 437.75 – 2009

2019 Champion: Maria Polyakova (UCLA), 396.00

200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS