Sophie Hansson Sets ACC Record, Tied for 3rd All-Time, With 57.23 100 Breast

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State junior Sophie Hansson broke her own ACC record in the 100 breast with a time of 57.23 tonight as she won her first 100 breast NCAA title. Hansson’s previous best time was a 57.45, which she set last month while winning her 3rd-straight ACC title in this event.

As a freshman in 2019, Hansson took 3rd at NCAAs with a time of 57.90, finishing a little over two seconds behind Lilly King‘s record-setting time in her last time competing this event at NCAAs. Heading into last month’s ACC Championships, Hansson’s best time was a 57.74, a time which she initially set at the 2019 ACCs and then tied at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Hansson’s time tonight moves her up to tied for #3 all-time in the event, behind only King and Molly Hannis.

All-Time Top Performers, 100 Yard Best

ACC swimmers took up three of the eight lanes in tonight’s A-final, as UVA’s Alexis Wenger took 3rd in 57.67, just off of her ACCs 2nd place time of 57.60, and Hansson’s teammate Andrea Podmaníková touched 7th in 58.62, about half a second away from her ACC 3rd place time of 58.10.

Hansson is also seeded first in the 200 breast, which will be contested tomorrow. That should be another ACC-heavy event, as NC State and Virginia each have two of the top eight seeds in the event.